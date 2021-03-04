 Skip to content
 
(The New York Times)   US now averaging over two million vaccine doses administered a day. See what happens when you have adults caring about you in this coronavirus pandemic
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm not surprised. Americans are pretty can-do when they started. Like the old wag said, "The Americans will do the right thing once they exhausted all the alternatives". Trumpanzee exhausted all the alternatives to medical science.

Probably not a Sir Winston Churchill quote:

https://quoteinvestigator.com/2012/11​/​11/exhaust-alternatives/
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Israeli Diplomat who used variants of this phrase frequently before the attribution to Churchill spoke of nations rather than Americans, thus siding with Nietsche, who said that insanity is rare in individuals, but the rule in nations, parties, etc.

Americans are not exceptional: but they are typical. In fact, they tend to be other people writ large (in block letters, because they can't do cursive).
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
2 million a day for 335 million people ... 167.5 days til everyone is immunized.

So we should continue lock downs and closed schools and mask mandates and social distancing and keeping all non essential workers at home, paid, fed and cared for, until September. That's what science would tell us. Are we doing it? Why not?
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: 2 million a day for 335 million people ... 167.5 days til everyone is immunized.

So we should continue lock downs and closed schools and mask mandates and social distancing and keeping all non essential workers at home, paid, fed and cared for, until September. That's what science would tell us. Are we doing it? Why not?


Haircuts.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BigBurrito: Nadie_AZ: 2 million a day for 335 million people ... 167.5 days til everyone is immunized.

So we should continue lock downs and closed schools and mask mandates and social distancing and keeping all non essential workers at home, paid, fed and cared for, until September. That's what science would tell us. Are we doing it? Why not?

Haircuts.


And church.  And MAH RAHTS!!!
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: 2 million a day for 335 million people ... 167.5 days til everyone is immunized.


The rate's currently going up and will for the forseeable future, which would make it less time.

But not everyone will get immunized because there are just going to be dolts, and people to whom refusing to believe in COVID is a political/religious cause.

I believe once we're over 80% we'll be in pretty good shape, though.

As for lockdowns, people who've been vaccinated should be free to go anywhere if they're masked.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BigBurrito: Nadie_AZ: 2 million a day for 335 million people ... 167.5 days til everyone is immunized.

So we should continue lock downs and closed schools and mask mandates and social distancing and keeping all non essential workers at home, paid, fed and cared for, until September. That's what science would tell us. Are we doing it? Why not?

Haircuts.


My hair hasn't been this long since 1979. It makes the kids giggle.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Nadie_AZ: 2 million a day for 335 million people ... 167.5 days til everyone is immunized.

The rate's currently going up and will for the forseeable future, which would make it less time.

But not everyone will get immunized because there are just going to be dolts, and people to whom refusing to believe in COVID is a political/religious cause.

I believe once we're over 80% we'll be in pretty good shape, though.

As for lockdowns, people who've been vaccinated should be free to go anywhere if they're masked.


Supposedly we're somewhere in the neighborhood of 30%+ infected already, with some groups very well possibly having majorities infected now. An effective 80%+ immunity level might be easier than we think, assuming we can get in front of the more problematic variants (e.g. Brazil's and South Africa's).

/unfortunately this also means our healthcare system's going to be more f*cked than others long-term dealing with Covid's version of post-polio syndrome.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad that the vaccination rate is going up, but concerned about the variants popping up.  Some say the vaccines should cover them, but no definitive testing as of yet.  And another variant just popped up too.
 
fang06554 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In KC, Kansas, they just announced that those 85 and older don't need an appointment to get vaccinated.

/Pretty sure it'll be my turn sometime in 2130.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hubby and I got ours today. Next shot in 4 weeks. After that, we may go out to dinner once in a while.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Got my first shot today. Moderna, baby! No side effects at all not even a sore arm.
 
Tenoch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: 2 million a day for 335 million people ... 167.5 days til everyone is immunized.

