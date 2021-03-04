 Skip to content
 
(I Heart Radio)   Old and busted: Marie Kondo videos. New hotness: Folding Clothes Porn Videos. People can not get enough of this woman   (washfm.iheart.com) divider line
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
 I clicked around and the videos are...hypnotic.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You want wholesome porn, go watch Ryan Creamer.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's like ASMR for people with OCD

/Go to youtube, look up "My Mechanics" channel.  It's a guy silently rebuilding/refurbing old tools.
 
powhound
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Want to know how to fold clothes properly join the military. Unfortunately the internet didn't exist back when I went to basic
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Instead of watching some anonymous instagram videos, I'd rather fold for Marie Kondo, but that's just me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have one of those Sheldon folding doodads.
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why are they calling this porn?! I can't see her boobies  :'- (
 
