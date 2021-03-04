 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Dot)   Anti-mask crusader is finally asking the right questions: "Why doesn't Trader Joe's sell cocaine?"   (dailydot.com) divider line
61
    More: Asinine, Twitter, Grocery store, viral video, masked employee, anti-mask man, Disability, popular Twitter, Trader Joe's  
•       •       •

1190 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2021 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If trader joe's sold cocaine I would definitely consider going into one.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Given the size of the line of cars waiting to get into the parking lot at the last place I lived, you'd think they were giving away cocaine.
Also, you'd think there wasn't another Trader Joe's maybe 12 minutes away.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because they're still in a trademark dispute over the "Trader Pablo's" and "Snow What?" brands.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When did Ray Liotta get a job at Trader Joes?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because it's so difficult to source Bolivian Marching Powder from sources that they can reasonably claim to be "fair trade" and "natural".
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Falfa: Given the size of the line of cars waiting to get into the parking lot at the last place I lived, you'd think they were giving away cocaine.
Also, you'd think there wasn't another Trader Joe's maybe 12 minutes away.



Ya'll got any more of them free samples?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Bob Falfa: Given the size of the line of cars waiting to get into the parking lot at the last place I lived, you'd think they were giving away cocaine.
Also, you'd think there wasn't another Trader Joe's maybe 12 minutes away.


Ya'll got any more of them free samples?
[Fark user image 600x471]


I don't know how TJs got a reputation for 'free samples', they've got one booth in the corner with one thing on demo.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about Trader Joe's coke but last time I was in on, this hippie looking couple next to me smelled like they just left their hotboxed van in the parking lot. I swear I got a contact high from being next to them.

Good times.
 
DemonEater [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They already sprinkle it liberally into their products, anyone who shops there knows this
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, the governor telling everybody, essentially, no more masks, is gonna work out great.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Bob Falfa: Given the size of the line of cars waiting to get into the parking lot at the last place I lived, you'd think they were giving away cocaine.
Also, you'd think there wasn't another Trader Joe's maybe 12 minutes away.


Ya'll got any more of them free samples?
[Fark user image 600x471]

I don't know how TJs got a reputation for 'free samples', they've got one booth in the corner with one thing on demo.


and it's mobbed by Asians, stocking up for the family meal later..... at the El Pollo Loco they order a 2 piece meal, then get another bag to carry the 20 containers of condiments, go out to the parking lot & drive off in a mercedes
 
Roja Herring
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's my Trader Joes!  Or it was before covid.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because this is a Purdue Pharmaceuticals town, <narrows eyes> And there's only room for one sheriff in this here corral.....
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: Enigmamf: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Bob Falfa: Given the size of the line of cars waiting to get into the parking lot at the last place I lived, you'd think they were giving away cocaine.
Also, you'd think there wasn't another Trader Joe's maybe 12 minutes away.


Ya'll got any more of them free samples?
[Fark user image 600x471]

I don't know how TJs got a reputation for 'free samples', they've got one booth in the corner with one thing on demo.

and it's mobbed by Asians, stocking up for the family meal later..... at the El Pollo Loco they order a 2 piece meal, then get another bag to carry the 20 containers of condiments, go out to the parking lot & drive off in a mercedes


This is oddly specific.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: Enigmamf: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Bob Falfa: Given the size of the line of cars waiting to get into the parking lot at the last place I lived, you'd think they were giving away cocaine.
Also, you'd think there wasn't another Trader Joe's maybe 12 minutes away.


Ya'll got any more of them free samples?
[Fark user image 600x471]

I don't know how TJs got a reputation for 'free samples', they've got one booth in the corner with one thing on demo.

and it's mobbed by Asians, stocking up for the family meal later..... at the El Pollo Loco they order a 2 piece meal, then get another bag to carry the 20 containers of condiments, go out to the parking lot & drive off in a mercedes


Wut
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tader Joe's cocaine would be SO MUCH cheaper than the Whole Foods stuff.

Niiiiice
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This vegi-stick of a man could have easily been removed by a few dudes with a smidge of testosterone, but then again... Trader Joe's.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A radio show I listen to played this audio this morning, and I could barely stand to listen to it due to the doucheyness of this idiot. Now that I've seen photos and video, I want to find him and smack him around even more. And put his kids in protective custody....
 
Muttleywantsamedal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And thanks to Governor Asshat Ironside, this it what we can expect significantly more of in the coming weeks, when masks become optional (unless you want to enter a privately run operation which has the legal right can mandate that you have to wear one to come inside. Kinda like this really).
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Roja Herring: That's my Trader Joes!  Or it was before covid.


