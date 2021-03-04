 Skip to content
(WBTW Myrtle Beach)   Showing the cost effectiveness of the War on Drugs, Myrtle Beach SC pays out $11 millions after no-knock raid based on $100 pot sale, instead of picking up $20 in tax revenue by legalizing it   (wbtw.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, South Carolina, United States, Richard Nixon, United States House of Representatives, United States Congress, Supreme Court of the United States, Law, Cannabis  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The war on drugs was Never about being cost effective. It was a way to enrich and empower police departments, put heads in the beds of private prisons, and to disenfranchise and generally supress "those" people.

Legalize it, regulate/tax it, and close down the policing to prison pipeline. We'll all be better off.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: The war on drugs was Never about being cost effective. It was a way to enrich and empower police departments, put heads in the beds of private prisons, and to disenfranchise and generally suppress "those" people.

Legalize it, regulate/tax it, and close down the policing to prison pipeline. We'll all be better off.


This part is incredibly understated (I fixed the spelling as it was annoying me). Take a crime where it can be a warning with no jail time, or a felony with no jail time but removing the right to vote.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But the payout came from Corporate Accounts, and resulted in a net tax deduction!
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Republican fascism at work right there.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pigs don't farking care. It's not their money and how can they justify owning a farking tank if they can't drive it through some African American's living room wall now and then to snatch that gram.

Unless you start to take the money out of the pig pension they won't care.
 
whidbey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
POT TROLLS TO THE THREAD.

THE SIGNAL HAS BEEN CAST.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
ALL of the cops lied that they knocked and announced.
It was later proven that the pigs are lying pieces of crap.
The pigs ALSO lied that the victim fired first
 It was later proven that the pigs are lying pieces of crap.

The pigs used a battering ram, never announced themselves, and fired 29 rounds at a man over a marijuana violation.

Yay law enforcement!
I feel safer already.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lying about knocking
Lying about announcing
Lying about the victim firing first

The net result? It it cost the city money.

No criminal charges were brought against the officers, and at least one is working in law enforcement to this day.


I feel safer already.
 
steklo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bobug: But the payout came from Corporate Accounts, and resulted in a net tax deduction!
[thumbs.gfycat.com image 240x135] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jayphat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No criminal charges were brought against the officers, and at least one is working in law enforcement to this day.

THIS is why we need a national law enforcement registry. So people like this are blacklisted from being hired after pulling shiat like this.
 
kindms
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
cops lied, collectively conspired to hide their lies and none went to jail after shooting a man 9 times and paralyzing him

after they busted a vet with pot ash to force him to make a buy from this now paralyzed man

we are paying cops 6 figure salaries, full benefits, retire after 20 years etc etc for this ?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
$11 million, plus the attorney's fees for losing the case, plus the cost of the cops, plus the intangible cost of lost faith in law enforcement. That last one is the biggie, if it could be put into real numbers it would dwarf the $11 mil.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's ok.  They'll make it up with asset forfeiture.
 
steklo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just think how many DARE bumper stickers the cops could've bought with that $11 Million dollars...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lotta magas in SC...
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The war on drugs was Never about being cost effective. It was a way to enrich and empower police departments, put heads in the beds of private prisons, and to disenfranchise and generally supress "those" people.

Legalize it, regulate/tax it, and close down the policing to prison pipeline. We'll all be better off.


Enriching and empowering police departments was not the goal. It has always been a war on minorities and liberals.  That's why Nixon started his disastrous war on drugs.

The US actually won its first drug war with education, not violence.
 
ranchguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
https://www.law.cornell.edu/supct/htm​l​/09-1272.ZD.html

Ginsburg sole dissent
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

whidbey: POT TROLLS TO THE THREAD.

THE SIGNAL HAS BEEN CAST.


I don't know what you're talking about.  This is what it's all about. Literally all of it.

