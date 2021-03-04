 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Come join us in celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Alien Invasion Tour on Caturday (DIT, LGT one of the threads from back then)   (fark.com) divider line
542
    More: Caturday, Cat, Cascading Style Sheets, Lolcat, next stop, much fun, Great work, style sheet, Fandom  
•       •       •

197 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 06 Mar 2021 at 8:00 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



542 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | » | Newest | Show all

 
sherpa18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Ten years ago, one of the Caturday regulars - AlienNarrr! - was dealing with cancer and had mentioned her  desire to travel just in case her health did not improve. So a few of us hatched a plan to fly her down to the US (she lives in Canada) and have her escort a shelter cat to her new home. (Of course there was a cat involved!)

Caturday regulars and lurkers alike generously donated all the funds necessary to make this invasion happen. So we brought her to Binghamton, NY where we held possibly the first ever Caturday Fark Party. Much hilarity ensued, much alcohol was consumed, and we all had a blast.

She then flew Vanna the cat to her new home in Texas, and from there embarked with an escort and proceeded to drive all over the eastern half of the US, stopping to meet dozens of Caturday people along the way. And that is what the 2011 Alien Invasion Tour was all about.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I've been exchanging messages with AN over on FB and she approves of this thread and wants to participate. Once she's signed onto Fark I'll make certain she has TF so she doesn't have to wait until Saturday morning.

QJ would be so proud of her! ♥♥
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: Ten years ago, one of the Caturday regulars - AlienNarrr! - was dealing with cancer and had mentioned her  desire to travel just in case her health did not improve. So a few of us hatched a plan to fly her down to the US (she lives in Canada) and have her escort a shelter cat to her new home. (Of course there was a cat involved!)

Caturday regulars and lurkers alike generously donated all the funds necessary to make this invasion happen. So we brought her to Binghamton, NY where we held possibly the first ever Caturday Fark Party. Much hilarity ensued, much alcohol was consumed, and we all had a blast.

She then flew Vanna the cat to her new home in Texas, and from there embarked with an escort and proceeded to drive all over the eastern half of the US, stopping to meet dozens of Caturday people along the way. And that is what the 2011 Alien Invasion Tour was all about.


I remember that!
I think I was still lurking then...
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I've been exchanging messages with AN over on FB and she approves of this thread and wants to participate. Once she's signed onto Fark I'll make certain she has TF so she doesn't have to wait until Saturday morning.

QJ would be so proud of her! ♥♥


We all are!
From what I've heard she's doing well!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 483x600]


Is that one of QJ's creations?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Bathia_Mapes: I've been exchanging messages with AN over on FB and she approves of this thread and wants to participate. Once she's signed onto Fark I'll make certain she has TF so she doesn't have to wait until Saturday morning.

QJ would be so proud of her! ♥♥

We all are!
From what I've heard she's doing well!


She is! She an LPN now, engaged and recently was adopted by a kitten. :)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
A small windfall means we will have shelter from when we have to leave the house til we have a new place.  Spouse has been busy arranging a foster or new home for the two cats as well as transport there.  Still a LOT of uncertainty...

I remember the Invasion, wanted to meet Alien, but she didn't stop close enough.  I might have still been lurking much of the time back then.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I drove several hours to get to Lexington, KY to join the party there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: A small windfall means we will have shelter from when we have to leave the house til we have a new place.  Spouse has been busy arranging a foster or new home for the two cats as well as transport there.  Still a LOT of uncertainty...

I remember the Invasion, wanted to meet Alien, but she didn't stop close enough.  I might have still been lurking much of the time back then.


I wasn't exactly lurking back in 2011, but I certainly wasn't as active as I am now with Caturday.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: I drove several hours to get to Lexington, KY to join the party there.

[Fark user image 850x637]


♥♥
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


almost everyone showed up with gifts for her. she needed an empty suitcase (or 2) to get it all back to Canada!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ from the fark party ☺
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Adult Gremlin & BenHurr Apr 2019
Photo from own AlienNarr! collection.   Golly, Grand Tour 10 yrs ago?
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

laulaja: [i.imgur.com image 840x861]
Adult Gremlin & BenHurr Apr 2019
Photo from own AlienNarr! collection.   Golly, Grand Tour 10 yrs ago?


