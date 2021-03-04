 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington City Paper)   New program helps city dwellers share their seed   (washingtoncitypaper.com) divider line
13
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

344 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2021 at 8:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't China try to share some seeds with us last spring ?
And that didn't work out very well.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yes, plebes. Donate. Give away your supply, so all of you will have to pay Monsanto next year.
 
phishrace
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm doing my part. I shared my seeds with Subby's mom just last night.
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Yes, plebes. Donate. Give away your supply, so all of you will have to pay Monsanto next year.


Monsanto went defunct 2 and half years ago.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SN1987a goes boom: Bennie Crabtree: Yes, plebes. Donate. Give away your supply, so all of you will have to pay Monsanto next year.

Monsanto went defunct 2 and half years ago.


Sorry, Bayer.

Monstanto was bought, it did not go defunct.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But when I beat off at the city library they call the cops. Hypocrites.
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You can keep your damn seeds.

/stems too
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Seed is what I call my semen
 
Mukster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is old news, been done...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you don't garden you should. Even if it's a small tray of succulents. It's calming
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cede the seed.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One of the local garden clubs has done a seedbank at the library here.  I got some great Ukrainian eggplant that I've been growing for several years.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.