Criminalizing pot as if it was anthrax is the easiest way to get young black males in the legal pipeline that sooner or later lands them in for profit prisons.  For profit prisons don't make money if they have empty beds and since black people are not technically people (read your republican propaganda) they can stack them like cordwood in there and nobody in power will do a thing about it.
The fear of weed is what let's police agencies siphon mountains of money out of tax payers in order to buy their riot gear and tanks and all kinds of shiat that makes a cop look like a soldier.
This is what it's all about. It's profit-driven racism. But by all means, the "pot trolls" are the problem, not the massive racist prison industrial complex our country loves so much.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I commend to you John Oliver's segment on this very topic from this week's show (some NSFW language):

Raids: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube WYdi1bL6s10


The point made that really got me is that bans certain cities are putting on "no-knock" warrants are useless.  Even warrants that supposedly require police to knock leave it to the discretion of the police if they do knock or not.  And if they say they have reason to believe that evidence is being destroyed, they don't have to knock.

So, yeah, they won't be knocking.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Legalize weed. Criminalize Myrtle Beach.

/spent family vacations there as a child
//I got better
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The war on drugs was Never about being cost effective. It was a way to enrich and empower police departments, put heads in the beds of private prisons, and to disenfranchise and generally supress "those" people.

Legalize it, regulate/tax it, and close down the policing to prison pipeline. We'll all be better off.


Yep. And we need to get out of the habit of talking about overall cost, because the cost doesn't matter--what matters is who's footing the bill. If a raid costs the taxpayers a million dollars but it gets the cops $100, then it's worth it. Why would you hesitate to spend someone else's money?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In countries that actually want to do something about drugs, it generally works like this:
1. Pretty much ignore drugs that are almost completely harmless (like caffeine)
2. Regulate and tax ones that are harmful if you're stupid with them, but generally safe otherwise (such as alcohol, pot, and shrooms)
3. Treat the rest as a medical problem, not a criminal one. Users get sent to counseling and rehab, only dealers are arrested.

Far more lives get saved, far less money is spent, and waaaaaaaaay less people rot in prison for victimless "crimes".
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Also, abolish the police.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"What I always tell people to do is imagine that it's legal now and now argue for the criminalization of it," said McCoy.

Whose houses will police kick in? They'll just be sitting around NOT terrorizing innocent families. Then WHAT ARE WE PAYING THEM FOR?

Oh, I see what he did there.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's not what you know, it's what you can prove.
 
whidbey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Legalize weed. Criminalize Myrtle Beach.

/spent family vacations there as a child
//I got better


I want to see Lindsey Graham reduced to picking up trash with a stickpin.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As others have said, the War on Some Drugs was never about getting rid of drugs or making anyone safe.

It was always about shiatting all over blah people and making sure the defendants could never vote again. And filling prisons.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Lying about knocking
Lying about announcing
Lying about the victim firing first

The net result? It it cost the city money.

No criminal charges were brought against the officers, and at least one is working in law enforcement to this day.


I feel safer already.


Correction: It cost the taxpayers money. The city employees who oversee this paid nothing extra.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Republicans: ILL SPEND BILLIONS TO SETTLE SUITS BEFORE I MAKE TAX MONEY FROM ONE OUNCE OT WEED!
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who gives a fark? If you are an elected official you make sure to get police votes by not cutting their funding. Legalize drugs? fark that. That potentially may cut police funding, police jobs, and incur the wrath of the police union. Its all about those sweet sweet union votes.
 
steklo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
drugs

its very simple

supply and demand


there seems to be a good demand for them. More so now than ever...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
$11 million is chump change compared to the revenue earned from exploiting prisoners locked up for weed as slave labor.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
they killed the 4th ammndmnt a long time ago, now they're just raping the corpse.  Warrantless pursuit into your house for a suspected misdemeanor is just about to be ok'd.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hmmm...

Use a hollow-core front door, fill the hollow with Tannerite...

.

(Yes, I know a battering ram won't set it off, dammit)
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

born_yesterday: It's not what you know, it's what you can prove.


Where's your evidence Jake?
 
