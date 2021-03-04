 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Squeeze, Flesh For Lulu, The Rave-Ups, and The Replacements. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #197. Starts 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
25
    More: Live  
•       •       •

120 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 04 Mar 2021 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
Just finished messing about with crab claws for dinner & ready to get my feet moving
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: good morning you beautiful lot


good afternoon
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
didn't we hear this a couple weeks ago?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Here for my Friday, and tomorrow I get my 1st vaccine dose!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: didn't we hear this a couple weeks ago?


It's been repeated every single week for about a month now
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Here for my Friday, and tomorrow I get my 1st vaccine dose!


Go you!
I see better wifi in your future
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This track is so good.
I bought the album last bandcamp Friday
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Here for my Friday, and tomorrow I get my 1st vaccine dose!

Go you!
I see better wifi in your future


I do live relatively close to Bill Gates.... So....... :p
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm not drunk enough for this song...
 
ultraluzer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wow, this sounds like a home demo compared to Mr Gore's version
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: I'm not drunk enough for this song...


There are solutions to that ;)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: I'm not drunk enough for this song...


that's pretty easily fixed.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
it is positively lost on me why there is only one song from the rave-ups that gets recycled on 80's radio.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: it is positively lost on me why there is only one song from the rave-ups that gets recycled on 80's radio.


Lots of people think that the only Gary Numan song is Cars.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: I'm not drunk enough for this song...

There are solutions to that ;)


socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: I'm not drunk enough for this song...

that's pretty easily fixed.


Beer in my cheerios? Pass.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: it is positively lost on me why there is only one song from the rave-ups that gets recycled on 80's radio.

Lots of people think that the only Gary Numan song is Cars.


those people are morons.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: I'm not drunk enough for this song...

There are solutions to that ;)

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: I'm not drunk enough for this song...

that's pretty easily fixed.

Beer in my cheerios? Pass.


Just don't add the cheerios. Problem solved.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dancing time
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ultraluzer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pista: Dancing time
[media2.giphy.com image 250x282] [View Full Size image _x_]


For those who like their beer shaken, not stirred
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One of my favorite summer activities: driving down the highway at night with all the windows down and Kitchens of Distinction blasting from the stereo.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
New Sassie!

This bobcat is heavy

lol
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
ohhhh nuts
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.