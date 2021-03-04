 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Virginia fisherman catches 1,000 pound bluefin tuna, just in time for Lent to make lots of tuna salad. 'I owe it all to God'   (local21news.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Virginia fisherman catches, Thunnus, Tuna, Yellowfin tuna, Scombridae, pound bluefin tuna  
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
wonder what he sold it for, then he can pay it all back to god
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two and a half hour fight? Gee he must have been exhausted after trying to haul that big fishie in.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not so much that God likes that fisherman, as it is that God hates fish.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry Charlie.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The creator of the universe totally cares about this dude catching a fish.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God loves mercury poisoning.
 
pgh9fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read about this the other day. Here's an article from OBXtoday.

https://www.obxtoday.com/top-stories/​v​ideo-williamsburg-area-anglers-battle-​giant-bluefin-tuna-for-a-catch-of-life​time/
 
Noxious1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"God did it!"
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the going rate for bluefin tuna?
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: What's the going rate for bluefin tuna?


That's my question. That fish is worth some serious cash.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: The creator of the universe totally cares about this dude catching a fish.


He has to do something after football season ends.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, screw eating that thing. 24 hours later that fish would in a Japanese market and I would be $500K richer.
 
Yawp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The entire world needs to shut down the catching of blue fin tuna. They are being fished to extinction.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: It's not so much that God likes that fisherman, as it is that God hates fish.


cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a huge catfish on 10 pound test. I would have reeled it in... if Satan didn't break the line.
 
Roshamon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A tuna that successfully grows that large in this tuna mad era?... If it was female (and of course they didn't notice) it would be smarter from an environmental point of view to let it go.   Big female = many more eggs for future tuna.

But that wasn't ever going to happen, was it?
 
qgmonkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Beerguy: Sin_City_Superhero: What's the going rate for bluefin tuna?

That's my question. That fish is worth some serious cash.


A 2.5-hour fight will build up a lot of lactic acid and may spoil the meat, or at the very least make it undesirable to any high bidders
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: What's the going rate for bluefin tuna?


Just from seeing "Wicked Tuna" a few times it varies based on quality but they usually get anywhere from $15 to  $25 a pound. Of course it's a reality show so who knows how real or accurate that is.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: What's the going rate for bluefin tuna?


i've watched wicked tuna a bit and they pay, depending on the meat quality, anywhere from $12 a pound to $30 a pound. FLash frozen sent to Japan
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
valenumr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: What's the going rate for bluefin tuna?


I can buy it retail for 80 bucks a pound on a good day. But big bluefins can go for a millions at auction.


https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/ncna​9​55101
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There is no cod. Only tuna.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I helped catch a bluefin like this when I was kid in the early 80s, though not as big. I worked on head boats out of Sheepshead Bay Brooklyn NY when I was in high school, weekends and summers. The crew would charter the boat for a tuna trip twice a year, and bring about 10 people out fishing for a weekend. This was purely to catch yellowfin and bluefin to sell to Fulton's market when we got back to the dock.

One trip out, the first mate of the boat at the time, hooked into a monster. We were using standup rigs. He fought the fish for 2 hours before four of us were able to get gaffs into it and lift it on the deck almost 700lbs about 8ft long. That one fish sold for $10,000. If I remember something close $15 a pound. That one fish paid for our whole trip, boat/captain/fuel/bait/beer and the rest we caught we had around 50 or so yellowfin and a couple of smaller bluefins under 100lbs, was all on top. I was 15 years old and made $2,000 for two days work.

All that is gone now, the head boat day fishing industry is all but dead in Sheepshead Bay now. For more than a 100 years a couple of dozen boats took people fishing every day, now there are only a few boats left. Too much pressure on the local fish populations have led to strict size and catch limits. It is all very sad, sad that we overfished, and sad that a working fishery has vanished.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: What's the going rate for bluefin tuna?


If he could sell it in a Japanese auction, he could retire.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That farker just got a new boat out of that fish. The belly fat on the big ones is worth a shiat ton. You pay big money for it on sushi. I think I paid about $15 bucks for two sashimi pieces of good toro, last time I had it. Looks like raw steak. I guess God wants your gluttony and excessive spending.
 
Cheese Whiz Kid [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: What's the going rate for bluefin tuna?


it's like 99 cents a can, my cat loves it
 
wantingout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
yup just keep fishing. fish until they are all gone. wipe this oceans clean!
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So if he has a terrible day and catches no fish, does he blame God?
 