So we should continue lock downs and closed schools and mask mandates and social distancing and keeping all non essential workers at home, paid, fed and cared for, until September. That's what science would tell us. Are we doing it? Why not?


1/5 of the US population is under 16yo.  They'll get it last.  Big deal here is getting people vaccinated before the fall school year starts, which a lot of people are losing patience on waiting for.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

edmo: BigBurrito: Nadie_AZ: 2 million a day for 335 million people ... 167.5 days til everyone is immunized.

So we should continue lock downs and closed schools and mask mandates and social distancing and keeping all non essential workers at home, paid, fed and cared for, until September. That's what science would tell us. Are we doing it? Why not?

Haircuts.

My hair hasn't been this long since 1979. It makes the kids giggle.


Mine is longer than it's been in my life and I once had bangs down to my Adams Apple.

/I used to have bangs
//Used to =(
///On a happy note I think I'm going to keep the Scott Ian style  beard, I like the longer look
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fang06554: In KC, Kansas, they just announced that those 85 and older don't need an appointment to get vaccinated.

/Pretty sure it'll be my turn sometime in 2130.


You will have one by the end of May at the latest. Trust.
 
p89tech
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, <Letterkenny>to be fair</Letterkenny>, it's not like there was a vaccine available when Trump was President.

But he's got another 17 minutes to fulfill the Prophecy, so maybe we will get to see how well he can do with a vaccine in hand.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I miss the Indian buffet that was near my house.

I am not going to kill myself or others just to eat inside there again.

/Indian restaurants are expensive on the a la carte thing, unfortunately
//should've learned how to cook my own tandoori chicken
///Mom got her second covid shot, I am going to look into it tonight
////slashing
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thorpe: Nadie_AZ: 2 million a day for 335 million people ... 167.5 days til everyone is immunized.

The rate's currently going up and will for the forseeable future, which would make it less time.

But not everyone will get immunized because there are just going to be dolts, and people to whom refusing to believe in COVID is a political/religious cause.

I believe once we're over 80% we'll be in pretty good shape, though.

As for lockdowns, people who've been vaccinated should be free to go anywhere if they're masked.


I'm wondering if there will still be enough unvaccinated idiots to keep new strains popping up like there are now, requiring booster shots on a regular basis.
 
balial [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Practical_Draconian: I miss the Indian buffet that was near my house.

I am not going to kill myself or others just to eat inside there again.

/Indian restaurants are expensive on the a la carte thing, unfortunately
//should've learned how to cook my own tandoori chicken
///Mom got her second covid shot, I am going to look into it tonight
////slashing


If only fark.com had been a curry recipe website instead of a news aggregator, it could have helped!
 
soj4life
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: 2 million a day for 335 million people ... 167.5 days til everyone is immunized.

So we should continue lock downs and closed schools and mask mandates and social distancing and keeping all non essential workers at home, paid, fed and cared for, until September. That's what science would tell us. Are we doing it? Why not?


The rate of daily vaccinations is increasing everyday.  Before we were going to have 300 Americans vaccinated by July, the projection is now May.

We should still continue to have reduced capacity with mask mandates until that point in time because we are seeing more variants mutating.   Also parts of the world will not be vaccinated until 2022 - 2023.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wonder where these magical vaccines came from just in time!?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: 2 million a day for 335 million people ... 167.5 days til everyone is immunized.

So we should continue lock downs and closed schools and mask mandates and social distancing and keeping all non essential workers at home, paid, fed and cared for, until September. That's what science would tell us.


No, that's not "what science would tell us".  Speaking as a scientist, science isn't prescriptive; it doesn't tell us which policy we "should" follow, it just gives us a means to evaluate what the consequences of different policies may be.  Second, you're presenting a false dichotomy, between opening up everything now 100%, or keeping everyone locked in bunkers until 100% of the population is immunized.  In reality, there are both levels of risk, and cost-benefit tradeoffs involved, which make the policy choices complex.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm curious why moderna's stock value has crashed in the last 30 days.  They should be making bank on this.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Emerging vaccine-resistant variants say: grab my spike proteins so I can kill you.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Got my first shot today. Moderna, baby! No side effects at all not even a sore arm.


