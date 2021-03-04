 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Most New Yorkers would be excited to discover a whole other apartment hidden behind their bathroom mirror
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A lot of apartments were built in 'reverse parallel', where the bathrooms would touch and share one common wall. 

The next thing people will be freaked out about is how older homes and apartments just had a slot in the wall next to the mirror for disposing of used razor blades.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1971 Right Guard "Hi Guy" Commercial
Youtube 8dTEHm8q1eo
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her rent is going to skyrocket with all this extra space.
 
AllyOop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought of Fry living in Bender's closet.
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark any news site with autoplay videos
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
barbara gordon had one in the 60's batman tv show


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buddy of mine rented a house, knew something seemed off with the dimensions. So he decides to check out the funny spot in the living room, where the wall seems patched, and sure enough it's a staircase to a full attic, filled with outdated Grow Op equipment (including some very pricey sodium lights), old decomposing MDMA pills, and some dudes college homework from 2000. The cops busted the kid, the landlord shuttered the attic hallway, and that's how it sat for 12 years until my buddy got stoned and bored.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: A lot of apartments were built in 'reverse parallel', where the bathrooms would touch and share one common wall. 

The next thing people will be freaked out about is how older homes and apartments just had a slot in the wall next to the mirror for disposing of used razor blades.


My parents found a whole bunch in the wall when they remodeled in the 90s
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm boring, my walls are just filled with squirrel turds and fallen drywall anchors.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The overuse of adjectives intended to make me believe that this discovery was somehow "frightening" made me duck out about three sentences in.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Buddy of mine rented a house, knew something seemed off with the dimensions. So he decides to check out the funny spot in the living room, where the wall seems patched, and sure enough it's a staircase to a full attic, filled with outdated Grow Op equipment (including some very pricey sodium lights), old decomposing MDMA pills, and some dudes college homework from 2000. The cops busted the kid, the landlord shuttered the attic hallway, and that's how it sat for 12 years until my buddy got stoned and bored.


Should have put a bookcase in front of the hole he made and grown his own.  Or sold the lights on Ebay.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: A lot of apartments were built in 'reverse parallel', where the bathrooms would touch and share one common wall. 

The next thing people will be freaked out about is how older homes and apartments just had a slot in the wall next to the mirror for disposing of used razor blades.


I have one of those inside the mirrored medicine cabinet. I've actively tried not to think about where the blades are now.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best I could find Subby.

Futurama Episode 3 - Part 3 , Fry moves into Bender's closet
Youtube kQxYOfKLkls
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This idiot is calling the landlord??? I would be subletting my apartment immediately and moving into that space and telling my tenant we share a bathroom.  Idiot woman.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are worse things.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Her rent is going to skyrocket with all this extra space.


Nah don't tell landlord and sublet extra room
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, so you found more square footage and were stupid enough to post it online?


Let's triple that rent.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: This idiot is calling the landlord??? I would be subletting my apartment immediately and moving into that space and telling my tenant we share a bathroom.  Idiot woman.


Let's be realistic. She found a crawl space and one side of it is currently gutted to an apartment being refurbished. The landlord knows about the unit and she probably wants her drafty hole in the wall fixed.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hallway and a bathroom. I'm surprised that extra space wasn't already being rented as a bachelor suite.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember reading a SF short story many years ago, set in a dystopian future where there were so many people that micro apartments were considered a luxury. Protagonists discovered a large empty room behind a wardrobe, and for a while revelled in the luxury of having so much space. But then a friend lost his room, so they let him move in to share, then another, etc etc and pretty soon they were back to the same crowded living space
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Por que tan serioso: This idiot is calling the landlord??? I would be subletting my apartment immediately and moving into that space and telling my tenant we share a bathroom.  Idiot woman.

Let's be realistic. She found a crawl space and one side of it is currently gutted to an apartment being refurbished. The landlord knows about the unit and she probably wants her drafty hole in the wall fixed.


Well. Yeah.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Not News, It's TikTok.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Buddy of mine rented a house, knew something seemed off with the dimensions. So he decides to check out the funny spot in the living room, where the wall seems patched, and sure enough it's a staircase to a full attic, filled with outdated Grow Op equipment (including some very pricey sodium lights), old decomposing MDMA pills, and some dudes college homework from 2000. The cops busted the kid, the landlord shuttered the attic hallway, and that's how it sat for 12 years until my buddy got stoned and bored.


