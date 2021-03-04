 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Connecticut: Putting the "Southern" in Southern New England   (twitter.com) divider line
49
    More: Stupid, shot  
•       •       •

1362 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 04 Mar 2021 at 10:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We're so farked. Again.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Znuh: We're so farked. Again.


Yup.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dipshiats
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Well, we got all the Boomer vaccinated. As for the the rest of you, may the odds be ever in your favor."
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk*

Wish we could make these idiots stay in their own locations and not share their germs with everyone.  Farking idiots.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At this point, if I engage, I'll laugh until a blood vessel bursts in my cerebrum. I just can't any more.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: "Well, we got all the Boomer vaccinated. As for the the rest of you, may the odds be ever in your favor."


They just changed the age range that is eligible.  They're not immunized yet.  It's the same as in MT, where the governor "thinks" enough at-risk old farts have been vaccinated, just because that phase opened up for shots.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So 1)21% of the population has their first vaccination. How many will be fully vaccinated in 2 weeks and how many will have at least one dose? 2) the tweet seems to imply "no restrictions" when there are in fact restrictions on capacity in many cases as well as continued face mask and social distancing.
 
quiotu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You know... at this point I'm alright with having everyone that wants a vaccine to get it, and then just... let the masks go away. Let the idiots that don't like masks or don't believe in the vaccine marinate in everyone else's air that can transmit the virus, but not catch it.

I am ready for the stupid in this country to collectively win the 2021 Darwin Award.
 
squidloe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What's the justification for doing this? Other than "we're tired of being cooped up and the numbers are dropping?

the numbers are dropping because of the precautions we're taking. Wtf
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm in CT and not even eligible to be vaccinated until March 22. And there are 2 age groups after me. This is stupid. I'm not changing any of my habits.
 
paulleah
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: "Well, we got all the Boomer vaccinated. As for the the rest of you, may the odds be ever in your favor."


I know you are joking, but seriously. If everyone over 60 is vaccinated, the death rate drops to nearly zero.

Not zero, but low enough to justify loosening restrictions.

But 100% open all at once? Ehhhhhhh.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We suck, America.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Today is national grammar day.  In observance of this day, it's important to note that the restrictions on "Bars that only serve beverages" is unenforceable.  They have placed the word "only" so it modifies the word "serve."  A strict interpretation of that statement would mean that bars that store, sell, and pour beverages would be exempt.

The "only" should have been placed right before the word "beverages."
 
wantingout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Its nice seeing more and more states wising up to the BS.
 
quiotu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: I'm in CT and not even eligible to be vaccinated until March 22. And there are 2 age groups after me. This is stupid. I'm not changing any of my habits.


Remember, just because the state mandate goes away, doesn't mean every business goes back to how it was. Sure, some might do that... most will stay the course until it's considered safe, because these establishments aren't in the business of getting sued into bankruptcy.
 
quiotu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wantingout: Its nice seeing more and more states wising up to the BS.


Who's this 19 year old ghost that came back from the dead to shiat in a political thread?
 
DocUi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

quiotu: wantingout: Its nice seeing more and more states wising up to the BS.

Who's this 19 year old ghost that came back from the dead to shiat in a political thread?


Deadbart?
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

paulleah: Mad_Radhu: "Well, we got all the Boomer vaccinated. As for the the rest of you, may the odds be ever in your favor."

I know you are joking, but seriously. If everyone over 60 is vaccinated, the death rate drops to nearly zero.

Not zero, but low enough to justify loosening restrictions.

But 100% open all at once? Ehhhhhhh.


Fark user imageView Full Size


There's been like 75,000 people who've died under 60
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
well at least they still require mask wearing. shut up trumpers.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
More death for everyone! Hurrah!

Why is it that it seems like every other country has this figured out except our dumb asses?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: More death for everyone! Hurrah!

Why is it that it seems like every other country has this figured out except our dumb asses?


Because muh freedoms
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

paulleah: Mad_Radhu: "Well, we got all the Boomer vaccinated. As for the the rest of you, may the odds be ever in your favor."

I know you are joking, but seriously. If everyone over 60 is vaccinated, the death rate drops to nearly zero.