Just wait until you get the second shot..
/bit of a pinch and fever
 
Trik
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah but, Biden's had more Americans die in his first two months in office than any other President.

/rofl
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Anyone wanna talk about Biden's 100MM doses in the first 100 days?

When we were already at over 1.5MM a day, before he was even elected?

And how we were already on task for 2MM a day by now, even without the election?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: /unfortunately this also means our healthcare system's going to be more f*cked than others long-term dealing with Covid's version of post-polio syndrome.


Seriously, this bullshiat has to stop.  Any "evidence" that this is a thing is like someone taking the encyclopedia of drug side effects and saying it's the norm.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Emerging vaccine-resistant variants say: grab my spike proteins so I can kill you.


You farkers are worse than anti vaxers with your made up bullshiat.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I'm curious why moderna's stock value has crashed in the last 30 days.  They should be making bank on this.


Its stock price shot up at the end of 2020 as the vaccines were being announced and everyone was wild with enthusiasm, and investors are now realizing that probably overshot what its valuation should be.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: dodecahedron: Got my first shot today. Moderna, baby! No side effects at all not even a sore arm.

Just wait until you get the second shot..
/bit of a pinch and fever


The second one kicked my ass.  They told me try not to take anything unless you really need it so I just took the ride.  It was only 24 hours but I felt like day old dog shiat.  That being said it's far better than the potential alternative.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The Israeli Diplomat who used variants of this phrase frequently before the attribution to Churchill spoke of nations rather than Americans, thus siding with Nietsche, who said that insanity is rare in individuals, but the rule in nations, parties, etc.

Americans are not exceptional: but they are typical. In fact, they tend to be other people writ large (in block letters, because they can't do cursive).


I KNEW THERE WAS A REASON I HAD YOU FARKIED!

/Kinda curious, where ya from?
//You sound like a Brit, all pomp and such.
///Tell your queenie I could use another good rogering in the knickers, or whatever the hell you Brits call a hand job. 😉
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
See what happens when you hijack the limited vaccine distribution system by unilaterally refusing to follow the international plans, use up all your first injections, and thereby scare the world into shipping you the second doses (so that the first tones are not useless), that were earmarked for the rest of us?

Theives, the world is not going to forget how you kept up the style of Trump and his previous PPE thefts.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: I wonder where these magical vaccines came from just in time!?


Germany.

We'd have had them in time for your orange Emperor to take a victory lap on them, but he tried to negotiate better terms, and failed again.
 
mirthfather [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

robodog: edmo: BigBurrito: Nadie_AZ: 2 million a day for 335 million people ... 167.5 days til everyone is immunized.

So we should continue lock downs and closed schools and mask mandates and social distancing and keeping all non essential workers at home, paid, fed and cared for, until September. That's what science would tell us. Are we doing it? Why not?

Haircuts.

My hair hasn't been this long since 1979. It makes the kids giggle.

Mine is longer than it's been in my life and I once had bangs down to my Adams Apple.

/I used to have bangs
//Used to =(
///On a happy note I think I'm going to keep the Scott Ian style  beard, I like the longer look


I'm working on my Karl Marx. My lurvely spouse hates it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I realize you guys all hate Trump, but consider that this is March 4th, 2021.  And We're  talking hundreds of millions of doses of a reliable vaccine.....developed In less than 1 year.

You have to at least give the Trump admin some credit for making that happen.


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opera​t​ion_Warp_Speed
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: I realize you guys all hate Trump, but consider that this is March 4th, 2021.  And We're  talking hundreds of millions of doses of a reliable vaccine.....developed In less than 1 year.

You have to at least give the Trump admin some credit for making that happen.


