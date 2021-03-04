 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Russian MMA fighter dubbed "Popeye" says he now regrets injecting petroleum jelly into his arms to make himself look like he does (w/video)
9
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What's worse is he's now out of a job, since he is no longer consulting with the White House on Corona virus cures.
 
ThurmanMerman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's some body dysmorphia, there
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Could be worse...could have "Mr Cool ICE" tattooed all over his body.
 
verbalsodomizer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is Russia the Florida of Europe, or is Florida the Russia of the USA?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Synthol thread?
 
JesseL
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ThurmanMerman: That's some body dysmorphia, there


For real. This is more mental illness than dumbass.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
incredible what we do to ourselves that we would never allow someone else to do to us.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Didn't popeye have big forearms?
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sinko swimo: incredible what we do to ourselves that we would never allow someone else to do to us.


Translate that into Latin, and you've just coined the incel motto.
 