Not zero, but low enough to justify loosening restrictions.

But 100% open all at once? Ehhhhhhh.


Death isn't the only possible outcome. Younger people might still end up spending a few weeks in the hospital and/or dealing with months of lingering symptoms at home.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wantingout: Its nice seeing more and more states wising up to the BS.


500,000 Dead. Not sick, not scarred for life, just flat out Dead.

I guess more deaths than WW2 is some kinda bullshiat.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: I'm in CT and not even eligible to be vaccinated until March 22. And there are 2 age groups after me. This is stupid. I'm not changing any of my habits.


Ditto here..my birthday is the well of the 22nd, so I'll "graduate" into the bracket soon.  But it will be weeks before the vaccine takes full effect
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At least its late enough in the month that my Dad will be able to get his heart valve re-done before the hospitals get swamped again. The shoulder surgery he needs from slipping on ice, that's probably going to have to wait. Yay.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: I'm in CT and not even eligible to be vaccinated until March 22. And there are 2 age groups after me. This is stupid. I'm not changing any of my habits.


As a former nutmegger with family back east, thank you for having some brain.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Farking granite heads.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

paulleah: Mad_Radhu: "Well, we got all the Boomer vaccinated. As for the the rest of you, may the odds be ever in your favor."

I know you are joking, but seriously. If everyone over 60 is vaccinated, the death rate drops to nearly zero.

Not zero, but low enough to justify loosening restrictions.

But 100% open all at once? Ehhhhhhh.


Not the hospitalizations, though. And every case carries significant risk of long-term health problems.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: wantingout: Its nice seeing more and more states wising up to the BS.

500,000 Dead. Not sick, not scarred for life, just flat out Dead.

I guess more deaths than WW2 is some kinda bullshiat.


And for every death, dozens of hospitalizations taking up needed hospital space from regular patients.

And for every hospitalization, scores of people who suffered through the illness at home, losing paychecks and breaking the economy
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: paulleah: Mad_Radhu: "Well, we got all the Boomer vaccinated. As for the the rest of you, may the odds be ever in your favor."

I know you are joking, but seriously. If everyone over 60 is vaccinated, the death rate drops to nearly zero.

Not zero, but low enough to justify loosening restrictions.

But 100% open all at once? Ehhhhhhh.

[Fark user image image 425x445]

There's been like 75,000 people who've died under 60


It's mostly been killing fatties, so ummm

Yeah.
 
quiotu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: paulleah: Mad_Radhu: "Well, we got all the Boomer vaccinated. As for the the rest of you, may the odds be ever in your favor."

I know you are joking, but seriously. If everyone over 60 is vaccinated, the death rate drops to nearly zero.

Not zero, but low enough to justify loosening restrictions.

But 100% open all at once? Ehhhhhhh.

[Fark user image 425x445]

There's been like 75,000 people who've died under 60


And we've reached the point where people have completely missed that the virus is a vascular disease, not a respiratory one. That most can survive it, but come out the other end a fraction of what they once were, and are more at risk of other issues by orders of magnitude than before.

NO ONE wants the virus... the virus cripples most people's health long term. This is not something we want to just farking omit now that a vaccine is available.
 
ITIL Prince [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

squidloe: What's the justification for doing this? Other than "we're tired of being cooped up and the numbers are dropping?

the numbers are dropping because of the precautions we're taking. Wtf


It's exactly this. Politicians want votes, and treating voters like the ignorant fools they are results in fewer votes. I'm from Connecticut, currently in Texas. Both states are being run by fools to mollify fool voters. We're all restricted from visiting overseas because the world can see how stupid this is. I can't even leave!
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

squidloe: What's the justification for doing this? Other than "we're tired of being cooped up and the numbers are dropping?

the numbers are dropping because of the precautions we're taking. Wtf


The capitalist class is sick of acting like the poors are "people" who deserve any sort of protection. And unfortunately, even most Democrats feel beholden to those parasitic sociopaths.
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Connecticut has a 2.6% infection rate. Texas and Mississippi are in double digits.  Connecticut did not remove mask mandates or social distance restrictions , they just removed capacity restrictions for businesses who still have to enforce distance and mask requirements.    No need for outrage
 
wantingout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
quiotu: wantingout: Its nice seeing more and more states wising up to the BS.

