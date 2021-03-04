 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Texas governor: "No more masks." .. Texas retailers: "Masks"   (cbsnews.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Eric Stoltz: "Mask"
Jim Carrey: "MAAAASK!"
V.E.N.O.M.: "M.A.S.K.!!!"
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"...gently remind customers who are shopping without masks about the requirement, but out of concern for our employees' safety, we do not stop these customers from shopping,"


The employees' safety apparently extends only as far as the businesses doors.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves is also lifting mask mandates for all counties, saying his office is "getting out of the business of telling people what they can and can't do."

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: "...gently remind customers who are shopping without masks about the requirement, but out of concern for our employees' safety, we do not stop these customers from shopping,"


The employees' safety apparently extends only as far as the businesses doors.


It's horrifying that they're worried about customers killing their employees over being told to wear a mask.

Horrifying that the worry is justified.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Shostie: In Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves is also lifting mask mandates for all counties, saying his office is "getting out of the business of telling people what they can and can't do."


Except when it comes to abortion of course.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Eric Stoltz: "Mask"
Jim Carrey: "MAAAASK!"
V.E.N.O.M.: "M.A.S.K.!!!"


Acht.  9/10.  You didn't put them in chronological order.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: "...gently remind customers who are shopping without masks about the requirement, but out of concern for our employees' safety, we do not stop these customers from shopping,"


The employees' safety apparently extends only as far as the businesses doors.


This is TexASS and shooting an employee who asks you to wear a mask is entirely possible.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
F muzzles
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LL316: Badmoodman: "...gently remind customers who are shopping without masks about the requirement, but out of concern for our employees' safety, we do not stop these customers from shopping,"


The employees' safety apparently extends only as far as the businesses doors.

It's horrifying that they're worried about customers killing their employees over being told to wear a mask.

Horrifying that the worry is justified.


Correct. And yet people are more worried about UBI.  😂
 
havocmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
we're about to see a lot of viral videos of costco confrontations again gang.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Shostie: In Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves is also lifting mask mandates for all counties, saying his office is "getting out of the business of telling people what they can and can't do."

[3.bp.blogspot.com image 446x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Sure, lift the seatbelt mandate while you're at it. No car seats needed for infants and children!
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well thats great. I hope the retailers are going to pay for extra security to deal with the mouthbreathingcovidonyou dumbasses that are going to insist that a business can't deny them service for not wearing a mask cause the governor said so.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: "...gently remind customers who are shopping without masks about the requirement, but out of concern for our employees' safety, we do not stop these customers from shopping,"


The employees' safety apparently extends only as far as the businesses doors.


???

Literally don't understand this comment
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"We are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny."

Wearing a mask is more about protecting others than the person wearing it.

But hey, it's Texas, so fark everyone else.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fredsnake: F muzzles


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
RI_Red [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's the kind of compassionate conservatism we've come to expect from Texas Republicans!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: "We are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny."

Wearing a mask is more about protecting others than the person wearing it.

But hey, it's Texas, so fark everyone else.


Except the consequences of "determining their own destiny" impact others lives.

It's like repealing drunk driving laws.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bar owners, HAHA, masks, no. And so cases will explode again in 14 days.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LL316: Badmoodman: "...gently remind customers who are shopping without masks about the requirement, but out of concern for our employees' safety, we do not stop these customers from shopping,"


The employees' safety apparently extends only as far as the businesses doors.

It's horrifying that they're worried about customers killing their employees over being told to wear a mask.

Horrifying that the worry is justified.

Correct. And yet people are more worried about UBI.  😂


And not worried about covid....
 
CanisNoir
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's truly telling that people take a Governor saying "Yea, we're not in the business of dictating to people how they behave, in fact, it's kind of unamerican" as that Governor actually telling people what to do.

Retailers saying "Wear a mask" is the process working as intended, it's not a "slap in the face" of the Governor.

Now wonder the lot of you are so quick to give up your rights.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

natazha: Badmoodman: "...gently remind customers who are shopping without masks about the requirement, but out of concern for our employees' safety, we do not stop these customers from shopping,"


The employees' safety apparently extends only as far as the businesses doors.

This is TexASS and shooting an employee who asks you to wear a mask is entirely possible.


Texass again? Soooo original.
Y'all lame motherf*ckers need to get some new material.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Badmoodman: "...gently remind customers who are shopping without masks about the requirement, but out of concern for our employees' safety, we do not stop these customers from shopping,"


The employees' safety apparently extends only as far as the businesses doors.

???

Literally don't understand this comment


I took it to mean they're not concerned about them getting covid from a maskless idiot, and taking it home.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sell the idea of wearing a mask better since common sense and reason doesn't work.

M.A.S.K. Intro *High Quality HD*
Youtube o2Z1yLO9C-Q
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wear a mask, ya dimwits
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CanisNoir: It's truly telling that people take a Governor saying "Yea, we're not in the business of dictating to people how they behave, in fact, it's kind of unamerican" as that Governor actually telling people what to do.

Retailers saying "Wear a mask" is the process working as intended, it's not a "slap in the face" of the Governor.

Now wonder the lot of you are so quick to give up your rights.


Huh, I didn't see "infect other people" in the bill of rights, can you point it out to me?

/Your right to swing you arm only extends as far as my nose, or in this case it's your infected breath and my lungs
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

natazha: Badmoodman: "...gently remind customers who are shopping without masks about the requirement, but out of concern for our employees' safety, we do not stop these customers from shopping,"


The employees' safety apparently extends only as far as the businesses doors.

This is TexASS and shooting an employee who asks you to wear a mask is entirely possible.


