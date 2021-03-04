 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Tsunami threat to Hawaii being assessed following magnitude 8.1 earthquake in the Kermadec Islands region. No kaiju spotted as of this time. Giant robots being deployed as a precaution   (tsunami.gov) divider line
93
    More: News  
•       •       •

93 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all need Poseidon.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.khon2.com/local-news/no-t​s​unami-threat-to-hawaii-after-7-5-magni​tude-earthquake-off-new-zealand/
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
giant robots are no joke. they're horrifying when you see them in real life. it's poop your pants time.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're taking viral marketing for this weekend's release of Evangalion a bit too seriously...
siliconera.comView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: giant robots are no joke. they're horrifying when you see them in real life. it's poop your pants time.


I'll form the head!
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am living in the Tsunami capital of the Continental US so am preparing to flee.....  Not really, if a Tsunami hits here it is likely in centimeters or inches of surge rather than feet.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At nearly 4000 miles away would Hawaii still be in danger?
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's gotta get through about a hundred other islands before it gets to HI.

it's like 1500 miles to HI, but only 200 off the north shore of New Zealand

https://www.google.com/maps/place/29%​C​2%B016'37.0%22S+177%C2%B055'24.0%22W/@​-15.5366668,-164.4408244,3.75z/data=!4​m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x0!8m2!3d-29.276944!4d-1​77.923333?hl=en
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: sinko swimo: giant robots are no joke. they're horrifying when you see them in real life. it's poop your pants time.

I'll form the head!


Good choice.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Declassify Issue: https://www.khon2.com/local-news/no-t​s​unami-threat-to-hawaii-after-7-5-magni​tude-earthquake-off-new-zealand/


That was the first quake this is the second big one.

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak​e​s/map/?extent=13.41099,-144.84375&exte​nt=57.04073,-45&map=false
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Sea invaders gonna slip right through that dragnet, subby.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tsunami Watch still in effect for Hawaii.
https://www.tsunami.gov/?p=PHEB/2021/​0​3/04/21063003/2/WEHW40
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes I miss the 80s

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Stay safe Hawaii Farkers
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: At nearly 4000 miles away would Hawaii still be in danger?


well, it's not danger danger..
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jokerscrowbar: [Fark user image 425x625]


That would make a kick ass back tattoo

//The tranquilizer was Rohypnol, better known as roofies
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Declassify Issue: https://www.khon2.com/local-news/no-t​s​unami-threat-to-hawaii-after-7-5-magni​tude-earthquake-off-new-zealand/


That's just what they want you to believe
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/hedgezilla last seen heading towards Hawaii...
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be tscared tshiatless
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thrakkorzog: Declassify Issue: https://www.khon2.com/local-news/no-ts​unami-threat-to-hawaii-after-7-5-magni​tude-earthquake-off-new-zealand/

That was the first quake this is the second big one.

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquake​s/map/?extent=13.41099,-144.84375&exte​nt=57.04073,-45&map=false


I was just looking at the Google Earth sat and there are a shiat ton of faults...and the subduction zone.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe someone will accidently press the button?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USGS link for you nerds
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: At nearly 4000 miles away would Hawaii still be in danger?


Absolutely, remember the Boxing Day quake off Indonesia in 2004?  It killed people 12 hours later in Africa and caused damage throughout Asia.  The 2011 Japanese Earthquake killed people (stupid people) on the US West Coast.  Depending on the land movement caused by a quake, it can affect things thousands of miles away.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy / Soul Makossa

Tsunami

DOODOOT-DOO DOODOOT-DEHH DOODOOT-DOODI​TDITDEHHH

/yes i know the lyric isn't actually 'tsunami'
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daedalus27: I am living in the Tsunami capital of the Continental US so am preparing to flee.....  Not really, if a Tsunami hits here it is likely in centimeters or inches of surge rather than feet.


It doesn't take much to fark shiat up.  The rise may be small but the surge can fark shiat up.

This was just a fraction of the power behind the tsunami that hit Japan over 5,000 miles away

Never take water lightly.


