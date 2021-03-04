 Skip to content
(The Weather Channel)   Sauron is back
dittybopper
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You do of course realize that "Sauron" is an anagram of "FAT BOYS", right?

The Fat Boys Are Back
Youtube cvqxIDmEw_c


/Well, more or less.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
wut
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is God getting revenge for them taking precautions with Covid.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not that Iceland's volcanoes are less dormant than a day ago.

Did anyone forget to pay the Magma Bill last month.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Off the coast of New Zealand?
That's Cthulhu, bro.
Ghatanathoa if you're lucky.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
More apt in this case would be Melkor, because the stronghold of Utumno was carved deep into the Earth.

Not the ocean, I know, but Sauron took up residence in Barad Dur, which was very securely landlocked.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Off the coast of New Zealand?
That's Cthulhu, bro.
Ghatanathoa if you're lucky.


But it's pronounced "Throatwarbler Mangrove".
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I got a video about a runaway marina crashing into a KY bridge.

Wut?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This thread is starting to smell like BO and zit cream in here.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Subtonic: This thread is starting to smell like BO and zit cream in here.


I cast a Charm Person spell and you fail your wisdom saving throw, kneel before Johnny_Vegas
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's been an hour since the tsunami was supposed to hit - WHAR UPDATE? I'm vibrating with anticipa...
 
H31N0US
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He lives in Palm Beach these days.

DRINK
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Off the coast of New Zealand?
That's Cthulhu, bro.
Ghatanathoa if you're lucky.


The Sauron connection is that the Lord of the Rings movies were filmed there. Maybe Sauron and Cthulhu can battle it out - a little cross genre action!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
NZ Civil Defence Twitter
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rev.K: More apt in this case would be Melkor, because the stronghold of Utumno was carved deep into the Earth.

Not the ocean, I know, but Sauron took up residence in Barad Dur, which was very securely landlocked.


Came to nerd this one too
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And Saruman is getting fatter?

/To the tower!
//Surely you can't be serious
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rev.K: More apt in this case would be Melkor, because the stronghold of Utumno was carved deep into the Earth.

Not the ocean, I know, but Sauron took up residence in Barad Dur, which was very securely landlocked.


Well get Ulmo on the line then.  I think Goldberry has his number.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fano: Came to nerd this one too


HIGH FIVE!

*misses*

**pushes up glasses**
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Well get Ulmo on the line then.


Best I can do is Osse.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I got a video about a runaway marina crashing into a KY bridge.

Wut?


Earthquake off the coast of NZ.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I blame NSW.  New Zealand hasn't been the same since New South Wales was it's babysitter.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ottebx: Rev. Skarekroe: Off the coast of New Zealand?
That's Cthulhu, bro.
Ghatanathoa if you're lucky.

The Sauron connection is that the Lord of the Rings movies were filmed there. Maybe Sauron and Cthulhu can battle it out - a little cross genre action!


Cthulhu is ocean Ungoliant.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
civildefence.govt.nzView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Welcome to New Númenor.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: I blame NSW.  New Zealand hasn't been the same since New South Wales was it's babysitter.


Well, they do have sheep as big as whales.  Also, those sheep have leather necks and daggy tails, and hides as tough as rusty nails.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
