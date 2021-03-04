 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Interviewing residents about robberies? That's a robbin'   (sfgate.com) divider line
8
    More: Obvious, Police, Text messaging, Crime, Criminology, SFPD Park Station, social media, San Francisco, SFPD Tip Line  
•       •       •

316 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2021 at 5:50 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On Twin Peaks? Here's your guy:
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ah, my home town. What a great city to live in.
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
?em bor ,od ot gniog uoy era tahW
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Luckily there is a witness

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Yo dawg,..."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ok, that had to be just to make a point.

How on gods green earth would you expect to be able to pawn professional level film equipment, plastered with the rightful owners name, and get away with it?

Sure, there are pawn shops that might take it, but it would be pretty damned obvious to anyone with eyes, and they'd have the cops there within an hour...
 
M-G
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GrogSmash: Ok, that had to be just to make a point.

How on gods green earth would you expect to be able to pawn professional level film equipment, plastered with the rightful owners name, and get away with it?

Sure, there are pawn shops that might take it, but it would be pretty damned obvious to anyone with eyes, and they'd have the cops there within an hour...


TFA didn't say what kind of camera it was.  It seems like these days the TV reporter is sent out by themselves with a small camera and a tripod.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.