When crossbows are outlawed, men in tights get very nervous
19
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
soon, they will be again under British rule.

no plastic sporks for you
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So, might want to cancel the Japan leg of the tour?

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Way to be objective there, DB.
 
zeroflight222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ok, but have they banned cat-a-pults yet?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Geez, talk about a different culture: "...in the last 10 years there have been 32 cases of crossbows being used in crimes, with six people killed and 11 people injured."

That's a slow week for shootings in the US.
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
civfanatics.netView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Semi automatic" crossbow?

Unless they've teched to chu-ko-nu, that seems unlikely.
 
patrick767
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
According to Japan's National Police Agency, in the last 10 years there have been 32 cases of crossbows being used in crimes, with six people killed and 11 people injured.

That's not exactly an epidemic of violence.

The crossbow killings unleashed a volley of copy-cat crimes

Hah. Nice phrasing, DB.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can you buy a crossbow in the US without a 5 day wait? Do they follow gun regulations in any way? Crossbows are only things I use in video games and RPGs.
 
patrick767
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Longbows are next, and it'll be all Kevin's fault.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bthom37: "Semi automatic" crossbow?

Unless they've teched to chu-ko-nu, that seems unlikely.


My Farky for you was already about crossbows. You must really like crossbows.
 
patrick767
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Geez, talk about a different culture: "...in the last 10 years there have been 32 cases of crossbows being used in crimes, with six people killed and 11 people injured."

That's a slow week for shootings in the US.


There were over 11,000 gun homicides in the US in 2016. Six would be a very slow day.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size


Can't say I recall seeing crossbows in the movie, but close enough
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So they banned guns, got rid of almost every gun, and only had three gunshot deaths in a year?  I've been told several times that violates the laws of the universe.
 
Farkin Charlie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hopefully no government types watch Joerg Spraves crossbow and bow YouTube channel. If he didn't seem like such a good guy, I'd swear he is an evil genius.
Well worth the watch, I'll let him show you it's features
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
if you're using a crossbow for a legitimate purpose-like crossbow shooting-you'll be allowed to keep it

Ummm
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: So they banned guns, got rid of almost every gun, and only had three gunshot deaths in a year?  I've been told several times that violates the laws of the universe.


There's NOTHING THAT CAN BE DONE to curb gun violence in the United States. Thank you for your understanding. 

/s/ The Firearm Manufacturers Of America
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In 2017, there were only three people killed by gunshots in the entire nation.

See? Gun laws don't work.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
img1.looper.comView Full Size
From my cold dead hands
 
