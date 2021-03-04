 Skip to content
(Live Science)   16-year-old had a BB stuck up his nose for 8 years. How did he smell? Awful   (livescience.com) divider line
21
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Up His Nose
Youtube 2AYnz86FK8c
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Noses are for raisins, Cheerios, and smarties.

I thought all kids knew that.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: [YouTube video: Up His Nose]


That's what I was looking for.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
JustMatt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image image 480x360]


brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yeah, Homer's record is safe.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

virulent_loser: [Fark user image 425x285]


Looks like He Who Must Not Be Named found his nose. Good for him. You look a fool without a nose to hold your glasses up.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 850x478]


They couldn't say "Up yours!" on TV in those days, hence the rubber hose (probably one used for enemas).

Clever, eh? Well, not that clever, but cleverish.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've had a bb stick under the skin about an inch above my left ear for 40 years, from a teenage head shot in bb gun wars

/the guy who shot me went on to become a green beret in the 5th Group
//CSB
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

brantgoose: virulent_loser: [Fark user image 425x285]

Looks like He Who Must Not Be Named found his nose. Good for him. You look a fool without a nose to hold your glasses up.


Fark your nose, elastic FTW.

tasteme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
16? Congratulations. Now your nasal passages are primed for snorting an unbelievable amount of powder during your college hazing.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
9mm seems awfully big for a BB. Maybe that includes the growth around it.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My school bus picked up 3 brothers from a trailer park on my way to school in the 70's. One day they got on the bus and the youngest had a BB stuck in his lip. You could see the BB in his lip. Asshole parents still sent him to school. The next week I never saw them again.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Obligitory;

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2h​w​qqd
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My brother has had a piece of pencil lead from an old school wood pencil stuck under the skin on the outside of his nose for about forty years. I have no idea why my parents didn't just dig it out like a splinter after the goofy accident that caused it get there in the first place. I used to joke around by telling him he was going to get lead poisoning until he finally learned that pencil lead is graphite, not actual lead. That's not entirely true. I still tell him that even though it stopped being funny (to him, anyway) six presidents and multiple jeans styles ago.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You'll shoot your nose out kid
 
elkraf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I just figured out why my farts smell so bad. BB Butt!
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: 9mm seems awfully big for a BB. Maybe that includes the growth around it.


Almost word for word on my wedding night.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

edmo: 9mm seems awfully big for a BB. Maybe that includes the growth around it.


9mm / 25.4mm/inch = .354 inch or twice the expected .177 for a garden variety BB.
 
