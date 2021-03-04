 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Georgia's new Porch Pirate bill could make package theft a felony. Arrrgghhh   (wsbtv.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What about election pirates, scallywag?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Felonies are usually about value. And race.

Are porch pirates generally minorities in Georgia?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Felonies are usually about value. And race.

Are porch pirates generally minorities in Georgia?


Amazon chose thier business model and the client typically has the option to utilize a UPS drop off center.  I'm not 100% blaming the victim, but some there is some greater responsibility to go around.  For instance, it's illegal to leave your car running unattended.
 
Devo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: What about election pirates, scallywag?


providing food or water to folks in line to vote is a crime.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Are porch pirates generally minorities in Georgia?


I don't know specifically about GA but there's this guy on youtube that sets up fake boxes to be stolen and somehow he manages to film the perps when they open the box. The feed is sent back to the prankster and from what I've seen?  These porch-stealing-asshats appear to be of all races and genders. Some of them even look like normal folks you would be standing next to in line at the stores.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: edmo: Felonies are usually about value. And race.

Are porch pirates generally minorities in Georgia?

Amazon chose thier business model and the client typically has the option to utilize a UPS drop off center.  I'm not 100% blaming the victim, but some there is some greater responsibility to go around.  For instance, it's illegal to leave your car running unattended.


I would leave your cell phone at home when you drive around to people's houses.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, a bill passed the Georgia House making this crime a felony. The punishment is one to five years in prison.

Just as an FYI, you can throw a rock through someone's window in GA and it's only a felony if the damage exceeds $500.  The maximum sentence is 1 year.  This seems to be a bit of grandstanding.  I'd rather someone steal my Amazon package than throw a rock through my window.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh goody, another special law for special people.
Theft is already a crime.
Yay libs.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Theft is already a crime.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Felonies are usually about value. And race.

Are porch pirates generally minorities in Georgia?


What a racist question.  Of course not.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Now, a bill passed the Georgia House making this crime a felony. The punishment is one to five years in prison.

Just as an FYI, you can throw a rock through someone's window in GA and it's only a felony if the damage exceeds $500.  The maximum sentence is 1 year.  This seems to be a bit of grandstanding.  I'd rather someone steal my Amazon package than throw a rock through my window.


True, but maybe they're equating it with mail tampering?  That's a federal felony, regardless of value.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Theft is already a crime.


So is murder and assault, but tacking on hate crime to either of them is still a good thing.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: I'm not 100% blaming the victim


Not 100%, no.

But are you still blaming the victim.

If the package is delivered to the mailbox instead of onto the porch, does it somehow become a different crime, morally speaking? Access to the package is just as easy, after all. In fact, even easier in most cases. So are homeowners at fault for their mail being stolen because they didn't use a P.O. box instead?

Amazon's private delivery (along with others) can't legally be placed in the mailbox unless they use USPS. You say people can choose to use a UPS drop-off center. Swell, I guess. And the elderly? Those who don't drive? The disabled? The people who have work and lives and responsibilities and can't be pickup up packages during business hours?

Or hell, the people who just don't frickin' want to and want what they paid for: For their packages to come to them.

Here's a better idea: People don't steal packages, and we don't blame the victims of theft because some asshole drove by and stole their stuff.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Felonies are usually about value. And race.

Are porch pirates generally minorities in Georgia?


Minorities are disproportionately poor and you do desperate things when you are poor.

I have no doubt we'll see more crimes elevated to felonies.  As felons can't vote.  It's already been proven that harsher sentencing requirements have no effect on reducing crime.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying that my new amazon socks are worth more jail time on my porch than if someone breaks into my locker at the Gym and steals my yogurt too?  Hm.  Makes you think.

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Oh goody, another special law for special people.
Theft is already a crime.
Yay libs.


Rep. Bonnie Rich, who is quoted in support of the bill, is a Republican. Republicans do control the Georgia house.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about destroying someone's package?

Alex Ovechkin Drops Trent Frederic With Spear To The Groin
Youtube 3jEYmLncuQw
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: Rapmaster2000: Now, a bill passed the Georgia House making this crime a felony. The punishment is one to five years in prison.

Just as an FYI, you can throw a rock through someone's window in GA and it's only a felony if the damage exceeds $500.  The maximum sentence is 1 year.  This seems to be a bit of grandstanding.  I'd rather someone steal my Amazon package than throw a rock through my window.

True, but maybe they're equating it with mail tampering?  That's a federal felony, regardless of value.