I was wondering if it was the one near me in Austin, but I see you're in a different place. Guess I'll have to take a drive to give this guy a thorough flipping off.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: cwheelie: Enigmamf: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Bob Falfa: Given the size of the line of cars waiting to get into the parking lot at the last place I lived, you'd think they were giving away cocaine.
Also, you'd think there wasn't another Trader Joe's maybe 12 minutes away.


Ya'll got any more of them free samples?
[Fark user image 600x471]

I don't know how TJs got a reputation for 'free samples', they've got one booth in the corner with one thing on demo.

and it's mobbed by Asians, stocking up for the family meal later..... at the El Pollo Loco they order a 2 piece meal, then get another bag to carry the 20 containers of condiments, go out to the parking lot & drive off in a mercedes

Wut


You know...

ASIANS!

Ugh, those people.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Tader Joe's cocaine would be SO MUCH cheaper than the Whole Foods stuff.

Niiiiice


At least it smells organic...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


They do sell cocaine, but only around Christmas.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They do.

You have to go to the greengrocer in the back.  Put your left hand in your right pocket, swish your butt a little (not too much) and say - "I'd like a pennyweight of zim-zam-who's-your-mother"

Wink wing, nudge nudge.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Tader Joe's cocaine would be SO MUCH cheaper than the Whole Foods stuff.

Niiiiice


and more organic!
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: If trader joe's sold cocaine I would definitely consider going into one.


I wouldn't, they'd probably sell it under a racist label like "Trader Pablo's".
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: SpectroBoy: Tader Joe's cocaine would be SO MUCH cheaper than the Whole Foods stuff.

Niiiiice

At least it smells organic...


damn it!
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkey: And put his kids in protective custody..


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Falfa: Given the size of the line of cars waiting to get into the parking lot at the last place I lived, you'd think they were giving away cocaine.
Also, you'd think there wasn't another Trader Joe's maybe 12 minutes away.


Funny you should say that, because more than once when encountering the incredibly long line of cars waiting to get into the parking lot at my closest TJ's location, my verbatim comment has been "Jesus Christ, are they giving away free cocaine at this place today?"  And given that it's not only the most crowded, but also the most poorly-run of the approximately 729 (give or take) TJ's locations within a 15 minute radius of the place, I absolutely refuse to wait.  (Though it is in the nicest neighborhood of any of the nearby locations, and also the location with the highest percentage of hot MILFs in yoga pants shopping there, so it does have its certain draws.)
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Short Victoria's War: They do.

You have to go to the greengrocer in the back.  Put your left hand in your right pocket, swish your butt a little (not too much) and say - "I'd like a pennyweight of zim-zam-who's-your-mother"

Wink wing, nudge nudge.


I did it wrong, and the next thing I knew I was in the produce cooler wearing a blindfold with my pants down around my ankles while someone sexually stimulated me with what I can only hope was a hollowed-out pomelo.

Pro-tip: Unless you want to go home with your dick smelling like citrus, don't swish your butt too much.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Enigmamf: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Bob Falfa: Given the size of the line of cars waiting to get into the parking lot at the last place I lived, you'd think they were giving away cocaine.
Also, you'd think there wasn't another Trader Joe's maybe 12 minutes away.


Ya'll got any more of them free samples?
[Fark user image 600x471]

I don't know how TJs got a reputation for 'free samples', they've got one booth in the corner with one thing on demo.

and it's mobbed by Asians, stocking up for the family meal later..... at the El Pollo Loco they order a 2 piece meal, then get another bag to carry the 20 containers of condiments, go out to the parking lot & drive off in a mercedes


I happen to live near this clown. The only Pasadena Trader Joe's near a KFC is in Hastings Ranch, a rich white area that's unfriendly to minorities. This must have been a real stretch.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Tader Joe's cocaine would be SO MUCH cheaper than the Whole Foods stuff.

Niiiiice


Costco's Kirkland brand cocaine would be an even better deal, but the downside is that you can only buy it a bulk package of 12 8-balls.  So it's a big expense when you buy, but much cheaper in the long run.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dude has mange.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The TJ's in Barranquilla sells coke. Well, the guy standing in front of the TJ's does.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 331x431]
Dude has mange.


That's just "I want to grow a beard even though I can't grow a beard" beard.  It's why I stick to a mustache.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There's going to be a lot of this, I think, where stores that keep mask mandates face idiots who march in yelling "THE GOVERNOR SAID YOU CAN'T MAKE ME WEAR A MASK ANYMORE"
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image 331x431]
Dude has mange.