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operat​ion_Warp_Speed


Racist!!!
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: themindiswatching: /unfortunately this also means our healthcare system's going to be more f*cked than others long-term dealing with Covid's version of post-polio syndrome.

Seriously, this bullshiat has to stop.  Any "evidence" that this is a thing is like someone taking the encyclopedia of drug side effects and saying it's the norm.


The truth is many people don't want the lockdowns to end. They want the crisis to continue in perpetuity so they don't have to go back to wondering if all the shiatty parts of their lives are actually their own fault.  At some point we all have to go back to normal, brace yourselves...
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Just wait until you get the second shot..
/bit of a pinch and fever


I could absolutely feel the biological response on the second shot, it was really cool to know that my immune systems works quite well.

The resistant variants are worrisome, but any new pandemic they cause is going to be smaller than the current pandemic.   We will roll that one up too.   And the ones after that, smaller each time, until the mop-up operations are done.

The enemy is not defeated, but the tide of battle is turning.
 
Badguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Glad that the vaccination rate is going up, but concerned about the variants popping up.  Some say the vaccines should cover them, but no definitive testing as of yet.  And another variant just popped up too.


Seems some testing has been done w/ the variants...
All the vaccines are pretty consistent across the board. Fine w/ the GB, SA, ehhh still better off with than without.
https://www.pharmaceutical-technology.​com/comment/covid-19-vaccine-effective​ness-affected-by-variants/
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: thorpe: Nadie_AZ: 2 million a day for 335 million people ... 167.5 days til everyone is immunized.

The rate's currently going up and will for the forseeable future, which would make it less time.

But not everyone will get immunized because there are just going to be dolts, and people to whom refusing to believe in COVID is a political/religious cause.

I believe once we're over 80% we'll be in pretty good shape, though.

As for lockdowns, people who've been vaccinated should be free to go anywhere if they're masked.

I'm wondering if there will still be enough unvaccinated idiots to keep new strains popping up like there are now, requiring booster shots on a regular basis.


Unless the global population also gets to the 80%+ vaccination level, then it's going to continue to be a concern.

On a plus side, looks like most healthcare workers long term care residents have their first shots here in Ontario, and 85+ year olds are starting to get their doses.

I think we'll be a few months behind you all getting to herd immunity levels
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mirthfather: I'm working on my Karl Marx. My lurvely spouse hates it.


Where did you get that shirt?
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tenoch: Nadie_AZ: 2 million a day for 335 million people ... 167.5 days til everyone is immunized.

So we should continue lock downs and closed schools and mask mandates and social distancing and keeping all non essential workers at home, paid, fed and cared for, until September. That's what science would tell us. Are we doing it? Why not?

1/5 of the US population is under 16yo.  They'll get it last.  Big deal here is getting people vaccinated before the fall school year starts, which a lot of people are losing patience on waiting for.


I don't get it.  This has been studied and reported on numerous times.  Children do not spread the virus.  You'd have to be intentionally avoiding this fact if you haven't heard it by now.  There's zero reason to be concerned about schools being open.


https://pediatrics.aappublications.or​g​/content/146/2/e2020004879

The conclusion based on multiple scientific studies:

"These data all suggest that children are not significant drivers of the COVID-19 pandemic."
 
Badguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lemme try that again...
Vaccine Effectiveness - Variants
 
Tenoch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: Tenoch: Nadie_AZ: 2 million a day for 335 million people ... 167.5 days til everyone is immunized.

So we should continue lock downs and closed schools and mask mandates and social distancing and keeping all non essential workers at home, paid, fed and cared for, until September. That's what science would tell us. Are we doing it? Why not?

1/5 of the US population is under 16yo.  They'll get it last.  Big deal here is getting people vaccinated before the fall school year starts, which a lot of people are losing patience on waiting for.