OK, but if you're going to equivocate package theft with mail tampering, then call it that.  Or if it's about theft of property from a home, then make it a felony to swipe someone's rocking chair or their "GO DAWGS" flag.

Just a felony that only specifies packages taken from a home seems a bit lazy.  This gets to be a mess when it comes to apartment common areas, businesses, state owned offices etc.  And can swiping mail now be a state felony too?  It just sounds less workable in its details than it does in the soundbite of addressing an outrage.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shoegaze99: But are you still blaming the victim.


You are, I meant. Ugh. My meaning was clear despite the mistake, but ugh. Hate when I do that.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: edmo: Felonies are usually about value. And race.

Are porch pirates generally minorities in Georgia?

Amazon chose thier business model and the client typically has the option to utilize a UPS drop off center.  I'm not 100% blaming the victim, but some there is some greater responsibility to go around.  For instance, it's illegal to leave your car running unattended.


I was actually running my car unattended when you wrote this. So thank you for the reminder to go back outside and shut it off. (alternator purposes as the car sits dormant for most of the time since the pandemic)

As far as making it a felony for stealing unattended packages that get there that way because someone else delivered it at a time you could not control 100% (unlike starting your car and not turning it off when you step out of it), good.

We are living through a pandemic and deliveries are up so we don't go out in public as much. So porch pirates are egregious steal when you consider how vulnerable we are to it, in that context.

Look at those broken clocks legislate, man.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: RTOGUY: Theft is already a crime.

So is murder and assault, but tacking on hate crime to either of them is still a good thing.


So taking Amazon packages is hate theft? Stealing is stealing we don't need a seperate category for a crime that is rarely ever prosecuted in the first place.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Now, a bill passed the Georgia House making this crime a felony. The punishment is one to five years in prison.

Just as an FYI, you can throw a rock through someone's window in GA and it's only a felony if the damage exceeds $500.  The maximum sentence is 1 year.  This seems to be a bit of grandstanding.  I'd rather someone steal my Amazon package than throw a rock through my window.


You don't need any life saving medicine delivered to you on a routine basis I take it.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: edmo: Felonies are usually about value. And race.

Are porch pirates generally minorities in Georgia?

Amazon chose thier business model and the client typically has the option to utilize a UPS drop off center.  I'm not 100% blaming the victim, but some there is some greater responsibility to go around.  For instance, it's illegal to leave your car running unattended.


That is a bad analogy, no one enforces that law, especially in the upper midewest.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: edmo: Are porch pirates generally minorities in Georgia?

I don't know specifically about GA but there's this guy on youtube that sets up fake boxes to be stolen and somehow he manages to film the perps when they open the box. The feed is sent back to the prankster and from what I've seen?  These porch-stealing-asshats appear to be of all races and genders. Some of them even look like normal folks you would be standing next to in line at the stores.


Here he is (he puts cell phones in the box that cover all four angles that automatically turn on when the package is open, along with the glitter bomb/stink spray):

Glitterbomb 3.0 vs. Porch Pirates
Youtube h4T_LlK1VE4
 
SmellsLikePoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Oh goody, another special law for special people.
Theft is already a crime.
Yay libs.


Why libs? Did you even check anything? 

Rep. Bonnie Rich, one of the bills sponsors that is quoted in the article is a Republican.  

But what... maybe, you're a republican? Ah, yes, checks out... skip fact checking/logic and go straight to the outrage.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All forms of piracy should be felonies, that's why it's called piracy 🏴☠
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when deJoy's UPS (not USPS) leaves a package at a nearby wrong address, and it only takes two hours to contact the owner, who has stolen the package?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Theft is already a crime.


Once again I'll bring this up. What do we do with all the police since the devil's cabbage is legal now?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SwiftFox: edmo: Felonies are usually about value. And race.

Are porch pirates generally minorities in Georgia?

What a racist question.  Of course not.


Is it racist to hate all posters equally?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Yarrrr
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Here he is (he puts cell phones in the box that cover all four angles that automatically turn on when the package is open, along with the glitter bomb/stink spray):


Yup....exactly what I was talking about.

I wish he would put sulfuric acid in those boxes instead of fart spray.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: edmo: Are porch pirates generally minorities in Georgia?

I don't know specifically about GA but there's this guy on youtube that sets up fake boxes to be stolen and somehow he manages to film the perps when they open the box. The feed is sent back to the prankster and from what I've seen?  These porch-stealing-asshats appear to be of all races and genders. Some of them even look like normal folks you would be standing next to in line at the stores.


