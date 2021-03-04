 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   After fences, cameras and calls to the cops failed to solve anything, neighbors took shifts standing guard over an Asian-American family targeted by racially motivated attacks. If this doesn't work Olivia Munn plans to don her Psylocke costume   (people.com) divider line
60
•       •       •

Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's time to make the racists live in fear for a change.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey dumbass racist teenagers, when you have a hot woman like Olivia Munn against you, you have not chosen wisely.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Family experiences crime against them, cops don't do a farking thing. No surprise there.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asian-American targeted ad on the page channels Psylocke:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After fences, cameras and calls to the cops failed to solve anything, neighbors took shifts standing guard over an Asian-American family targeted by racially motivated attacks. If this doesn't work Olivia Munn plans to don her Psylocke costume

Let me fix that for you...

After calls to the cops fail to result in dangerous, malicious, and illegal activity being halted - which is exactly what police are supposed to be there for - neighbors, realizing the cops are f*cking racist and are likely actively involved in said harassment on their days off (as opposed to passively involved in it through their inaction while on the clock), stepped in to protect an Asian American family from the continuing racially motivated attacks.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It's time to make the racists live in fear for a change.


The only way you curb (not end) bigotry is under the barrel of a gun - figuratively or literally.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't these racist teenagers (and presumably whatever adults they live with) part of the community? Or are they driving in from miles away?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know some teens that could help with this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: After fences, cameras and calls to the cops failed to solve anything, neighbors took shifts standing guard over an Asian-American family targeted by racially motivated attacks. If this doesn't work Olivia Munn plans to don her Psylocke costume

Let me fix that for you...

After calls to the cops fail to result in dangerous, malicious, and illegal activity being halted - which is exactly what police are supposed to be there for - neighbors, realizing the cops are f*cking racist and are likely actively involved in said harassment on their days off (as opposed to passively involved in it through their inaction while on the clock), stepped in to protect an Asian American family from the continuing racially motivated attacks.


Oh, come on.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Wow. Family experiences crime against them, cops don't do a farking thing. No surprise there.


"WHY DON'T PEOPLE RESPECT US!?"
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note that the Olivia Munn story was about a completely different racist attack against an Asian friend of her mother and had nothing to do with this story except both were racist attacks against Asians.  Looks like anti-Asian attacks are up significantly nationwide, probably due to Covid coming from China.
 
btraz70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on those neighbors for doing the right thing and not just turning a blind eye.
also, screen shot each and every one of those asshat kids and post it every possible place you can think of.  Sad thing is their parents are probably just as bad if not worse :(
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It's time to make the racists live in fear for a change.


I would think racists live in fear constantly, that's what makes them racists.
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*fingers crossed*
pleasedontwork pleasedontwork pleasedontwork pleasedontwork pleasedontwork pleasedontwork

I mean, stop bothering Asian Americans for something our idiot ex-President couldn't plan for!
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAGChem82: Marcus Aurelius: It's time to make the racists live in fear for a change.

The only way you curb (not end) bigotry is under the barrel of a gun - figuratively or literally.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shinji3i: question_dj: Wow. Family experiences crime against them, cops don't do a farking thing. No surprise there.

"WHY DON'T PEOPLE RESPECT US!?"


"I blame cancel culture!"

"Why are we being cancelled?!"

<Suspect being choked to death> "blurglhe argle"
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Marcus Aurelius: It's time to make the racists live in fear for a change.

I would think racists live in fear constantly, that's what makes them racists.


I agree with that. We need someone who can speak their language to engage with them and talk them down.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is wrong with people?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dynaimage.cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: educated: After fences, cameras and calls to the cops failed to solve anything, neighbors took shifts standing guard over an Asian-American family targeted by racially motivated attacks. If this doesn't work Olivia Munn plans to don her Psylocke costume

Let me fix that for you...

After calls to the cops fail to result in dangerous, malicious, and illegal activity being halted - which is exactly what police are supposed to be there for - neighbors, realizing the cops are f*cking racist and are likely actively involved in said harassment on their days off (as opposed to passively involved in it through their inaction while on the clock), stepped in to protect an Asian American family from the continuing racially motivated attacks.

Oh, come on.


Oh good, the cops aren't racist and in on it, they're just incompetent. That's so much better.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Or are they driving in from miles away?


Actually maybe yes.

A local racist probably alerted their friends but it wouldn't surprise me the amount of abuse didn't become a "go here and ring their doorbell or knock, see an asian guy get really mad at you" racist kind of thing. If the High School next town over would waste their lunch time to by and honk their horn outside our high school none stop I can see little racist shiats doing what is basically the action.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_a: WTF is wrong with people?



They're people....

