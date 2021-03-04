 Skip to content
(Insider)   Have you ever thought those "print your own postage" scales could be easy to cheat? Let this guy be a warning not to try it   (insider.com)
    United States Postal Service, Bradley Jon Matheny, Postage stamp, Mail, United States Postal Office, forging postage stamps, US Post Office  
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was some bureaucrat, somewhere, who lived their life's dream that day. 

Think about it- you're in a drone job, scanning postal transactions to make sure there are no massive issues going on. Sure, every now and then there's a slight discrepancy in postage, but even those are few and far between. Still, you're a cog in the USPS machine, and a Federal job with benefits and a pension is a decent gig.

And, suddenly, your daydream comes true- there's proof of someone committing a grievous Federal crime: a crime against the Postal System. You are going to dot every I and cross every T so people in the future will think twice before they attack the integrity of the mail.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Since 9/11 every piece of US mail gets photographed when it arrives at a post office after pickup and again before it leaves the post office to be delivered. If Uncle Sam cares enough to photo your Jack and Jill catalog mailers its a safe bet he cares about metered parcels.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The U.S. Postal Service operates on the assumption you paid proper postage. The routes are already laid. The Postmen are already paid.

/go ahead and send that postage-free letter
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gonz: There was some bureaucrat, somewhere, who lived their life's dream that day. 

Think about it- you're in a drone job, scanning postal transactions to make sure there are no massive issues going on. Sure, every now and then there's a slight discrepancy in postage, but even those are few and far between. Still, you're a cog in the USPS machine, and a Federal job with benefits and a pension is a decent gig.

And, suddenly, your daydream comes true- there's proof of someone committing a grievous Federal crime: a crime against the Postal System. You are going to dot every I and cross every T so people in the future will think twice before they attack the integrity of the mail.


Laugh if you will, but as bloated and inefficient as the mail system is, it is still a critical part of life for a lot of people.

farking with it was, and still is, serious shiat.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The place where I worked had those since the late 80's.

They'd have to lug them down to the post office to 'recharge' them occasionally.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hi ho, hi ho, it's off to jail he goes.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why wont post offices let me go on line, select a letter or small package, pay them some over priced amount and let me download a pdf barcode thing for a stamp?  I mail so few letters a year decade that this kind of service would make sense for me.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
SWIM once determined experimentally that one could print "NO POSTAGE NECESSARY IF MAILED IN THE UNITED STATES" on the envelope, followed by a bunch of black horizontal lines, and mail it for free, (apparently) without consequences.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Why wont post offices let me go on line, select a letter or small package, pay them some over priced amount and let me download a pdf barcode thing for a stamp?  I mail so few letters a year decade that this kind of service would make sense for me.


You can by using the flat rate envelopes or boxes (Express and Priority Mail).  I've only ever done it in person, but the online instructions seem simple enough.  You can even get things delivered and schedule a pickup.
https://www.usps.com/ship/online-ship​p​ing.htm
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
According to court testimony, a former postal office manager said he asked Matheny to bring in his mail earlier to avoid putting her workers on a time crunch, but Matheny told him that "would not be possible and asked if he should take his business elsewhere."

I think "being an asshole" is mostly what got him caught.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Why wont post offices let me go on line, select a letter or small package, pay them some over priced amount and let me download a pdf barcode thing for a stamp?  I mail so few letters a year decade that this kind of service would make sense for me.


They do for priority mail.

But JFK, it costs $10 for a book of stamps. You'll spend more than that on the ink cartridge that you have to replace every year because it dries out. Buy one, stick it in a drawer, and you're set for the next decade.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: The U.S. Postal Service operates on the assumption you paid proper postage. The routes are already laid. The Postmen are already paid.

/go ahead and send that postage-free letter


You are already back there making fries. There should be no reason that you can't just put a serving of fries in my bag and not charge me.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Gonz: There was some bureaucrat, somewhere, who lived their life's dream that day. 

Think about it- you're in a drone job, scanning postal transactions to make sure there are no massive issues going on. Sure, every now and then there's a slight discrepancy in postage, but even those are few and far between. Still, you're a cog in the USPS machine, and a Federal job with benefits and a pension is a decent gig.

And, suddenly, your daydream comes true- there's proof of someone committing a grievous Federal crime: a crime against the Postal System. You are going to dot every I and cross every T so people in the future will think twice before they attack the integrity of the mail.

Laugh if you will, but as bloated and inefficient as the mail system is, it is still a critical part of life for a lot of people.

farking with it was, and still is, serious shiat.


You want to feel pain? Try mail fraud.  They bring the pain.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: GrogSmash: Gonz: There was some bureaucrat, somewhere, who lived their life's dream that day. 

Think about it- you're in a drone job, scanning postal transactions to make sure there are no massive issues going on. Sure, every now and then there's a slight discrepancy in postage, but even those are few and far between. Still, you're a cog in the USPS machine, and a Federal job with benefits and a pension is a decent gig.

And, suddenly, your daydream comes true- there's proof of someone committing a grievous Federal crime: a crime against the Postal System. You are going to dot every I and cross every T so people in the future will think twice before they attack the integrity of the mail.

Laugh if you will, but as bloated and inefficient as the mail system is, it is still a critical part of life for a lot of people.

farking with it was, and still is, serious shiat.

You want to feel pain? Try mail fraud.  They bring the pain.


I'd rather the red hot poker up my arse please.
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"During court hearings, several post office workers testified that Matheny consistently dropped off his packages after the 8 p.m. cutoff, leading workers with little to no time to inspect the packages."

Dafuq?!?  It gave them nearly 24 hours to inspect the packages.

Of course, I used to have the gate code of the local airport so I could drop off FedEx packages at the plane if we ran late.  And we hardly ever used FedEx.  Only when we were late and knew we could do that.  Of course, that was in the 90s.  Security got a bit tighter in the aughts.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: GrogSmash: Gonz: There was some bureaucrat, somewhere, who lived their life's dream that day. 

Think about it- you're in a drone job, scanning postal transactions to make sure there are no massive issues going on. Sure, every now and then there's a slight discrepancy in postage, but even those are few and far between. Still, you're a cog in the USPS machine, and a Federal job with benefits and a pension is a decent gig.

And, suddenly, your daydream comes true- there's proof of someone committing a grievous Federal crime: a crime against the Postal System. You are going to dot every I and cross every T so people in the future will think twice before they attack the integrity of the mail.

Laugh if you will, but as bloated and inefficient as the mail system is, it is still a critical part of life for a lot of people.

farking with it was, and still is, serious shiat.

You want to feel pain? Try mail fraud.  They bring the pain.

I'd rather the red hot poker up my arse please.


I always look for that from white collar to drug dealers.  Oh shiat there's "mail fraud"  This dude is farked.
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GrogSmash: Laugh if you will, but as bloated and inefficient as the mail system is, it is still a critical part of life for a lot of people.

farking with it was, and still is, serious shiat.


Oh, you misunderstood me. I wasn't laughing. I've worked a stupid government job where you dream for the one time it gets exciting. I'm seriously happy for that employee.

And you do. Not. Fark. With the Postal System. Remember, they were once like "we need to deliver the mail, and to insure its security. Can y'all give us a hand?" and the US Government was all "here's the US Marine Corps." The USPS is in the Constitution. Don't antagonize the eagle.
 