Mark Rober

Nothing is too overengineered
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: Pinnacle Point:  For instance, it's illegal to leave your car running unattended.

That is a bad analogy, no one enforces that law, especially in the upper midewest.


And the laws aren't even about theft prevention, anyway. The vast majority of those laws were intended to cut down on emissions. Making it harder to steal your car was only a secondary effect.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: RTOGUY: Theft is already a crime.

Once again I'll bring this up. What do we do with all the police since the devil's cabbage is legal now?


This is why we need domestic terrorists.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, the moment a UGA athlete decides to swipe something from a porch, it will go back to being a misdemeanor.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghost Roach: Mark Rober

Nothing is too overengineered


I watched a few of them. I wonder how much money and time he puts into those pranks but like I said, I wish he would replace he glitter with anthrax and use sulfuric acid instead of fart spray.

A few years ago my porch was robbed. $1000's of dollars worth of Christmas gifts...gone and I was home at the time too. Driver didn't even ring the door bell, just left the box...what a hassle that was...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klivian: Rapmaster2000: Now, a bill passed the Georgia House making this crime a felony. The punishment is one to five years in prison.

Just as an FYI, you can throw a rock through someone's window in GA and it's only a felony if the damage exceeds $500.  The maximum sentence is 1 year.  This seems to be a bit of grandstanding.  I'd rather someone steal my Amazon package than throw a rock through my window.

You don't need any life saving medicine delivered to you on a routine basis I take it.


We have misdemeanor to felony laws based on the value of an item.  With this we don't.  This law has equivocated your life saving medicine with a pair of socks.

It strikes me as similar to the 90s mandatory minimum and 3 strikes craze where we were so terrified of criminals that we were handing out life sentences over candy bars.  That seemed like a really cool idea at the time - to get Tough On Crime.

Now, 30 years later, even Donald Trump is celebrating his opposition to these laws.  It's agreed that it was a bad idea.  We were scared and angry and we didn't think things through.  This sounds the same.

In summary:  This law is poorly thought out and lazy.

But I realize I can't win against the emotional component here.  I'm all for THUGS stealing life saving medicine.  I'm Soft On Crime.
 
Jorgie [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: edmo: Felonies are usually about value. And race.

Are porch pirates generally minorities in Georgia?

Amazon chose thier business model and the client typically has the option to utilize a UPS drop off center.  I'm not 100% blaming the victim, but some there is some greater responsibility to go around.  For instance, it's illegal to leave your car running unattended.


It is illegal to leave your car running unattended because it is a danger to the public, not because it makes it easier to steal. What are you smoking?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Now, a bill passed the Georgia House making this crime a felony. The punishment is one to five years in prison.

Just as an FYI, you can throw a rock through someone's window in GA and it's only a felony if the damage exceeds $500.  The maximum sentence is 1 year.  This seems to be a bit of grandstanding.  I'd rather someone steal my Amazon package than throw a rock through my window.


Maybe because the people who throw rocks through windows are the same people who burn crosses on lawns?
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there those on Fark who actually think this is racially biased?  That's like saying only black people steal so this law targets them. Since when does an act (like theft) suddenly become a matter of racial prejudice? And don't give me that shiat that certain races are poor and need to steal to survive. I grew up dirt farking poor and didn't turn a corner until I was 26 and never once did I farking steal from someone. I was lucky to have one farking meal a day. fark your logic. This kind of reasoning is dumb as shiat.

And if you don't want the law, how about you start handing over your money to me every day for the next 5 years because apparently stealing is ok by you. Take the aforementioned farker from earlier in this thread who talked about that guy who set up cameras in a box to catch the crooks. Not a single one of them looked to be starving or in dire need to steal to "live".  I already can't stay stealing but than to go ahead and act like it's ok for certain races is beyond my understanding.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Maybe because the people who throw rocks through windows are the same people who burn crosses on lawns?


I'm more concerned if a neighborhood child hits a baseball and it goes through a $501 priced window. What then?
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: RTOGUY: Theft is already a crime.

So is murder and assault, but tacking on hate crime to either of them is still a good thing.


Sure, but we don't need to make every damn thing a felony. That just makes for longer prison sentences and more former inmates who can't get jobs.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hotmoonsauce: Are there those on Fark who actually think this is racially biased?  That's like saying only black people steal so this law targets them. Since when does an act (like theft) suddenly become a matter of racial prejudice? And don't give me that shiat that certain races are poor and need to steal to survive. I grew up dirt farking poor and didn't turn a corner until I was 26 and never once did I farking steal from someone. I was lucky to have one farking meal a day. fark your logic. This kind of reasoning is dumb as shiat.

