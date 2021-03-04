 Skip to content
 
(SFist)   Someone in San Francisco is making a killing on tent villages   (sfist.com) divider line
othmar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i am blessed not to be homeless
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By the looks of the yard fences drawn on the ground, I suspect Les Nessman is responsible.
 
mrparks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Look at the size of those spaces! You could get two units per lot. Double the profits. Do it!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
For such a convenient location that seems like a deal.
 
blatsnorf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
To be fair, I'm paying almost $120 night and I don't have 24 hour security, meals, or bathroom maintenance included.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ok, so $191 per site, per day for 24x7 security, cleaning service, bathrooms, and 3 meals per day in the most expensive city in the country? That actually seems really reasonable. Oh, and it's cheaper than the alternative which was a giveaway to the struggling hotel industry but which was funded with dollars from a different set of pockets. What's the biatching about?
 
DemonEater [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ just house them already
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
San Francisco is spending in excess of $30,000 per year per homeless person and the problem is not getting solved.  Nothing the city is doing is meant to reduce the homeless population.   Basically, a bunch of people are making a lot of money on this and it is not in their best interest to find a solution.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

robodog: Ok, so $191 per site, per day for 24x7 security, cleaning service, bathrooms, and 3 meals per day in the most expensive city in the country? That actually seems really reasonable. Oh, and it's cheaper than the alternative which was a giveaway to the struggling hotel industry but which was funded with dollars from a different set of pockets. What's the biatching about?


Are you being serious?
 
fehk [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

robodog: Ok, so $191 per site, per day for 24x7 security, cleaning service, bathrooms, and 3 meals per day in the most expensive city in the country? That actually seems really reasonable. Oh, and it's cheaper than the alternative which was a giveaway to the struggling hotel industry but which was funded with dollars from a different set of pockets. What's the biatching about?


Is there one security guard per tent? One cook per tent?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whosits_112: robodog: Ok, so $191 per site, per day for 24x7 security, cleaning service, bathrooms, and 3 meals per day in the most expensive city in the country? That actually seems really reasonable. Oh, and it's cheaper than the alternative which was a giveaway to the struggling hotel industry but which was funded with dollars from a different set of pockets. What's the biatching about?

Are you being serious?

Are you being serious?


Yes, those costs are almost identical to what it costs the federal government to house prisoners, the services being provided are pretty much equivalent but the feds house their people in areas with some of the lowest cost of living in the country. Doing the same thing in the highest cost of living city in the country and on a smaller scale is actually pretty darn good.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

robodog: whosits_112: robodog: Ok, so $191 per site, per day for 24x7 security, cleaning service, bathrooms, and 3 meals per day in the most expensive city in the country? That actually seems really reasonable. Oh, and it's cheaper than the alternative which was a giveaway to the struggling hotel industry but which was funded with dollars from a different set of pockets. What's the biatching about?

Are you being serious?

Yes, those costs are almost identical to what it costs the federal government to house prisoners, the services being provided are pretty much equivalent but the feds house their people in areas with some of the lowest cost of living in the country. Doing the same thing in the highest cost of living city in the country and on a smaller scale is actually pretty darn good.


You must be braindead.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, it's not freedom unless it costs a buck oh five.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"The tent program, which has attracted its share of critics since the start of the pandemic, was a quick and dirty response to the need to shutter indoor shelters across the city to prevent COVID outbreaks.

Meanwhile, the tent program is giving temporary shelter to 314 people in 247 tents."

What are the odds that the indoor shelters only housed 314 people?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: "The tent program, which has attracted its share of critics since the start of the pandemic, was a quick and dirty response to the need to shutter indoor shelters across the city to prevent COVID outbreaks.

Meanwhile, the tent program is giving temporary shelter to 314 people in 247 tents."

What are the odds that the indoor shelters only housed 314 people?


Numbers from March 2020, before lockdown.

"In cities like SF, the number of at-risk people in city-provided housing is much higher than the number of homeless persons-over 9,500 in all. So rather than 8,000 or so originally estimated, SF should really be counting well over 17,000-but in this context the higher number is actually a good thing."

https://sf.curbed.com/2020/3/4/2115250​1/san-francisco-homeless-nhip-count-su​pportive-housing
 