Friend of mine in college moved the washing machine in his rental house. He was a super thin dude, so he was able to climb into the hole in the wall where he found pages from porno mags taped to the wall and a statue of the Virgin Mary positioned to face the corner. Teen masturbation chamber was our conclusion.

And, what the hell is with the NYP with this crap, "haunted...creepy... bone-chilling spooky space" just sensationalism. Not that I expect more from NYP, but this is just nonsense.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Hallway and a bathroom. I'm surprised that extra space wasn't already being rented as a bachelor suite.


I sometimes miss my old small bachelor pad... it was one moderately large room with a bathroom. The entire back wall was floor to ceiling windows. Ok, the place was kinda depressing, but it was really cheap.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AllyOop: I thought of Fry living in Bender's closet.


That episode had one of the best exchanges ever:

Fry: can I use your bathroom?
Bender: My what room?
Fry: Your bathroom.
Bender: My bath what?
Fry: Your bathroom.
Bender: My what what?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be wary about opening walls in NYC apartments.
mcdaniel.huView Full Size
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Bathtub Cynic: Buddy of mine rented a house, knew something seemed off with the dimensions. So he decides to check out the funny spot in the living room, where the wall seems patched, and sure enough it's a staircase to a full attic, filled with outdated Grow Op equipment (including some very pricey sodium lights), old decomposing MDMA pills, and some dudes college homework from 2000. The cops busted the kid, the landlord shuttered the attic hallway, and that's how it sat for 12 years until my buddy got stoned and bored.

Should have put a bookcase in front of the hole he made and grown his own.  Or sold the lights on Ebay.


He sold the equipment. He was actually pretty deep in that world but growing wasn't high on his list of priorities.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkey: AllyOop: I thought of Fry living in Bender's closet.

That episode had one of the best exchanges ever:

Fry: can I use your bathroom?
Bender: My what room?
Fry: Your bathroom.
Bender: My bath what?
Fry: Your bathroom.
Bender: My what what?


Why would you want to sleep in the closet?

Still kills me.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Znuh: A lot of apartments were built in 'reverse parallel', where the bathrooms would touch and share one common wall. 

The next thing people will be freaked out about is how older homes and apartments just had a slot in the wall next to the mirror for disposing of used razor blades.

I have one of those inside the mirrored medicine cabinet. I've actively tried not to think about where the blades are now.


They are in the wall, between the floor plate and the studs your mirror is attached to. You could fit lifetimes of them back there. I mean, sure, if you demo the bathroom be careful, but i hope you are already wearing some basic PPE when you start ripping your floor apart.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: my walls are just filled with squirrel turds and fallen drywall anchors.


Neighbors found cans of beer when they started redoing their bathrooms in the apartment building I grew up.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: I remember reading a SF short story many years ago, set in a dystopian future where there were so many people that micro apartments were considered a luxury. Protagonists discovered a large empty room behind a wardrobe, and for a while revelled in the luxury of having so much space. But then a friend lost his room, so they let him move in to share, then another, etc etc and pretty soon they were back to the same crowded living space


Billenium, by J G Ballard.

First thing I thought of, too.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sozelle: [Fark user image 425x236]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: A lot of apartments were built in 'reverse parallel', where the bathrooms would touch and share one common wall. 

The next thing people will be freaked out about is how older homes and apartments just had a slot in the wall next to the mirror for disposing of used razor blades.


I call shenanigans, because on some Fark headline today had a sidebar story "I FOUND RAZOR BLADES IN MY WALLS" or such like
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8dTEHm8q​1eo]


MONA!
 
Inaditch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: I remember reading a SF short story many years ago, set in a dystopian future where there were so many people that micro apartments were considered a luxury. Protagonists discovered a large empty room behind a wardrobe, and for a while revelled in the luxury of having so much space. But then a friend lost his room, so they let him move in to share, then another, etc etc and pretty soon they were back to the same crowded living space


This has been happening in my house for the last 3 years. My wife and I split, and I had a home to myself for the first time in my life. For a month. It's been friends and family in need ever since. The housing crisis around here is soul crushing.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excuse me, that's two ns.

http://www.chrisrossarthur.com/upload​s​/3/8/5/9/38596187/billennium__1_.pdf
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: NikolaiFarkoff: my walls are just filled with squirrel turds and fallen drywall anchors.

Neighbors found cans of beer when they started redoing their bathrooms in the apartment building I grew up.


There are houses all over the southwest suburbs here with old cans of Strohs and Old Style in between studs. My drywaller uncle would drink his way through the work day and dispose of the evidence.