Hard to believe it's been 10 years.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay for AlienNarr
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The first Alien Invasion tour thread from March 5, 2011

https://www.fark.com/comments/6005383​/​Joy-Sewards-walls-may-have-large-holes​-knocked-into-them-but-she-doesnt-mind​-Thats-because-firefighters-were-able-​to-rescue-two-stray-kittens-that-were-​trapped-inside-wall-And-just-in-time-f​or-Caturday
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Nadia beans

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Wow I think that was right before I started coming in on a regular basis but Isaac and the roommate were living with me at the time. Wow where did the last ten years go? Well now I feel old and I am going to go cry now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: A small windfall means we will have shelter from when we have to leave the house til we have a new place.  Spouse has been busy arranging a foster or new home for the two cats as well as transport there.  Still a LOT of uncertainty...

I remember the Invasion, wanted to meet Alien, but she didn't stop close enough.  I might have still been lurking much of the time back then.


That is great news sweetie. Even a brief reprieve is helpful. Hugs!
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: laulaja: [i.imgur.com image 840x861]
Adult Gremlin & BenHurr Apr 2019
Photo from own AlienNarr! collection.   Golly, Grand Tour 10 yrs ago?

Hard to believe it's been 10 years.


Exactly what I was thinking!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: Wow I think that was right before I started coming in on a regular basis but Isaac and the roommate were living with me at the time. Wow where did the last ten years go? Well now I feel old and I am going to go cry now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
For some reason, I was thinking the cat she was escorting was Delta.
I wonder how Delta and Vanna are doing post Invasion tour?
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: For some reason, I was thinking the cat she was escorting was Delta.
I wonder how Delta and Vanna are doing post Invasion tour?


Maybe I'm confused, but I thought Delta was one of the kittens in cretinbob and domari's care.
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: The Ice Queen: For some reason, I was thinking the cat she was escorting was Delta.
I wonder how Delta and Vanna are doing post Invasion tour?

Maybe I'm confused, but I thought Delta was one of the kittens in cretinbob and domari's care.


I remember Delta as being special needs and they were going to keep her.  Vanna was her mom.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: ProcrastinationStation: Bathia_Mapes: I've been exchanging messages with AN over on FB and she approves of this thread and wants to participate. Once she's signed onto Fark I'll make certain she has TF so she doesn't have to wait until Saturday morning.

QJ would be so proud of her! ♥♥

We all are!
From what I've heard she's doing well!

She is! She an LPN now, engaged and recently was adopted by a kitten. :)


That's fantastic news!
She needs to come hang with us more often.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: [Fark user image image 483x513]


We need a version of that for RWDA!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Bathia_Mapes: ProcrastinationStation: Bathia_Mapes: I've been exchanging messages with AN over on FB and she approves of this thread and wants to participate. Once she's signed onto Fark I'll make certain she has TF so she doesn't have to wait until Saturday morning.

QJ would be so proud of her! ♥♥

We all are!
From what I've heard she's doing well!

She is! She an LPN now, engaged and recently was adopted by a kitten. :)

That's fantastic news!
She needs to come hang with us more often.


I agree, but I suspect she's kind of busy nowadays since nursing tends to keep you on your toes, especially during a pandemic.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

akimbotoo: Bathia_Mapes: The Ice Queen: For some reason, I was thinking the cat she was escorting was Delta.
I wonder how Delta and Vanna are doing post Invasion tour?

Maybe I'm confused, but I thought Delta was one of the kittens in cretinbob and domari's care.

I remember Delta as being special needs and they were going to keep her.  Vanna was her mom.


Okay and thank you for clearing that up. I wasn't really a regular back then but I remember cretinbob posting pictures of Delta.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: A small windfall means we will have shelter from when we have to leave the house til we have a new place.  Spouse has been busy arranging a foster or new home for the two cats as well as transport there.  Still a LOT of uncertainty...

I remember the Invasion, wanted to meet Alien, but she didn't stop close enough.  I might have still been lurking much of the time back then.


Well that's not nothing!
I too hate uncertainty,  so I'd be too focused on that to stop and be pleased for what has been accomplished.

Yay for shelter!
We all pray and hope etc etc etc that the rest will fall into place.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: [Fark user image image 425x425]


Forgot to caption!  "Life with black cat"

🐈⬛
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So, the past couple of days, Mao's been staring at the bathroom wall....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: ProcrastinationStation: [Fark user image image 425x425]

Forgot to caption!  "Life with black cat"

🐈⬛


Oh funny!
In my phone the emoji is actually black cat.  Transfer to Fark and it became cat with black color box!  Funny!
 
Displayed 50 of 542 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.