(NPR)   Optimus Prime is defeated by his most powerful foe yet: The Georgetown Advisory Neighborhood Commission   (npr.org)
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Whoa whoa whoa...this neighborhood is more Traditional Rich. If you want Funky Rich, move your ass to Brooklyn or Austin.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I can understand why they'd have a problem.

I mean, Michael Bay Transformers? Come the f*ck on, man. No one wants to see that sh*t. Put up Gen 1 or something.
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Shostie: I can understand why they'd have a problem.

I mean, Michael Bay Transformers? Come the f*ck on, man. No one wants to see that sh*t. Put up Gen 1 or something.


The Association has specifically requested a statute of Starscream holding a Megatron gun. Anything less and they will seek removal of the homeowner.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I love articles like this where you can use the exact same response to multiple people on multiple sides.

He has another pair inside, a reflection of his passion not just for the movies, but the concepts they express.
"The Transformers convey the message of humans coexisting with machines," he says.

Oh, fark off.

Luke Russert, a well-known journalist who lives next door, said at the hearing that the sculptures are a safety hazard, prompting cars to double-park to get a picture.

Oh, fark off.

Catherine Emmerson, who lives two houses down from Howard and is the co-founder of the Prospect Street Citizens Association, called his decision to put the sculptures up a "selfish and unilateral act." She told the ANC that she was concerned they would diminish home values and continue to attract "random groups of people who are not practicing social distancing."

Oh, fark off.

"We should support creativity and expression as long as we go through the proper channels," said Commissioner Kishan Putta.

Seriously. Fark the fark off.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

It's so dumb they even overcame PN's usual caustic wit.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Shostie: I can understand why they'd have a problem.

I mean, Michael Bay Transformers? Come the f*ck on, man. No one wants to see that sh*t. Put up Gen 1 or something.


At least it isn't GoBots.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How about Princess Ariel from Thundarr the Barbarian?  We cool with that?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gizmo62 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Luke Russet comes off as quite the tool.  His dad seemed cooler
 
PvtStash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Shostie: I can understand why they'd have a problem.

I mean, Michael Bay Transformers? Come the f*ck on, man. No one wants to see that sh*t. Put up Gen 1 or something.


And then to cap off their statement of bad taste, they got a pint sized prime looking silly next to bigger bumblebee. wtf is that shiat?
 
MagicChicken [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Poor fella. He's been GANC-ed.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How can a college professor afford a $4 million house? No wonder tuition and fees are $56,000/year for undergrad.

That said, you buy a house in a historic district with multiple levels of HOAs and boards in control of it, and you have to file forms in octuplicate and wait 4 months for the approvals if you want to plant a petunia in front of your house.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
People are such assholes.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Scrubs Optimus Prime 'The Big Ugly One'
Youtube 99cSmNClT5c
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

not Familiar with DC's ANCs I see.  They're basically weaponized Karenism
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning
 