USA-Santa-Cruz-Tsunami-Damages-2011
Youtube jltIeWB1XH8
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make that the third big one.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: At nearly 4000 miles away would Hawaii still be in danger?

cleek: it's gotta get through about a hundred other islands before it gets to HI.

it's like 1500 miles to HI, but only 200 off the north shore of New Zealand


Nope, nothing to worry about. Carry on.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: Demetrius: At nearly 4000 miles away would Hawaii still be in danger?

well, it's not danger danger..


High voltage?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only Simon could have talked Mark down from his rant...
 
largedon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Thrakkorzog: Declassify Issue: https://www.khon2.com/local-news/no-ts​unami-threat-to-hawaii-after-7-5-magni​tude-earthquake-off-new-zealand/

That was the first quake this is the second big one.

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquake​s/map/?extent=13.41099,-144.84375&exte​nt=57.04073,-45&map=false

I was just looking at the Google Earth sat and there are a shiat ton of faults...and the subduction zone.


I wasn't familiar with the Kermadec Islands and looked it up also.  They sit pretty much right where the Pacific plate is subducting under the Australian plate.  Not much to those islands.  They're the very tip-top of the raised ridge right of the subduction zone.  Should probably get bigger over time as that mountain range is pushed up. Probably be some prime real estate in about 200,000 years.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: If only Simon could have talked Mark down from his rant...


Oh, and Hello to Jason Isaacs.
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are (rightfully) shiatting bricks in New Zealand. The expected area is on the other end of the country from me, but evacuations are going well.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm about to head out to Waimea beach. We'll see if the water recedes at all.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My girlfriend in high school (1970) lives on Oahu. That's her 5 years ago.

I want to go to there ... and never come back:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: [Fark user image 850x478]

/hedgezilla last seen heading towards Hawaii...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whoops Timo on fire! second goal ever in teh PL 0-1
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: [Fark user image 850x478]

/hedgezilla last seen heading towards Hawaii...


Norman?
 
Brandi Morgan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Per the Tsunami warning threat - there is a possibility.

BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA A TSUNAMI MAY HAVE BEEN GENERATED BY THIS EARTHQUAKE THAT COULD BE DESTRUCTIVE ON COASTAL AREAS EVEN FAR FROM THE EPICENTER. AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY TO DETERMINE IF THERE IS A TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAII.

IF TSUNAMI WAVES IMPACT HAWAII THE ESTIMATED EARLIEST ARRIVAL OF THE FIRST TSUNAMI WAVE IS 0435 PM HST THU 04 MAR 2021

Since I live in Hawaii, I'm concerned, but not really worried.  We'll know more in a couple of hours.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, he's off by the arm patch
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: whoops Timo on fire! second goal ever in teh PL 0-1


nvermind
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quake III

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brandi Morgan: Per the Tsunami warning threat - there is a possibility.

BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA A TSUNAMI MAY HAVE BEEN GENERATED BY THIS EARTHQUAKE THAT COULD BE DESTRUCTIVE ON COASTAL AREAS EVEN FAR FROM THE EPICENTER. AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY TO DETERMINE IF THERE IS A TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAII.

IF TSUNAMI WAVES IMPACT HAWAII THE ESTIMATED EARLIEST ARRIVAL OF THE FIRST TSUNAMI WAVE IS 0435 PM HST THU 04 MAR 2021

Since I live in Hawaii, I'm concerned, but not really worried.  We'll know more in a couple of hours.


It is a 100 times less powerful than the 2011 Japanese Earthquake that caused the last major Tsunami Event for the US. It is a subduction fault so that can displace water and if it caused an underwater landslide that can displace additional water. So that is a healthy attitude to have to be safe.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cleek: it's gotta get through about a hundred other islands before it gets to HI.


You don't know much about wave propagation, do you?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kermadec Island

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thrakkorzog: Make that the third big one.


As an Angeleno, I'm whistling innocently, trying not to anger anyone.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Kit Fister: [Fark user image 850x478]

/hedgezilla last seen heading towards Hawaii...

[Fark user image 850x1061]


Dinsdale!
 
Bob's Your Uncle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dinsdale!
 