Forgot to include Willy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepresence
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Patiently waiting for Texas to make it illegal for private businesses to require masks. Because freedumb.
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
CanisNoir: Now wonder the lot of you are so quick to give up your rights.

Someone fighting over being told to wear a mask tells me everything I need to know about that person.

Either you agree with the idea of a social contract, or you don't. And I'm fine if you don't, but then get the fark out of my society and stop reaping the benefits from those that do.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CanisNoir: It's truly telling that people take a Governor saying "Yea, we're not in the business of dictating to people how they behave, in fact, it's kind of unamerican" as that Governor actually telling people what to do.

Retailers saying "Wear a mask" is the process working as intended, it's not a "slap in the face" of the Governor.

Now wonder the lot of you are so quick to give up your rights.


Not wearing a mask puts other people's lives at risk. Nobody has a right to do that.  Me grocery shopping and wearing a mask, Person X grocery shopping and not wearing a mask, means I'm the one at risk.  All because Person X is a pansy.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just do security Israeli style big guy at the door with an uzi handing non masker's masks. Those people love zip-ties so much, well now is your chance to get hogtied on pavement for FAFO. Make sure the security is provided my some shady offshore co, so they have to sue someone in Panama.
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fredsnake: F muzzles


you:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: natazha: Badmoodman: "...gently remind customers who are shopping without masks about the requirement, but out of concern for our employees' safety, we do not stop these customers from shopping,"


The employees' safety apparently extends only as far as the businesses doors.

This is TexASS and shooting an employee who asks you to wear a mask is entirely possible.

Texass again? Soooo original.
Y'all lame motherf*ckers need to get some new material.


Mess with Texas
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CanisNoir: Now wonder the lot of you are so quick to give up your rights.


I know. I should have the right to drive drunk. The government shouldn't be able to tell me I can't drive home from the bar while drunk.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CanisNoir: It's truly telling that people take a Governor saying "Yea, we're not in the business of dictating to people how they behave, in fact, it's kind of unamerican" as that Governor actually telling people what to do.

Retailers saying "Wear a mask" is the process working as intended, it's not a "slap in the face" of the Governor.

Now wonder the lot of you are so quick to give up your rights.


So when will the governor dissolve the state police and state government?  Or is he just selective?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I traveled out of the country last fall. Every store I went into had 2 large unarmed guards making sure you were masked and using hand sanitizer at the door to get in. Pretty sure taking off your mask was grounds for everyone else in the store to beat you down.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Badmoodman: "...gently remind customers who are shopping without masks about the requirement, but out of concern for our employees' safety, we do not stop these customers from shopping,"


The employees' safety apparently extends only as far as the businesses doors.

???

Literally don't understand this comment


They're concerned about their employees safety, but not enough to actually mandate masks.

So, the concern stops at the doors.
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It'll be interesting to see how this plays out. It's my suspicion people outside of the state are so animated about this because they're rightly afraid a huge COVID spike won't occur afterwards and it will muddy up their narrative.

To be clear, virtually everyone who was wearing a mask last week will be wearing one next week. The state doesn't mandate people wear shoes either, but most people choose to on their own because it's a good idea and a lot of business require it for entry.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: "...gently remind customers who are shopping without masks about the requirement, but out of concern for our employees' safety, we do not stop these customers from shopping,"


The employees' safety apparently extends only as far as the businesses doors.


What a farking world we live in when businesses have to coddle belligerent assholes because said assholes may become violent.
How about you "gently remind" the customer and when they respond with threats you discretely call the cops.
 
Sentient
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So.... retailers will 'require' masks but won't enforce it or do anything other than inform anti-maskers of that fact. Must be the Texan definition of 'require'.

Similar to the Texan definition of 'public utility service' I guess.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good for the retailers; they don't want their employees to get sick because that mean, "Hey we have to close the store down now!"  Bad for business.

Hope they let Abbott understand that the longer he does this, they might pick up and leave the state.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: IndyJohn: Badmoodman: "...gently remind customers who are shopping without masks about the requirement, but out of concern for our employees' safety, we do not stop these customers from shopping,"


The employees' safety apparently extends only as far as the businesses doors.

???

Literally don't understand this comment

They're concerned about their employees safety, but not enough to actually mandate masks.

So, the concern stops at the doors.


Or rather, they can be sued if red hatters shoot their employees, but can't be sued if their employees catch COVID, so they order their employees to let the maskless babies be maskless babies inside the store.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CanisNoir: It's truly telling that people take a Governor saying "Yea, we're not in the business of dictating to people how they behave, in fact, it's kind of unamerican" as that Governor actually telling people what to do.

Retailers saying "Wear a mask" is the process working as intended, it's not a "slap in the face" of the Governor.

Now wonder the lot of you are so quick to give up your rights.


Fu*k off idiot.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: CanisNoir: Now wonder the lot of you are so quick to give up your rights.

I know. I should have the right to drive drunk. The government shouldn't be able to tell me I can't drive home from the bar while drunk.


Don't get me started on the tyrannical restrictions on having to wear pants and underwear in a bar.  My huge junk is just so restricted by clothing and the feel of sticky vinyl seats on my taint is true freedom.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Shostie: In Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves is also lifting mask mandates for all counties, saying his office is "getting out of the business of telling people what they can and can't do."

Except when it comes to abortion of course.


And cannabis use.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gonz: [Fark user image 425x423]


...which they likely won't have to. Because, you know, masks.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: It'll be interesting to see how this plays out. It's my suspicion people outside of the state are so animated about this because they're rightly afraid a huge COVID spike won't occur afterwards and it will muddy up their narrative.


Nah, we're just afraid your state will turn into a flaming dumpster fire like South Dakota did after the Sturgis Biker Week.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
turnpikeinfo.comView Full Size



Texas tag please
 
