 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   Happy National grammar Day be sure too thank you're English teacher   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
33
    More: Spiffy, English language, Language, Second language, German language, National Grammar Day, Martha Brockenbrough, Linguistics, use of correct grammar  
•       •       •

210 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2021 at 2:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why should I thank a teacher when my grammar died 20 years ago?
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Grammer," subby.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks' MR Waak!
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could care less.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well ain't that sweet!
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the Phoenicians

/Only a select group of people will get this reference
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: I could care less.


I could care fewer.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you Mr. Spencer, biatch!
 
acad1228
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seen that. They we're going too make it  a weak, supposably.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


Happy birthday or whatever, Frasier!
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
traditional celebratory food for this day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sea what u did they're, subby.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are spelling mistakes, not grammar mistakes.

::pushes taped-together glasses back up his face::
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever, most of today's grammar instruction is offered on Twitter.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grandmar.

Sheesh.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listens, grammar am for people what can't think for myself, understanded me?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Those are spelling mistakes, not grammar mistakes.

::pushes taped-together glasses back up his face::


Well it looks like we got a reel bill Shakespeare here don't you know.
 
Bruce the Deuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's eat the English teacher,
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't think any fewer of my English teacher.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
🎶I love you period.
Do you love me question mark?
Please, please exclamation point!
I want to hold you in (parentheses).🎶

/silly, but cute song
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When is National Grampar Day?

Mom's parents were "Nana" and "Pepay".
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MrHormel: bingethinker: Those are spelling mistakes, not grammar mistakes.

::pushes taped-together glasses back up his face::

Well it looks like we got a reel bill Shakespeare here don't you know.


People don't think it be like it is, but it do.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
*shore
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
OK, Grandma
 
freidog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Irregardless of the day, I'm thankful of all my teachers, its thanks to them I am what I am today.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
*bee
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Erma Gerdd

[Fark user image 302x169]

Yeah. That one doesn't get used much.
 
dryknife
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's a matter of some antics.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tmyk: *shore


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
All gud ppl shuld make shure your sinceer when u giv her ur best wish's
 
Dodo David
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
People employed in print media butcher English grammar on a daily basis.
Then again, people employed in the entertainment industry are no better.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.