(Daily Mail) Boobies Boobies in SPAAAAAACE
    More: Boobies  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God they pixelated those already grainy black and white photos. I don't know if I could have handled seeing that sort of raw, unfiltered content.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the spirit of #metoo and cancel culture, we are now required to cancel all space exploration and disband NASA.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, as a joke.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It looks like asses weren't invented until the 70's.
 
ifky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"I hopped over to where Pete was and showed him mine, and he showed me his."

...phrasing...
 
kindms
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LindenFark
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That was not even "X Rated" by 1969 standards.
 
steklo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: It looks like asses weren't invented until the 70's.


I dunno, I'd wager a guess that "Badmoodman" a couple posts above yours was born prior to the 70's.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Whee! Nothing like a GIS for old Playboy images.

/not a bookmark
//NSFW
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"X-Rated" & "Lewd" - exposed breasts with not even a hint of the pubic region. Let's try and not dilute the meaning of words.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Vinnie Barbarella?

theuncool.comView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: In the spirit of #metoo and cancel culture, we are now required to cancel all space exploration and disband NASA.


I heard a rumor that there will be wieners and boobies on the next mission to the Moon, too.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Who DOESN'T know about the Apollo XII checklists by now??
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
im.ezgif.comView Full Size
: In the spirit of #metoo and cancel culture, we are now required to cancel all space exploration and disband NASA.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: In the spirit of #metoo and cancel culture, we are now required to cancel all space exploration and disband NASA.


Too late
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Astronaut fapping is discouraged, due to zero-gravity jizz.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: UltimaCS: It looks like asses weren't invented until the 70's.

I dunno, I'd wager a guess that "Badmoodman" a couple posts above yours was born prior to the 70's.



Apparently my post above did not elicit enough of a thick stench of sarcasm for some people to notice.


Phfffffft.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Astronaut fapping is discouraged, due to zero-gravity jizz.


It's like living in a snow globe.
 
Snort
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x629]


thewoodwhisperer.comView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Who DOESN'T know about the Apollo XII checklists by now??


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fishmongers' Daughters [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Whee! Nothing like a GIS for old Playboy images.

/not a bookmark
//NSFW


In my quick perusal, I could only locate 2 of them (the exact photo used, not just other nude photos of them). Leslie Bianchini and Cynthia Myers. Apparently Leslie's is from 1960, not 1969.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Btw, this probably a Throwback Thursday post on Fark:

Published: 11:41 EST, 5 July 2019 | Updated: 12:01 EST, 5 July 2019
 
Quantumbunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Mail Online is such a good news outlet. Nothing but the highest quality.

Headline: The five playboy playmates who went to the Moon...

First line of the article: These are the four playboy playmates who went to the Moon thanks to a surprising prank from a reserve astronaut on the Apollo 12 mission.

So how many were there assholes? 4 or 5?

\And secondly, pictures sent to the moon does not mean the playmates went there.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Quantumbunny: The Mail Online is such a good news outlet. Nothing but the highest quality.

Exactly. I now doubt the existence of boobs! Don't they realize what they've done?!?
 
steklo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Also breasts in space? would never need a bra. They just float up on their own!


penises too.


no more "how's it hanging jokes" in space needed.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/gotta love the classics
 
Fano
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FigPucker: [Fark user image 308x462]

/gotta love the classics


Dude, you gotta tag that XXX-rated lewd crap with some /NSFW before posting.
 
steklo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FigPucker: [Fark user image 308x462]

/gotta love the classics


What was the movie with Erin Moran (from happy days) where she was on a planet and some monster raped her?

I saw that at a young age and it left a bad impression on me.


I can still see the alien penis slide between her legs and it really disturbed me.
 
zjoik
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x629]


Approves

liblogger.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: FigPucker: [Fark user image 308x462]

/gotta love the classics

What was the movie with Erin Moran (from happy days) where she was on a planet and some monster raped her?

I saw that at a young age and it left a bad impression on me.


I can still see the alien penis slide between her legs and it really disturbed me.


Galaxy of Terror?
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: FigPucker: [Fark user image 308x462]

/gotta love the classics

What was the movie with Erin Moran (from happy days) where she was on a planet and some monster raped her?

I saw that at a young age and it left a bad impression on me.


I can still see the alien penis slide between her legs and it really disturbed me.


Galaxy of Terror

/that was a weird one
 
zjoik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Joshudan: Badmoodman: In the spirit of #metoo and cancel culture, we are now required to cancel all space exploration and disband NASA.

Too late


Defunding out front by the last couple years should toldja
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ifky: [pics.me.me image 500x718]


9 times out of 10 when I see gifs from that show it's of the creepy rapist scientology guy.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
t's time to try
Defying gravity
I think I'll try
Defying gravity
Kiss me goodbye
I'm defying gravity
And you won't bring me down
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
espiaboricua
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: FigPucker: [Fark user image 308x462]

/gotta love the classics

What was the movie with Erin Moran (from happy days) where she was on a planet and some monster raped her?

I saw that at a young age and it left a bad impression on me.


I can still see the alien penis slide between her legs and it really disturbed me.


Galaxy of Terror?
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: steklo: FigPucker: [Fark user image 308x462]

/gotta love the classics

What was the movie with Erin Moran (from happy days) where she was on a planet and some monster raped her?

I saw that at a young age and it left a bad impression on me.


I can still see the alien penis slide between her legs and it really disturbed me.

Galaxy of Terror?


16 seconds. I knew I shouldn't have taken the time to get the link.

/sakes tiny terror fist
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Thank God they pixelated those already grainy black and white photos. I don't know if I could have handled seeing that sort of raw, unfiltered content.


They're not pixelated...they're Japanese.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image image 325x521]


Amateur. That's why NASA needs corporate competition and innovation.
 
steklo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Galaxy of Terror?


FigPucker: Galaxy of Terror


Yup that was the one.

I remember sleeping over a friend's house and they had HBO/Cable. (something I didn't) and the movie came on kind of late and we stopped to watch a bit of it...of course the next scene we see is Erin in a cave, she fell down or was fighting the alien and then his slimy alien penis slid between her legs.

yeah it was a bit disturbing for me to see.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And lets not forget:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: It looks like asses weren't invented until the 70's.


Even in the 70s, asses were still under development.

w0.pngwave.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FigPucker: scottydoesntknow: steklo: FigPucker: [Fark user image 308x462]

/gotta love the classics

What was the movie with Erin Moran (from happy days) where she was on a planet and some monster raped her?

I saw that at a young age and it left a bad impression on me.


I can still see the alien penis slide between her legs and it really disturbed me.

Galaxy of Terror?

16 seconds. I knew I shouldn't have taken the time to get the link.

/sakes tiny terror fist


LOL I'm shocked you didn't beat me. I had to do a bit of research to remember the name.

/I, too, know the feeling of getting beat trying to go the extra mile with links
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wait, the Daily Mail admitted we actually went to the moon?
 
steklo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zjoik: steklo: [Fark user image image 850x629]

Approves

[liblogger.com image 374x345]


I'm still pissed how the NBC executives fired him from SNL

and still pissed at the catholic church for what they did to Galileo and Copernicus, etc.
 