/so are the good ones, though...
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

btraz70: screen shot each and every one of those asshat kids and post it every possible place you can think of.


ohh...great idea!  See the kids today hate being called out or bullied on social media. So by putting their photos up in the form of stupid memes should knock them down a peg or two.

fight fire with fire...

well, I would fight fire with water, but that's a different story...
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've had an overtly race baiting President for 4 years, with enough support to get 75 million votes last year. I'm curious as to why anyone is even remotely surprised.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

btraz70: Good on those neighbors for doing the right thing and not just turning a blind eye.
also, screen shot each and every one of those asshat kids and post it every possible place you can think of.  Sad thing is their parents are probably just as bad if not worse :(


I say go one step further.  Roof Koreans.

This also applies in situations like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And you can be damned sure, based upon historical examples, that the police *WILL* start intervening when it gets serious like that.   Just like they did when Black people started shooting back at the night riders in the South.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Note that the Olivia Munn story was about a completely different racist attack against an Asian friend of her mother and had nothing to do with this story except both were racist attacks against Asians.  Looks like anti-Asian attacks are up significantly nationwide, probably due to Covid coming from China.


Or the worthless fat orange tub of shiat that dipshiat america worships kept shouting about the Gynavirus and orange county young republicans who breed like rats in Huntington Beach and beyond act like they always have run with it
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_a: WTF is wrong with people?


People can be assholes + lack of things to do because of Covid-19 lock downs in California + racism + teens = let's go commit hate crimes I guess
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladera Ranch is in Orange County where Fakeriot "Conservatism" rules
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Orange County, everyone! Shiat like this is the reason I tell people I live in NORTH OC.

Good on the neighbors, Hero tag is definitely deserved.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAGChem82: Marcus Aurelius: It's time to make the racists live in fear for a change.

The only way you curb (not end) bigotry is under the barrel of a gun - figuratively or literally.


How very American.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when do those Stand Your Ground laws all these wannabe gunslingers get a hard on for start getting used for their actual purpose??

And of course the cops are worthless. You can guarantee if this was a well off white family they'd have had around the clock security but because they are neither of those things the cops don't give a shiat.

ACAB stands true
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: [dynaimage.cdn.cnn.com image 760x507]


this is not for real, right?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Punks need to be ID'd and shamed. Make them wear a big R on their clothes.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

stuffy: Punks need to be ID'd and shamed. Make them wear a big R on their clothes.


tattoo it on their arms, perhaps?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: well, I would fight fire with water, but that's a different story...


What if it's a grease fire?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: Marcus Aurelius: It's time to make the racists live in fear for a change.

The only way you curb (not end) bigotry is under the barrel of a gun - figuratively or literally.


Whichever one works.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: Marcus Aurelius: It's time to make the racists live in fear for a change.

The only way you curb (not end) bigotry is under the barrel of a gun - figuratively or literally.


Execute the teenagers!
 
H31N0US
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: H31N0US: [dynaimage.cdn.cnn.com image 760x507]

this is not for real, right?


Google it.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: H31N0US: [dynaimage.cdn.cnn.com image 760x507]

this is not for real, right?


No, that's real.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/dona​l​d-trump/photo-trump-remarks-shows-coro​na-crossed-out-replaced-chinese-virus-​n1164111

March 19, 2020, 12:19 PM PDT / Updated March 19, 2020, 1:16 PM PDT
By Allan Smith

President Donald Trump on Thursday was photographed reading from notes at the daily coronavirus task force press conference where the word "corona" was crossed out and replaced with "Chinese" to described COVID-19.

The photograph, taken by a Washington Post photographer, showed the word crossed out in what appeared to be Sharpie and in the president's own handwriting.

The image comes as Trump has ramped up his description of the coronavirus as a "COVID-19" as he's been questioned about whether he considers the label to be racist.

"It's not racist at all," Trump told reporters Wednesday. "It comes from China, that's why."
 
The Four Ringer [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I bet those cops will get involved real quick if one of those teens takes a rock to the face.

I also bet if that does happen(and it should) that no one saw a damn thing(also as it should be)

Racist, bigots and hatepeddlers be warned. Your time in the barrel is coming.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: Marcus Aurelius: It's time to make the racists live in fear for a change.

The only way you curb (not end) bigotry is under the barrel of a gun - figuratively or literally.


Just think of all the potential bigots that were ended in the clump of cells stage of life and rejoice.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
here's hoping it doesn't work then....?  could she just put on the outfit anyway even if it does work?

i don't like the idea of my lechery might trump my tolerance for a family to be harassed by asshwholes.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Note that the Olivia Munn story was about a completely different racist attack against an Asian friend of her mother and had nothing to do with this story except both were racist attacks against Asians.  Looks like anti-Asian attacks are up significantly nationwide, probably due to Covid coming from China.


Yeah it probably has nothing to do with asian chinesians in africa. Probably.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dittybopper: btraz70: Good on those neighbors for doing the right thing and not just turning a blind eye.
also, screen shot each and every one of those asshat kids and post it every possible place you can think of.  Sad thing is their parents are probably just as bad if not worse :(

I say go one step further.  Roof Koreans.

