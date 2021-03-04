 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Facebook uses a billion Instagram photos to teach AI how to "see." So if you're not making duck lips or showing off your ass, you should be fine during the robot apocalypse   (cnbc.com) divider line
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't not show off my ass.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Current AI status:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I don't give them my photos.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mateomaui: This is why I don't give them my photos.


That's why I give them your photos.
 
zeroflight222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figured it'd be the other way around.  No duck lips or showing off your butt & it thinks you're not registered with the AI Consortium & need to be exterminated.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they came for the duck lips, I said nothing because I was not a duck lip.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But many Instagram users may be surprised to hear that their images are being used to train Facebook AI systems. "


Congrats -- you're a lab rat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, for most people the AI will think there's no way real life person is the same Instagram person. The Instagram person is very attractive and the real life person is, not.
 
Chocobo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
fark zuckerburg
 
rattart
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Censorship increasing in 3...2...1
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Malenfant: I can't not show off my ass.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Oblig
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cats and landscapes are my contribution. Id did say "public" and mine aren't, so maybe not. Maybe.

Sounds like it's just training it to recognize things it has stored in a database. That's not really intelligence.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: Sounds like it's just training it to recognize things it has stored in a database. That's not really intelligence.


Well, it's military intelligence.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What if I'm making duck lips with my ass?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good point, Subby. Let's all avoid memes that have been adopted by the world's idiots, including the DT.  Nobody needs to look like DJT.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

virulent_loser: Malenfant: I can't not show off my ass.

[Fark user image 387x297]


When I was a child you could buy big wax lips in the "candy store". Sure, they tasted like wax, but they were good for looking silly, and could serve as the poor child's chewing gum because they only cost a nickel.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mrparks: When they came for the duck lips, I said nothing because I was not a duck lip.


The ducks cried out in terror, but echos came there none.

Hee, Hee. Urban legend.
 
