(WCPO Cincinnati)   See, this is why you want the kids back in school. That way the kid can't tell the teacher that her mom is next door with a knife stabbing a three year old. If she was in school, she wouldn't know until later & the teacher couldn't call the cops   (wcpo.com) divider line
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officials have identified the suspect and taken them into custody. Charges will soon be filed.

I see they are already going for the split personality defense.
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby might try reading the story. The neighbor stabbed the 3yr not the mother. The mother was a witness who was attempting to save her child.  Way to completely botch the headlines and shame on the person who approved the link without reading it too.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, they really seemed excited by the concept of a 'ceramic knife'. They're just knives, really, and most are just a ceramic coating on a metal blade. There is absolutely zero significance in the face that it was a ceramic knife.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand how any of this was caught on a Zoom camera.  I mean if they're going to the bus, class isn't in session yet, is it?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KoreanZombie: Subby might try reading the story. The neighbor stabbed the 3yr not the mother. The mother was a witness who was attempting to save her child.  Way to completely botch the headlines and shame on the person who approved the link without reading it too.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lets not rule out self defense just yet; the kid might have been singing baby shark.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Officials have identified the suspect and taken them into custody. Charges will soon be filed.

I see they are already going for the split personality defense.


"They" can be used as a gender neutral singular pronoun.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wow.  Imagine being the kid that got stabbed.  For the rest of his life he will always know that no matter where he is or what he's doing or how safe he feels he should be, it's entirely possible that a psycho could roll up and shiv your ass.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Wow.  Imagine being the kid that got stabbed.  For the rest of his life he will always know that no matter where he is or what he's doing or how safe he feels he should be, it's entirely possible that a psycho could roll up and shiv your ass.


Better to learn that early.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

talkertopc: big pig peaches: Officials have identified the suspect and taken them into custody. Charges will soon be filed.

I see they are already going for the split personality defense.

"They" can be used as a gender neutral singular pronoun.


Except they already identified the attacker as a woman.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've always said that whenever you have the urge to stab a 3 year-old you need to just sit right down and have a long discussion with yourself about what sort of person you've become.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Wow.  Imagine being the kid that got stabbed.  For the rest of his life he will always know that no matter where he is or what he's doing or how safe he feels he should be, it's entirely possible that a psycho could roll up and shiv your ass.


The article didn't say where he was stabbed...
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: talkertopc: big pig peaches: Officials have identified the suspect and taken them into custody. Charges will soon be filed.

I see they are already going for the split personality defense.

"They" can be used as a gender neutral singular pronoun.

Except they already identified the attacker as a woman.


You seem triggered by pronouns.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Wow.  Imagine being the kid that got stabbed.  For the rest of his life he will always know that no matter where he is or what he's doing or how safe he feels he should be, it's entirely possible that a psycho could roll up and shiv your ass.

The article didn't say where he was stabbed...


It was in the third paragraph. He was "standing in the driveway holding a Baby Yoda toy"
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Story is a bit confusing: If the kid was stabbed in the driveway, how did the teacher of another child witness it over zoom?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cautionflag: Ponzholio: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Wow.  Imagine being the kid that got stabbed.  For the rest of his life he will always know that no matter where he is or what he's doing or how safe he feels he should be, it's entirely possible that a psycho could roll up and shiv your ass.

The article didn't say where he was stabbed...

It was in the third paragraph. He was "standing in the driveway holding a Baby Yoda toy"
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: cautionflag: Ponzholio: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Wow.  Imagine being the kid that got stabbed.  For the rest of his life he will always know that no matter where he is or what he's doing or how safe he feels he should be, it's entirely possible that a psycho could roll up and shiv your ass.

The article didn't say where he was stabbed...

It was in the third paragraph. He was "standing in the driveway holding a Baby Yoda toy"


Bold failed. I failed. Trying again.
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

talkertopc: big pig peaches: Officials have identified the suspect and taken them into custody. Charges will soon be filed.

I see they are already going for the split personality defense.

"They" can be used as a gender neutral singular pronoun.


"They" is a a transphobic copout.

/prefer hesheit myself
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

KoreanZombie: Subby might try reading the story. The neighbor stabbed the 3yr not the mother. The mother was a witness who was attempting to save her child.  Way to completely botch the headlines and shame on the person who approved the link without reading it too.


Or, and stay with me here, the story was updated in the 5 hours between the time it hit the main page & the time it was offered up to the Fark gods & greened...

Original story was mother of student went & stabbed the kid while daughter freaked out to the teacher.  No mention of the toddler's mother anywhere to be found or her calling of 911, just the teacher doing so.

/Subby
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: KoreanZombie: Subby might try reading the story. The neighbor stabbed the 3yr not the mother. The mother was a witness who was attempting to save her child.  Way to completely botch the headlines and shame on the person who approved the link without reading it too.

Or, and stay with me here, the story was updated in the 5 hours between the time it hit the main page & the time it was offered up to the Fark gods & greened...

Original story was mother of student went & stabbed the kid while daughter freaked out to the teacher.  No mention of the toddler's mother anywhere to be found or her calling of 911, just the teacher doing so.

/Subby


inconceivable.jpg

Either way this story has 10lbs of crazy in a 5C° fanny pack.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Invincible: big pig peaches: talkertopc: big pig peaches: Officials have identified the suspect and taken them into custody. Charges will soon be filed.

I see they are already going for the split personality defense.

"They" can be used as a gender neutral singular pronoun.

Except they already identified the attacker as a woman.

You seem triggered by pronouns.


I'm triggered by Debbies.
 
aagrajag
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mikey1969: Boy, they really seemed excited by the concept of a 'ceramic knife'. They're just knives, really, and most are just a ceramic coating on a metal blade. There is absolutely zero significance in the face that it was a ceramic knife.


Perhaps, but I'll admit that I cringed even harder when I reached the term "ceramic knife". Ceramic can be almost terrifyingly sharp.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