And if you don't want the law, how about you start handing over your money to me every day for the next 5 years because apparently stealing is ok by you. Take the aforementioned farker from earlier in this thread who talked about that guy who set up cameras in a box to catch the crooks. Not a single one of them looked to be starving or in dire need to steal to "live".  I already can't stay stealing but than to go ahead and act like it's ok for certain races is beyond my understanding.


You wasted a lot of wharr at an imaginary garble.
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: hotmoonsauce: Are there those on Fark who actually think this is racially biased?  That's like saying only black people steal so this law targets them. Since when does an act (like theft) suddenly become a matter of racial prejudice? And don't give me that shiat that certain races are poor and need to steal to survive. I grew up dirt farking poor and didn't turn a corner until I was 26 and never once did I farking steal from someone. I was lucky to have one farking meal a day. fark your logic. This kind of reasoning is dumb as shiat.

And if you don't want the law, how about you start handing over your money to me every day for the next 5 years because apparently stealing is ok by you. Take the aforementioned farker from earlier in this thread who talked about that guy who set up cameras in a box to catch the crooks. Not a single one of them looked to be starving or in dire need to steal to "live".  I already can't stay stealing but than to go ahead and act like it's ok for certain races is beyond my understanding.

You wasted a lot of wharr at an imaginary garble.


yeah, probably. Bad day.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: edmo: Felonies are usually about value. And race.

Are porch pirates generally minorities in Georgia?

Amazon chose thier business model and the client typically has the option to utilize a UPS drop off center.  I'm not 100% blaming the victim, but some there is some greater responsibility to go around.  For instance, it's illegal to leave your car running unattended.


And how about the way the package was dressed? They were just asking for it.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: Felonies are usually about value. And race.

Are porch pirates generally minorities in Georgia?


That's what isn't clear because once again shiatty news articles that forgot about the "why" part.

But you might not be far off. Maybe it is the new Marijuana bad law.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: Ghost Roach: Mark Rober

Nothing is too overengineered

I watched a few of them. I wonder how much money and time he puts into those pranks but like I said, I wish he would replace he glitter with anthrax and use sulfuric acid instead of fart spray.

A few years ago my porch was robbed. $1000's of dollars worth of Christmas gifts...gone and I was home at the time too. Driver didn't even ring the door bell, just left the box...what a hassle that was...


I understand the glitter; it's the visual distraction to cover for the smell.

Later version of the stink spray included a bit of actual skunk extract. That stuff is no joke.

Then again, that was the version that also saw one of the boxes get dumped somewhere and shot at by the thieves. mark even comments, as he is listening to the livestream from the box, that he is not going to attempt to recover it
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Pinnacle Point: edmo: Felonies are usually about value. And race.

Are porch pirates generally minorities in Georgia?

Amazon chose thier business model and the client typically has the option to utilize a UPS drop off center.  I'm not 100% blaming the victim, but some there is some greater responsibility to go around.  For instance, it's illegal to leave your car running unattended.

And how about the way the package was dressed? They were just asking for it.


Have you watched the SNL D*ck in a box song?
I'm mean other business have implied security measures. Bouncers and gate attendants at concerts, safes at banks, and so on. The richest company is the world is defaulting it's security costs onto State run prison budgets. Arrrgggh!
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: Pinnacle Point: edmo: Felonies are usually about value. And race.

Are porch pirates generally minorities in Georgia?

Amazon chose thier business model and the client typically has the option to utilize a UPS drop off center.  I'm not 100% blaming the victim, but some there is some greater responsibility to go around.  For instance, it's illegal to leave your car running unattended.

That is a bad analogy, no one enforces that law, especially in the upper midewest.


Unless you call the police to report when your running car was stolen.
 
steklo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: Then again, that was the version that also saw one of the boxes get dumped somewhere and shot at by the thieves. mark even comments, as he is listening to the livestream from the box, that he is not going to attempt to recover i


oh yes, that was one that I did see, they shot up the box. Personally I get why he does the pranks but I would be worried that he's going to get people really upset and because they know where he lives, can come back to retaliate.

this is why he should just simply put the live cell phone in the box and give the police the feed to the live stream.
Let the cops deal with them.
 
