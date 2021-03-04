 Skip to content
(Boston Magazine)   Worried about pets visiting you on the Toilet? We've removed the door. And walls. Poop with Pride while waving to your guests   (bostonmagazine.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Shower, Bathroom, Bathtub, Rooms, The Wall, Toilet, extra special layout, Open-Concept Bathroom  
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've literally had nightmares about needing to take a crap and there being no walls around whatever toilet I found.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only is it open to the bathroom, but the rest of the place. Sounds really great when you're having guests over. What a stupid idea.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.

/did I mention nope?
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
YOU GET FECAL BACTERIA AND YOU GET FECAL BACTERIA AND YOU GET FECAL BACTERIA AND YOU GET FECAL BACTERIA AND ...
 
steklo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Not only is it open to the bathroom, but the rest of the place. Sounds really great when you're having guests over. What a stupid idea.


Feel free to see, hear, and smell everything...
 
the_rhino
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
With enough taco bell, you could really blast out a condo-shaking reverb fart.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We just went ahead and put a ring of crappers around the dinner table.
 
Bot v2.38beta [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
snopes.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The suspiciously large linen closet right besides it makes for a good spot to adjust your girdle during dinner parties.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The sound and smell of my farts would terrorize and kill anyone on the other side of the open bathroom. And I'd rather have a decent bidet in the bathroom instead of some fancy bathroom concept design.

Besides, the open bathroom concept was shown in the movie, "Married to the Mob".

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bot v2.38beta: [snopes.com image 357x535]


This one was supposed to have one-way mirror walls.

Still, there is no farking way I could use something like this.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: I've literally had nightmares about needing to take a crap and there being no walls around whatever toilet I found.


Then the military is not for you.
 
lefty248
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: I've literally had nightmares about needing to take a crap and there being no walls around whatever toilet I found.


You're lucky you didn't attend Army basic training. 5 or 6 toilets lined up with nothing between.
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
dkimball
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Stink and humidity...need to get rid of it.  How in an open design?  Diffusion??...great
 
genner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
yeah, no one, and I mean no one, wants to see and hear me poop.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hear for 200k more they'll remove the roof.
 
steklo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


I bet one hears the most interesting conversations while doing one's business like this...
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This layout stinks!
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So when it clogs the entire house smells like shiat then instead of just the one room, I'm really not seeing the advantage unless you have a very specific fetish.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This looks like quick house someone would make for their Sims. Don't go into the pool.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hardly a new concept

Fark user imageView Full Size



Just watch out for "leaves of three"
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lefty248: RodneyToady: I've literally had nightmares about needing to take a crap and there being no walls around whatever toilet I found.

You're lucky you didn't attend Army basic training. 5 or 6 toilets lined up with nothing between.


Ours were three on each wall, facing each other. Close enough that you would almost touch knees if there was someone across from you.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The shower door opens onto wood floors. Why?
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: RodneyToady: I've literally had nightmares about needing to take a crap and there being no walls around whatever toilet I found.

Then the military is not for you.


lefty248: RodneyToady: I've literally had nightmares about needing to take a crap and there being no walls around whatever toilet I found.

You're lucky you didn't attend Army basic training. 5 or 6 toilets lined up with nothing between.


You're both 100% correct.  I also can't shower in front of other people (except my wife).

/Pearl Jam sums up my feelings perfectly
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Needs shiplap.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Not only is it open to the bathroom, but the rest of the place. Sounds really great when you're having guests over. What a stupid idea.


What girl or woman doesn't want everyone to watch them inserting and taking out a tampon!
 
Snort
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just going to ignore the lost heat from the radiator into the open space behind it and not into the bathroom?

Tom Silva is spinning in is GMC truck.
 
BenjaminGrimm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Scary Movie 4 - Carmen Lets Loose
Youtube ERYYfAFZGoU
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well then, sucks to be them.  I'm having the time of my life!!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
House flippers need to be stopped.
 
kore
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sorry I'm late to this meeting of the Shy Pooper Support Group.

My name is kore, and I'm a shy pooper.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo: [i.pinimg.com image 500x375]

I bet one hears the most interesting conversations while doing one's business like this...


I'd arrange for a fart-quartet.  It would be sort of like Alphorns.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: yeah, no one, and I mean no one, wants to see and hear me poop.


34!
yikes
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: I've literally had nightmares about needing to take a crap and there being no walls around whatever toilet I found.


Forget modesty, one of the reasons bathrooms tend to be small enclosed spaces is for...let's call it . ventilation, containing smells and/or evacuating them with a ceiling fan, this "open concept" iis going to be just fine until someone orders Indian take out
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ceiling cat may be fine with this, but for my cats, the closed bathroom door is like a trip to the zoo.

Fark user imageView Full Size


If they really want to see, then it's this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Even if you don't mind pooping within eyesight and earshot of friends, family and guests, PEOPLE STILL NEED SOMEWHERE TO GO AND BE ALONE FOR 60 farkING SECONDS.

Where do you go if you need to do illicit drugs, apply some Preperation H on your rectum, change a tampon, CRY, give yourself an enema, and/or have a wank?
 
Bungles [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I even lock the bathroom door in an empty house, just out of habit.

THIS IS A HOUSE FOR PERVERTS AND GERMANS.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Basic training had communal shiatters and showers. I never got used to that. Showers were the worst. 50 guys, 6 shower heads and 10 minutes allowed. I figured out right away it was better to wait and have to do push-ups for taking too long than to throw yourself into that soapy wiener-fest.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh great, so if you have a really monstrous shiat, you can stink up the entire house, not just the bathroom. Great idea!

Seriously, the key to my marriage is that we have separate bathrooms. Must have!
 
orbister
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lefty248: You're lucky you didn't attend Army basic training. 5 or 6 toilets lined up with nothing between.


Joey, have you ever been in a Turkish prison?
 
Bungles [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hey Nurse!: Basic training had communal shiatters and showers. I never got used to that. Showers were the worst. 50 guys, 6 shower heads and 10 minutes allowed. I figured out right away it was better to wait and have to do push-ups for taking too long than to throw yourself into that soapy wiener-fest.



But that's the reason 50% join the army in the first place.
 