This also applies in situations like this:

[Fark user image 850x637]

And you can be damned sure, based upon historical examples, that the police *WILL* start intervening when it gets serious like that.   Just like they did when Black people started shooting back at the night riders in the South.


You'd really like the book I linked up thread. Makes the best argument for 2A rights I've ever read and converted me.

Everyone talks about the nonviolent actions of the Civil Rights era while ignoring the fact that they were strapped. Leadership's homes were protected by hard men and women who would stand guard at night, roadblocks, functional armories, armed bodyguards, etc.

/buy my book
//not actually my book
 
makerofmaps
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I am betting the kids are not white because if they where it would of read White Supremes play WSJ article Ding-Dong Ditch is back
 
BEER_ME_in_CT
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
teenagers.
i do not find them capable of enough independent capacity for actual thought to be able to label them personally as racists.
They may show us ______ behavior. The blank can be good or bad by your eye, by my eye they get no real credit either way.

To receive such one must have made their own conscientious decision that is carried out and  carried on with for time.


Basically all behavior for teens is just a fad of their moment based on their exposure and who they are hanging out with.
They will unthinkingly just copy whatever they see or hear that they believe gets them included in a social group of any kind. And that is as far as i find is reasonable to expect a teenager to be capable of.


AND this is why we do need to monitor their behavior and we do need to administer encouragement or discouragement of their behaviors as needed.
BUT CRITICALLY this is an entierly different approach than can be taken to anyone we deem old enough to be expected to behave like an "adult."


As in adult behavior is not what you are doing, adult behavior is not what we can observe anyone else doing. It is that they own what they do now and are not just being children copying what they see like we know children do.

Thus actual adults get labeled an actual racists, becasue as an adult they have to own what they do.
But teens are really still kids, and I can say they need to be told/have their actions corrected to be sure, told their actions are racists and socially repugnant.

But that's real different than that i could look at a kid and pretend to myself they have the wherewithal about them yet. It is only reasonable to tell an adult they will have to give up al their friends and make a new life away from alcohol and their alcoholic associates if they want to not be one anymore.
A child does not really have a choice about where they live and who they have to be around at school all day.

Children may do racists shiat, but i can't find it reasonable to actually label them perosnally as a racists until they carry on long enough/become old enough and still do that shiat.

Even shorter:
If they don't even really understand the word ideology, then i can;t exactly imagine they have an ideology that conscientiously follow.

Once over an age though, no amount of ignorance will excuse it for me, those adults can just be chucked into the volcano for all i shiats i have to give about what happens to a racist.

Who needs the real what for where are those teens parents. Who are they, what house do they live in around here? Why are we not knocking on their door within minuets of such activity? Did you know your child is acting out racist behaviors on your own neighbors? Do you approve of that, cause all your neighbors want to know. Like all of them, like right now, we're  standing out here on your front lawn waiting for your reply about your child's terrible anti-social racist behavior?

open declaration of racism in a democratic country, is to my eye an outright act of war on those they proclaim their racism against. how can it not be, you're voting your fooking ideology and trying to enact racist ass laws with that.
So give them what they asked for already.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

btraz70: Good on those neighbors for doing the right thing and not just turning a blind eye.
also, screen shot each and every one of those asshat kids and post it every possible place you can think of.  Sad thing is their parents are probably just as bad if not worse :(


Neighborhood my brother lives in had vandalism against a gay couple living there. Within the next few days, one neighbor had ordered a supply of rainbow flags and was handing them out. Pretty much every house in the neighborhood now flies one. The vandalism stopped.

Step up and show the assholes that they're outnumbered and they vanish like a bad fart.
 
starsrift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: btraz70: screen shot each and every one of those asshat kids and post it every possible place you can think of.

ohh...great idea!  See the kids today hate being called out or bullied on social media. So by putting their photos up in the form of stupid memes should knock them down a peg or two.

fight fire with fire...

well, I would fight fire with water, but that's a different story...


You fight fire with water when you think the underlying structure is worth saving. Otherwise, controlled burns to make firebreaks are the way to go.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Geotpf: west.la.lawyer: H31N0US: [dynaimage.cdn.cnn.com image 760x507]

this is not for real, right?

No, that's real.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donal​d-trump/photo-trump-remarks-shows-coro​na-crossed-out-replaced-chinese-virus-​n1164111

March 19, 2020, 12:19 PM PDT / Updated March 19, 2020, 1:16 PM PDT
By Allan Smith

President Donald Trump on Thursday was photographed reading from notes at the daily coronavirus task force press conference where the word "corona" was crossed out and replaced with "Chinese" to described COVID-19.

The photograph, taken by a Washington Post photographer, showed the word crossed out in what appeared to be Sharpie and in the president's own handwriting.

The image comes as Trump has ramped up his description of the coronavirus as a "COVID-19" as he's been questioned about whether he considers the label to be racist.

"It's not racist at all," Trump told reporters Wednesday. "It comes from China, that's why."


farking MAGA
 
