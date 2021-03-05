 Skip to content
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week's theme: Ermahgerd it's a Herku. Write a Safe For Work ode to an Internet Meme in the form of a Haiku. A tribute to Leeeroy Jenkins, an homage to Grumpy Cat, a ditty about Doge
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week's theme: Ermahgerd it's a Herku. Write a Safe For Work ode to an internet meme in the form of Haiku. A tribute to Leeeroy Jenkins, an homage to Grumpy Cat, a ditty about Doge. Remember, keep it Safe For Work!

Here's helpful info on writing Haiku.

Contest Rules:

One (1) individual entry item per post please, and a total of three (3) entries posted maximum allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow this week's theme requirements: Ermahgerd it's a Herku. Write a Safe For Work ode to an internet meme in the form of a Haiku. A tribute to Leeeroy Jenkins, an homage to Grumpy Cat, a ditty about Doge. Remember, keep it Safe For Work!

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to last week's contest winner, Destructor!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entry open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Please check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, report it and ask, we'll do our best to turn it on for you. All entries that meet the contest theme are considered eligible for voting, so please mention if you prefer voting be disabled in your post.

Check out past F'artiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag, and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from mine!) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
You were not on drugs
And no you were not trollin'
Boxxy is still queen
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Grumpy Cat hangry.
I nao can has cheeseburger?
Maru iz happy
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Now with votey goodness.

Pricipal . Caught say

of school that has stoped Handstands-

ing " See, told ya so"
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
E-Brake:

Make it a Haiku and it'll be votable!

Tutti Frutti, Oh
Lootie. Womp-bob-a-lu-la
He got banned, BOOM! ugh


Yeah but the meter sucks. :-D
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
U mad, bro? Lolol
Ain't no one got time for that
Me: I like turtles
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
                                                                   secuestro dispuesta


                                                                    i think i wanna
                                                                   fade into bolivia
yeah, uh huh, thats right
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Alas Becky's death
Cannabis did that to you
Wait, that's Taylor Swift
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bernie Sanders sits
Bedecked in coat and mittens
In your Zoom background
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Babies and hampsters
Dancing since the dialup days
Surely, it's a trap
 
sxacho
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It never gets old,
Insoluble dry plates.
HA! HA! It's over.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Orifices, many she has
Pleasure, often you may seek
Stick it in her pooper
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This sounds like fun, but
Calling me out in headline
Seems a bit too much.
 
abbarach
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dammit, forgot to click for envotination.  Let's try again

Click here to see some
Celebs totally naked
♬Never gonna give...♬
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I saw the best 401Ks of my generation destroyed by redditors, smooth-brained autists burning for their FOMO
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ceiling Cat watches
While many kittens are killed.
(Randy meme comes next)
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Summer in 1987
Dance and a promise
A man not giving up
 