Who's this 19 year old ghost that came back from the dead to shiat in a political thread?

LOL been here the whole time.
 
wantingout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
HerptheDerp: wantingout: Its nice seeing more and more states wising up to the BS.

500,000 Dead. Not sick, not scarred for life, just flat out Dead.

I guess more deaths than WW2 is some kinda bullshiat.

LOL and most all those folks died form 'underlying causes'. And not to mention those numbers were achieved using a test that is basically 100% inaccurate the way it was being used.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wantingout: HerptheDerp: wantingout: Its nice seeing more and more states wising up to the BS.

500,000 Dead. Not sick, not scarred for life, just flat out Dead.

I guess more deaths than WW2 is some kinda bullshiat.

LOL and most all those folks died form 'underlying causes'. And not to mention those numbers were achieved using a test that is basically 100% inaccurate the way it was being used.


Those are some stellar "facts" you just laid out for us

Tell me, what's it like to go through life so completely untethered to reality?
 
Clipsy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wantingout: quiotu: wantingout: Its nice seeing more and more states wising up to the BS.

Who's this 19 year old ghost that came back from the dead to shiat in a political thread?

LOL been here the whole time.


A 19 year old account that doesn't know how to quote posts. Seems legit.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We shall find out if this hurts them or not by the end of the month, maybe more like Easter weekend.
 
No Line For Beer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KoreanZombie: Connecticut has a 2.6% infection rate. Texas and Mississippi are in double digits.  Connecticut did not remove mask mandates or social distance restrictions , they just removed capacity restrictions for businesses who still have to enforce distance and mask requirements.    No need for outrage


Still about a month too early for this step.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KoreanZombie: Connecticut has a 2.6% infection rate. Texas and Mississippi are in double digits.  Connecticut did not remove mask mandates or social distance restrictions , they just removed capacity restrictions for businesses who still have to enforce distance and mask requirements.    No need for outrage


THIS.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wantingout: HerptheDerp: wantingout: Its nice seeing more and more states wising up to the BS.

500,000 Dead. Not sick, not scarred for life, just flat out Dead.

I guess more deaths than WW2 is some kinda bullshiat.

LOL and most all those folks died form 'underlying causes'. And not to mention those numbers were achieved using a test that is basically 100% inaccurate the way it was being used.


Calling you out.

Link that shiat.

Link your source.
 
quiotu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wantingout: quiotu: wantingout: Its nice seeing more and more states wising up to the BS.

Who's this 19 year old ghost that came back from the dead to shiat in a political thread?

LOL been here the whole time.


And too stupid to know how to quote. You're a brave man to take this kind of abuse on behalf of Drew. I guess the world needs jizz-moppers too.
 
urethra_franklin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: I'm in CT and not even eligible to be vaccinated until March 22. And there are 2 age groups after me. This is stupid. I'm not changing any of my habits.


Ditto. My wife's in an age bracket ahead of me, but, I'm an asthmatic...there is no chance we'll change our habits. Not sure WTF Lamont is thinking here. I guess our only saving grace is that no one wants to Spring Break here.

Just tonight I was chatting with a buddy who quit his gym because his personal trainer showed up with full blown COVID symptoms,which would've been caught if the gym did their job and took the moron's temperature. The guy insisted he was fine, which was clearly bullshiat. My buddy got a text the next day saying that yep, the trainer had COVID and he needs to get tested.

Long story short: CT ain't ready for this.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: wantingout: HerptheDerp: wantingout: Its nice seeing more and more states wising up to the BS.

500,000 Dead. Not sick, not scarred for life, just flat out Dead.

I guess more deaths than WW2 is some kinda bullshiat.

LOL and most all those folks died form 'underlying causes'. And not to mention those numbers were achieved using a test that is basically 100% inaccurate the way it was being used.

Calling you out.

Link that shiat.

Link your source.


Why would you want a link to his ass?
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bob Falfa: Znuh: We're so farked. Again.

Yup.


Time to stock up on toilet paper again?
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.