I don't get it.  This has been studied and reported on numerous times.  Children do not spread the virus.  You'd have to be intentionally avoiding this fact if you haven't heard it by now.  There's zero reason to be concerned about schools being open.


https://pediatrics.aappublications.org​/content/146/2/e2020004879

The conclusion based on multiple scientific studies:

"These data all suggest that children are not significant drivers of the COVID-19 pandemic."


Oh course children do.  They test positive.  That's why schools were shut down in my area, 1 year ago.  Although uncommon to do so tactics to adults, Kids literally die, with positive test results.

I have kids.  Kids go to school sick and spread their colds to one another.  This is more infectious than the flu.  Schools don't test their students.  They are unable to.
 
Tenoch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tenoch: GrizzlyPouch: Tenoch: Nadie_AZ: 2 million a day for 335 million people ... 167.5 days til everyone is immunized.

So we should continue lock downs and closed schools and mask mandates and social distancing and keeping all non essential workers at home, paid, fed and cared for, until September. That's what science would tell us. Are we doing it? Why not?

1/5 of the US population is under 16yo.  They'll get it last.  Big deal here is getting people vaccinated before the fall school year starts, which a lot of people are losing patience on waiting for.

I don't get it.  This has been studied and reported on numerous times.  Children do not spread the virus.  You'd have to be intentionally avoiding this fact if you haven't heard it by now.  There's zero reason to be concerned about schools being open.


https://pediatrics.aappublications.org​/content/146/2/e2020004879

The conclusion based on multiple scientific studies:

"These data all suggest that children are not significant drivers of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Oh course children do.  They test positive.  That's why schools were shut down in my area, 1 year ago.  Although uncommon to do so tactics to adults, Kids literally die, with positive test results.

I have kids.  Kids go to school sick and spread their colds to one another.  This is more infectious than the flu.  Schools don't test their students.  They are unable to.


And parents and staff are part of school.  They spread it.  is important to vaccinate everyone biological being capable of spreading covid. Period.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: fark'emfeed'emfish: I wonder where these magical vaccines came from just in time!?

Germany.

We'd have had them in time for your orange Emperor to take a victory lap on them, but he tried to negotiate better terms, and failed again.


What in the actual fark.  It's one thing to despise Trump, but how do you psyche yourself into believing the 3 available vaccines in the US came from Germany?

I mean where did you hear something that gave you that idea?
 
mirthfather [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: mirthfather: I'm working on my Karl Marx. My lurvely spouse hates it.

Where did you get that shirt?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Impulse buy years ago. I can't really remember. Sorry.

/Seriously doubt Karl Marx wore recursive math t-shirts
//Or t-shirts in general
///Or t-shirts in proletariat
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tenoch: GrizzlyPouch: Tenoch: Nadie_AZ: 2 million a day for 335 million people ... 167.5 days til everyone is immunized.

So we should continue lock downs and closed schools and mask mandates and social distancing and keeping all non essential workers at home, paid, fed and cared for, until September. That's what science would tell us. Are we doing it? Why not?

1/5 of the US population is under 16yo.  They'll get it last.  Big deal here is getting people vaccinated before the fall school year starts, which a lot of people are losing patience on waiting for.

I don't get it.  This has been studied and reported on numerous times.  Children do not spread the virus.  You'd have to be intentionally avoiding this fact if you haven't heard it by now.  There's zero reason to be concerned about schools being open.


https://pediatrics.aappublications.org​/content/146/2/e2020004879

The conclusion based on multiple scientific studies:

"These data all suggest that children are not significant drivers of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Oh course children do.  They test positive.  That's why schools were shut down in my area, 1 year ago.  Although uncommon to do so tactics to adults, Kids literally die, with positive test results.

I have kids.  Kids go to school sick and spread their colds to one another.  This is more infectious than the flu.  Schools don't test their students.  They are unable to.


Yes kids do test positive.  What they don't do is spread it to others, including adults and other children.  Did you even read the link in my post?

I guess it's easier just to believe the nonsense you make up in your head than to actually become informed about something.
 
