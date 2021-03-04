 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News) Entire (poor) neighborhoods were destroyed to build freeways that fueled urban and suburban growth. A Zillow glitch allows you to see where those houses used to stand. Progress has a cost, and that fee should never be forgotten
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TL/DR: Robert Moses was a colossal, flaming asshole.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were not just poor, they oftentimes were minority (and, suspiciously often, the centers of non-white economies).
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size


RIP
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
East of Seattle there is a freeway called I-405 with a notoriously winding section known as the Renton S Curves. The original plan for that freeway instead had straight section instead of those curves but the property which needed to be acquired for that plan could not be obtained because of one wealthy property owner who refused to sell and could afford lawyers to fight that plan. Several people die on that section of highway every year as it can be quite dangerous for those who do not pay close attention when passing through.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
...except when we're talking about covid-19.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So what, the people in power made money.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Those are likely Assessor's Parcel Numbers (APNs) of houses that used to exist.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Maybe they're still there, below, and sell delicious ratburgers.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I see the racism and the unspeakable bastardry of Robert Moses have been covered already.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's not really a glitch.  Zillow apparently shows all property lines, even when several properties have been combined under a same owner (the government).  There is probably still a separate legal record for each property, somewhere.
 
Snort
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So the zillow data includes all the parcels assembled by purchase or eminent domain.  Isn't that how real estate data works?  Until the parcels are changed legally, they remain in book and maps.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Man, if you think that's bad, you should see how many people were farked over by the WPA projects of the FDR New Deal. That TVA was a pretty mean biatch.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Running interstates through the middle of urban centers was a colossal mistake. They should have bypassed downtowns the way they bypass small towns.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Znuh: TL/DR: Robert Moses was a colossal, flaming asshole.


Yes. Extra history really summed up how bad it was. TL/DW: Moses considered any black neighborhoods, no matter how wealthy, a blight. He happily built highways through them to serve white neighborhoods and white suburbs. This destroyed whole communities and created the poor, blighted, polluted ghettos we know today. Robert Moses was a grade-A jackass

Interstate Displacement - The Legacy of Robert Moses - Extra History
Youtube LmC5T-2d6Xw
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: They were not just poor, they oftentimes were minority (and, suspiciously often, the centers of non-white economies).


Yup. The entire west side of Cincinnati, a predominantly Jewish area, was bulldozed to build the massive I-71/I-75/US-50 interchange.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Man, if you think that's bad, you should see how many people were farked over by the WPA projects of the FDR New Deal. That TVA was a pretty mean biatch.


Dammit ... forgot the YouTube link, lol.

Rene Russo
Youtube X3toL1Twus4
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning...

olimould.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Racism Progress has a cost

Just wanted to fix that.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Running interstates through the middle of urban centers was a colossal mistake. They should have bypassed downtowns the way they bypass small towns.


Yes, because that has been such a boom for small towns.  Everything along historic Route 66 is just A1mazing now.

My grandparents had to move when I-70 was built in St. Louis.
 
drtgb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
St. Paul MN- Rondo I-94
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: max_pooper: Running interstates through the middle of urban centers was a colossal mistake. They should have bypassed downtowns the way they bypass small towns.

Yes, because that has been such a boom for small towns.  Everything along historic Route 66 is just A1mazing now.


I've seen that movie. Things work out fine at the end.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: [Fark user image 433x471]


Maybe they're still there, below, and sell delicious ratburgers.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Made me think of Palm Springs, California and the burning out of minority residents in Section 14.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Running interstates through the middle of urban centers was a colossal mistake. They should have bypassed downtowns the way they bypass small towns.


Yeah, Tucson is laid out like that and it sucks. You get off of the freeway only to be stuck in traffic that doesn't move because city streets aren't freeways.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Atlantic has done a series of articles on this, e.g., "How to Decimate a City", "Highways Destroyed America's Cities", and "The Role of Highways in American Poverty".
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Geotpf: That's not really a glitch.  Zillow apparently shows all property lines, even when several properties have been combined under a same owner (the government).  There is probably still a separate legal record for each property, somewhere.


Them having the data is likely not a glitch, but a site built around selling real estate displaying the data for lots that are now interstates sounds kinda glitchy to me.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: max_pooper: Running interstates through the middle of urban centers was a colossal mistake. They should have bypassed downtowns the way they bypass small towns.

Yes, because that has been such a boom for small towns.  Everything along historic Route 66 is just A1mazing now.

My grandparents had to move when I-70 was built in St. Louis.


Quite a few small towns along Route 66 in New Mexico died when I-40 was built, but a lot of that had to do with Route 66 following the railroads, and the railroads scaled back their operations when they switched from steam to diesel.  Which happened when they started work on I-40.  Sheer coincidence, but people today might place the blame on the interstate when it was entirely on the railroad equivalent of the buggy whip being replaced.  Railroad towns with repair crews and water towers every 20 miles were replaced with a few guys in a pickup at fueling stations every 150 miles.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
o/~

"Our house... In the middle of our street.
Our house... That was where we used to sleep!"

o/~
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: I see the racism and the unspeakable bastardry of Robert Moses have been covered already.


It can never be covered fully or accurately enough. Although Robert Caro's excellent The Power Broker makes a pretty solid attempt. Cars first, parks next, (white) people third, everyone else can suck hind tit, power über alles.

