(CTV News)   Ontario announces $500M in new funding for municipa- OH SH*T IT'S A CANADA GOOSE GET IN THE CAR   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
12
TheCableGuy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
 Want to lose a finger?  Feed a Canadian goose. They are vicious.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I pass these rude assholes everyday while walking.

They're super aggressive.

Also, they crap everywhere.

fark them.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Has anyone checked Tiger's car?
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Canadian Geese winter where I live, they'll even fall asleep in the middle of the street on a nice day.

Anyway, headline is accurate

Geese = lots of shiat, green geese shiat.
 
tdyak [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: I pass these rude assholes everyday while walking.

They're super aggressive.

Also, they crap everywhere.

fark them.


Government officials are mean but necessary.

Just keep eye contact and ask loud questions about tax increases or funding if approached.
 
StanleyPuff
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was racing in the Pittsburgh triathlon. The transition area (where my bike was racked) was in a field right next to Heinz Field. This field was a 1/2 acre patch of grass that geese like to call home.

Running out of the water and into this patch of grass, in my bare feet, resulted in a brown sludge between my toes that I can only assume was goose shiat. For the next hour, my feet slimed my cycling shoes during the ride and the stains were so bad that I had to buy new shoes. Thinking about it now makes me gag.

Fark geese.
 
Trik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
'Terrible Tom' the wild turkey causes reporter to lose her head
Youtube ItKrnhvALc4
 
Special Agent
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Canada Goose = grass-eating shiat-machines.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Canadian geese: Watch your head, watch your junk, and watch your shoes.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
blodyholy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Canadian geese are worse than Québécoise (I kid!). But seriously, they are invasive here in the Midwest and mean!
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are these the Cobra Chickens that the internet keeps telling me about?
 
