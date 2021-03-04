 Skip to content
 
15
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
No. Just no.  Stop trying to profit off of every single piece of land on this planet.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: No. Just no.  Stop trying to profit off of every single piece of land on this planet.


Oh, these are not at the Rim, says they're 20 minutes away. I'm wondering if they are out near the entrance to the park, where the Imax is and all of that... Because then you get to listen to helicopters all day long. 20 years ago, I was doing a construction job up there, and there was a helicopter from one of the 3-4 companies right there taking off every 10 minutes, all day long. "Glamping", my ass..

LOL, even worse. It's 20 miles from even the entrance, halfway to Williams. Might even be near where the Flintstone Village used to be. Don't worry, Valle, AZ isn't anywhere close to damaging the Canyon, it's really in BFE.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This is what you get for your money:

grandcanyon.clearskyresorts.comView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hate the word "glamping."

Everybody who uses it seems to be an asshole.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why go through all the trouble and expense of Burning Man when you can freeze your ass off in a geodesic dome right here?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That reminds me, I was at the local diner and craving a plate of eggs Benedict. Well moments later the waiter dropped an old Ford hubcap of eggs and sauce in front of me.
"What's up with the hubcap?" I asked.
"Well," said the waiter, "There's no plate like chrome for the hollandaise."
/Tip your waiter
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kingdome Implosion HD | Seattle Seahawks
Youtube Yt2ekbkDVv4
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: That reminds me, I was at the local diner and craving a plate of eggs Benedict. Well moments later the waiter dropped an old Ford hubcap of eggs and sauce in front of me.
"What's up with the hubcap?" I asked.
"Well," said the waiter, "There's no plate like chrome for the hollandaise."
/Tip your waiter


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The 1987 Minnesota Twins agree.
 
SouthParkCon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can do the same thing and have my own stuff with me. The North Rim has some great camping spots and even better views than the South Rim. This pic is from the tippy top of Monterey Bay in CA.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/True story my great, great grandfather settled the north rim
//He also created the first commercial ranch in the canyon
///David Rust - http://www.fredswansonbooks.com/dav​eru​st.html
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: This is what you get for your money:

[grandcanyon.clearskyresorts.com image 850x590]


That thing looks like it's cold as f*ck in the winter. It sure ain't no hogan. They should get some Navajos to build them some. The cubic footage on a dome doesn't lend itself well to central heating. My high school knows that. This thing is a fortune to heat in winter:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: This is what you get for your money:

[grandcanyon.clearskyresorts.com image 850x590]


Don't forget the food truck.

/one
//single
///food truck
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
the Finolhu Bubble in the Maldives says hi.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