Sound familiar? It farking well should: Trumpy wanted to be Robert Moses.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Seattle can't do anything right - Interstate 90 went through Mercer Island (some of the most expensive property in the state). They made up for it by going through poor areas (Martin Luther King, Empire way, airport way).

Highway 520 used to stop in the middle of Bellevue - then it got extended through some really nice neighborhoods. Sadly, the hangout place for underage beer drinkers (80 acres) is now Microsoft headquarters. WTF people.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Geotpf: That's not really a glitch.  Zillow apparently shows all property lines, even when several properties have been combined under a same owner (the government).  There is probably still a separate legal record for each property, somewhere.


Many of those property divisions ("plats") were laid down in cities a century or more ago. And holy carp are they wordy.

"Sub-lot six (6) of lot three (3), in block sixty-two (62) in the Canal Trustees' New Subdivision of blocks in the northwest quarter of section twenty-one (21), township thirty-nine (39) north, range fourteen (14) east of the Third Principal Meridian, situated in the City of Chicago, County of Cook and State of Illinois."

That was laid out at least before 1901 and is still valid today.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: o/~

"Our house... In the middle of our street.
Our house... That was where we used to sleep!"

o/~


Our House
Youtube k55FYtqtXXU
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Dam Ryan did make a clear line of neighborhoods in Chicago for sure. It is still an adventure drive for people not used to expressways or think speed limits have any meaning on some roads.
 
2_glass_eyes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In addition to this, another really fascinating thing for me is seeing where railroads used to run.  Maps like these tend to show long, unbroken strips of land that were the right-of-way for railroads, even if they've long since been built over
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The Dam Ryan


Typo or not, you're right either way.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Kriggerel: o/~

"Our house... In the middle of our street.
Our house... That was where we used to sleep!"

o/~

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/k55FYtqt​XXU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Wow... The creep factor of that musical Droste Effect sort of reminds me of "Too Many Cooks". :P
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm probably just a bad person, but I don't see the problem here at all...

We need roads. Infrastructure is important. And sometimes it makes sense to add roads after stuff is built up.

There isn't a lot of unowned land. Eminent domain means taking land against the will of the owner and throwing some amount of money at them.

Doesn't it make sense to build the roads for a lower price?

If you can buy and tear down a run down house for $50k, isn't that better than tearing down a $50 million skyscraper?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rudemix: Made me think of Palm Springs, California and the burning out of minority residents in Section 14.


That was interesting to read about (Google: section 14 Palm Springs).  Never knew about that beyond a general sense that parts of Palm Springs are on Indian land with 99 year leases (but never how that came about), and I live not too far away in Riverside.

Interestingly, on specific topic of this thread, Interstate 10 runs several miles to the north of Palm Springs, especially when it was built.  I suspect little to no displacement was required to build this section.  Even today, development hasn't really reached the freeway in Palm Springs itself for the most part (although it does go through adjacent cities to the east and right by the an Indian reservation which has a large casino (tallest building in Riverside County) and outlet mall to the west).

/and, of course, that whole area is covered in wind power plants
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I'm probably just a bad person, but I don't see the problem here at all...

We need roads. Infrastructure is important. And sometimes it makes sense to add roads after stuff is built up.

There isn't a lot of unowned land. Eminent domain means taking land against the will of the owner and throwing some amount of money at them.

Doesn't it make sense to build the roads for a lower price?

If you can buy and tear down a run down house for $50k, isn't that better than tearing down a $50 million skyscraper?


They went out of their way to bulldoze wealthy minority communities, too. And yes, "but the economic implications..." does make you a bad person.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I'm probably just a bad person, but I don't see the problem here at all...

We need roads. Infrastructure is important. And sometimes it makes sense to add roads after stuff is built up.

There isn't a lot of unowned land. Eminent domain means taking land against the will of the owner and throwing some amount of money at them.

Doesn't it make sense to build the roads for a lower price?

If you can buy and tear down a run down house for $50k, isn't that better than tearing down a $50 million skyscraper?


Sure, but there was definite targeting of minority neighborhoods to bulldoze, especially early on.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Quite a few small towns along Route 66 in New Mexico died when I-40 was built, but a lot of that had to do with Route 66 following the railroads, and the railroads scaled back their operations when they switched from steam to diesel.  Which happened when they started work on I-40.  Sheer coincidence, but people today might place the blame on the interstate when it was entirely on the railroad equivalent of the buggy whip being replaced.  Railroad towns with repair crews and water towers every 20 miles were replaced with a few guys in a pickup at fueling stations every 150 miles.


The grimmest town I've passed through:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Route 60, not 66, but a former railroad town.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BigNumber12: [Fark user image image 433x471]


Maybe they're still there, below, and sell delicious ratburgers.


I actually dig the spaces under trains and highways in a well planned city.  They make cool commercial districts, but wouldn't wanna live there.
 
Weng
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Geotpf: That's not really a glitch.  Zillow apparently shows all property lines, even when several properties have been combined under a same owner (the government).  There is probably still a separate legal record for each property, somewhere.


Yeah. Usually zoning and planning departments consolidate those parcels into big chonky right of way parcels (if nothing else so they stop trying to collect property tax on them), but sometimes they get lazy.
 