Remodeled the bedroom I grew up in and sure enough about 2/3's of the gaps had cans.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Znuh: A lot of apartments were built in 'reverse parallel', where the bathrooms would touch and share one common wall. 

The next thing people will be freaked out about is how older homes and apartments just had a slot in the wall next to the mirror for disposing of used razor blades.

My parents found a whole bunch in the wall when they remodeled in the 90s


PSA - I learned It By Watching You!
Youtube KUXb7do9C-w

They told you they "found" all the razors in the bathroom
 
aseras
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Por que tan serioso: This idiot is calling the landlord??? I would be subletting my apartment immediately and moving into that space and telling my tenant we share a bathroom.  Idiot woman.

Let's be realistic. She found a crawl space and one side of it is currently gutted to an apartment being refurbished. The landlord knows about the unit and she probably wants her drafty hole in the wall fixed.


This is Fark. Get outta here with that thinkin nonsense.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: There are worse things.

[Fark user image 425x628]


Have you listened to the album Haunted by the singer Poe? She's the author's sister and the album echoes themes and atmosphere from the book.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
English, motherfarker, do you speak it?

It's not "whole other", it's "whole nuther"

JFC, the ill farking literacy of people today!
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: fark any news site with autoplay videos


The original twitter: https://twitter.com/CheyMill​z/status/1​367296281895313408
(videos autoplay)
 
noitsnot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There's no way a reasonable person wouldn't notice the drafts from a big ass hole in the wall.  There's renovation going on to make another unit next to hers, and very likely the landlord is updating hers too, part of which is replacing the previous medicine cabinet which was inset in the wall.  The hanging mirror is the temporary fix the landlord put there while the bathroom remodel is underway.
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Excuse me, that's two ns.

http://www.chrisrossarthur.com/uploads​/3/8/5/9/38596187/billennium__1_.pdf


Thanks!   I was thinking about this J G Ballard story recently, had entirely misremembered the author.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: damageddude: NikolaiFarkoff: my walls are just filled with squirrel turds and fallen drywall anchors.

Neighbors found cans of beer when they started redoing their bathrooms in the apartment building I grew up.

There are houses all over the southwest suburbs here with old cans of Strohs and Old Style in between studs. My drywaller uncle would drink his way through the work day and dispose of the evidence.

Remodeled the bedroom I grew up in and sure enough about 2/3's of the gaps had cans.


Better than this guy I know who bought a pretty old house formerly owned by a barber. When doing renos, he found out the entire place was insulated with human hair.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Terrapin Bound: English, motherfarker, do you speak it?

It's not "whole other", it's "whole nuther"

JFC, the ill farking literacy of people today!


MadTv- Whole 'Nother Level
Youtube YJnGRuidOXI
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Znuh: A lot of apartments were built in 'reverse parallel', where the bathrooms would touch and share one common wall. 

The next thing people will be freaked out about is how older homes and apartments just had a slot in the wall next to the mirror for disposing of used razor blades.


the price of rentals is sky high in NYC. There are people living in what amounts to a walk-in closet. An entire unused apartment is a BFD.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Buddy of mine rented a house, knew something seemed off with the dimensions. So he decides to check out the funny spot in the living room, where the wall seems patched, and sure enough it's a staircase to a full attic, filled with outdated Grow Op equipment (including some very pricey sodium lights), old decomposing MDMA pills, and some dudes college homework from 2000. The cops busted the kid, the landlord shuttered the attic hallway, and that's how it sat for 12 years until my buddy got stoned and bored.


Ex & I bought a house without going into the attic. Few months down the road she wanted to move stuff around & needed new outlets and co-ax jacks in the living room, so I went up to scope things out.

The attic access was reinforced, the joists were 2x10's, & there were numerous unconnected-to-the-breaker conduits with Romex in them, as well as capped water & gas lines.

The place was built for (probably) tiny apartments (we lived in a nuke town, so every 18 mos there's an influx of contractors with craploads of money & per diem) but the owners never got around to it.

Wish I could go back & buy that house. 1 month of worker's rent would pay the mortgage for 6 months.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: There are houses all over the southwest suburbs here with old cans of Strohs and Old Style in between studs. My drywaller uncle would drink his way through the work day and dispose of the evidence.

Remodeled the bedroom I grew up in and sure enough about 2/3's of the gaps had cans.


Drinking two cans per drywall panel is a qualification for Farkering.
 