Gigantic mouth, tiny ears. Kinda weird. Who washes behind their ears with growth inhibitor, but kisses HGH each day?
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bob Falfa: Given the size of the line of cars waiting to get into the parking lot at the last place I lived, you'd think they were giving away cocaine.
Also, you'd think there wasn't another Trader Joe's maybe 12 minutes away.


Ever since the giant covid lines at the beginning of the pandemic i think a lot of people have switched to shopping elsewhere... I recently started going back and it hasn't been so bad.
 
billstewart
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Tader Joe's cocaine would be SO MUCH cheaper than the Whole Foods stuff.

Costco's would be cheaper than either, and come in adequate-sized containers.

And yeah, the answer to this Karen dude's ADA claim is that "your lawyers can talk to our lawyers about that, but meanwhile, the 'we reserve the right to refuse service to anyone' sign means we can tell you to wear a mask or you can't come in."  "Also, Walmart and Costco and Target require masks too."
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Eventually, after he's picked up cucumbers and maple syrup and reached the checkout aisle, he launches into a conspiratorial speech: "Newsflash for everyone, nobody's vote counts anymore," the man says. "So are we all going to stand together or not?"

This is this guy's March 4th protest. And he brought his kids to witness it.

At Trader Joe's.

Like a man.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I went down a rabbit-hole the other day, and it depressed the ever-loving farking hell out of me; naturally I figured I would share it with all of you fine people.

There is an anti-mask/ -science group on Reddit called r/NoNewNormal that seems convinced that no aspect of their life should change just because of a virus. They have "skepticism regarding the 'new normal'", and have "the goal of simply returning to what existed before the world revolved around a virus". Claiming to be "free-thinkers", they mostly do their own research, and believe that we are entering an era of "Scientific Dictatorship".

THEY. ARE. BATSH*T.

Scrolling through that cesspit of derp, logical fallacies, hypocrisy, and willful ignorance was--quite possibly--one of the most depressing experiences I've had in awhile.

/They're like flat-earthers
//But way more dangerous
 
steklo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: Scrolling through that cesspit of derp, logical fallacies, hypocrisy, and willful ignorance was--quite possibly--one of the most depressing experiences I've had in awhile.


Might I remind you NOT to go surfing on Youtube looking at sovereign citizen videos.

/just a warning. It's a deep, deep, deep rabbit hole.
 
efefvoC [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 331x431]
Dude has mange.

That's just "I want to grow a beard even though I can't grow a beard" beard.  It's why I stick to a mustache.


I had an "I want to grow a mustache even though I can't grow a mustache" mustache for a while. The photos are embarrassing.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've had food from TJs and I don't know the wacky appeal.  It's fine, but not fight a mob good.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pinner: This vegi-stick of a man could have easily been removed by a few dudes with a smidge of testosterone, but then again... Trader Joe's.


Yeah.

I, too, only shop at manly man shops that have testosterone-fueled employees.

/What's a vegi-stick?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: I went down a rabbit-hole the other day, and it depressed the ever-loving farking hell out of me; naturally I figured I would share it with all of you fine people.

There is an anti-mask/ -science group on Reddit called r/NoNewNormal that seems convinced that no aspect of their life should change just because of a virus. They have "skepticism regarding the 'new normal'", and have "the goal of simply returning to what existed before the world revolved around a virus". Claiming to be "free-thinkers", they mostly do their own research, and believe that we are entering an era of "Scientific Dictatorship".

THEY. ARE. BATSH*T.

Scrolling through that cesspit of derp, logical fallacies, hypocrisy, and willful ignorance was--quite possibly--one of the most depressing experiences I've had in awhile.

/They're like flat-earthers
//But way more dangerous


Why is it that cranks and lunatics always pick something dangerous to act stupid over?  Why can't they go back to the [toasters contain microphones] type of lunacy, instead of the [I want to kill other people by spreading a disease] lunacy?
 
steklo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: What's a vegi-stick?


she knows...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: SpectroBoy: Tader Joe's cocaine would be SO MUCH cheaper than the Whole Foods stuff.

Niiiiice

and more organic!


Not really. They''' just get it from the same huge factory and put it in cheesy tie die wrappers or something.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's Trader Joe, not Dealer Joe
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: SpectroBoy: Tader Joe's cocaine would be SO MUCH cheaper than the Whole Foods stuff.

Niiiiice

Costco's Kirkland brand cocaine would be an even better deal, but the downside is that you can only buy it a bulk package of 12 8-balls.  So it's a big expense when you buy, but much cheaper in the long run.


Well I am all about the savings and buying in bulk.
Should pair well with the gallon bottle of bourbon I got.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.