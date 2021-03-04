 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Several dogs were sickened and required treatment after eating pot and meth at a park, showing that your dog shouldn't try pot and meth. Not even once   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meth. Not even once.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pot and Meth is the name of my smoke shop.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And...where is this park?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they didn't inject it like Becky...
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

"Holy s**t I gotta call Tommy and get another half ounce..f**king talking dogs..."
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't imagine what my dog would be like on meth. Energy that would rival a tornado.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
video-images.vice.comView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The LD50 for humans on weed is about a boxcar in 15 minutes. If memory serves, and that was testing done by the govt. Pot also does not become active in a 'stoney' way until decarboxylation, or heated to a point where the thc gives up the goods. Eating weed will not give you any psychotropic feelings.

The dog may have ate enough weed to upset its stomach but if this dog is having terrible problems, its that nasty meth.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For anyone who chimes in with "but pot isn't dangerous", consider that it's still really unpleasant to overdose on even when you're a human who understands what's happening and why and that it's going to be over in a few (subjectively reeeeeally long) hours. For a dog on a pot OD it'd be hours of farking terror.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: The LD50 for humans on weed is about a boxcar in 15 minutes. If memory serves, and that was testing done by the govt. Pot also does not become active in a 'stoney' way until decarboxylation, or heated to a point where the thc gives up the goods. Eating weed will not give you any psychotropic feelings.

The dog may have ate enough weed to upset its stomach but if this dog is having terrible problems, its that nasty meth.


TFA wants special Javascript permissions to view, so I didn't read it. Did they say the marijuana was eaten raw? I figured pets were finding edibles lost by stoned people. Presumably the meth wasn't growing wild.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They'recallingthemscoobysnacks.icecube
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Marijuana Anti Drug Dog Commercial (ORIGINAL)
Youtube r2Okh1ow9B4
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This guy is totally cool with it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
