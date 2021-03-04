 Skip to content
(Stuff.co.nz)   Protip: If you crash your car into a fence and flee the scene, don't forget to take the baby in the back seat   (stuff.co.nz) divider line
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have Florida in New Zealand too?
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why, you think there's a chip in my baby?
 
behanger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like a trace DNA sample, with half your markers, but louder.
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't screenshot at the moment to show, right after the paragraph where the witness said "they're bloody racing out there" an ad inserts for me for a nearby dealership that specializes in sporty cars. 10/10 ad placement.
 
JRoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That baby knew what he was getting into.

Neonatal criminals should be prosecuted as elderly statesmen like our four bears told me in a dream.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It was unclear what relationship the driver had with the baby

.
They're just friends.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

YOU NEVER LEAVE A MAN BEHIND!
 
morg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
db2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But what if it's not yours?
 
GnuUzir
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It is usually policy never to imply ownership in the case of a baby.

It is always "the" baby, never "your" baby.
 
