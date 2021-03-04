 Skip to content
(Metro)   Britain's sexiest bus driver
45
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what I expected... but Tattood Generic Sex Doll wasn't it.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Much hotter bus driver:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Did she submit this pic for the article or did they just take it from her insta? She's far better looking in the other pic of her in her bus driver clothes.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yuck.
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
pragcap.comView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well I knew I couldn't be first in on this one...
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ugh.

Strike 1: Tats - I hate tats marring any woman's beautiful body.
Strike 2: The 90s called, they want their oh-so-un-sexy Duck Lips back.
Strike 3: You can cut glass with those knees (obligatory)
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She needs new pants. The one she has has two large tears in it.
 
Bleck
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Apparently bee stings are common on UK buses.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
British hot or other countries standards hot?

*clicks*

Ah.  British hot.

Stay Calm. Carry on.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
American 4.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The one on the left is cute.  The one on the right needs fire.  Lots of fire.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Now I know why all the chrome was missing .....
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stavr0
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Whoa the Canny/Deriche is strong with this one ...
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She certainly has the "skanky attention whore" look perfected.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Oliver Twisted: [Fark user image image 448x235]

The one on the left is cute.  The one on the right needs fire.  Lots of fire.


She's cute, but a more  few years of driving a bus will fix that.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Oliver Twisted: [Fark user image 448x235]

The one on the left is cute.  The one on the right needs fire.  Lots of fire.


It needs the heavy flamer...

Seriously, why do people think that is attractive? the makeup is horribly applied, and the lips, just no.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Did she submit this pic for the article or did they just take it from her insta? She's far better looking in the other pic of her in her bus driver clothes.

[Fark user image 425x698]

Yuck.


I like everything but the eyelash caterpillars.  FFS, she's 24, it's difficult not to look good at 24.
 
orbister
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tailspin Tommy: She certainly has the "skanky attention whore" look perfected.


We call it "Essex".
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No need for airbags with those lips.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And if you pay an extra $500 on her onlyfans, you can bang her in her actual bang bus.
 
steklo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Did she submit this pic for the article or did they just take it from her insta? She's far better looking in the other pic of her in her bus driver clothes.

[Fark user image 425x698]

Yuck.


Well, clearly we all have different opinions on what beauty is and yours is wrong.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yes, ladies and gentlemen, it's your favorite game show: Hot or British Hot?

/looks

Sounds like "British Hot" to me, but let's let the audience decide...
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
British hot.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
British and Sexy in the headline, this one never stood a chance.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: [Fark user image 480x789]

[Fark user image 497x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whereisian [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Destructor: She needs new pants. The one she has has two large tears in it.


I totally noticed that too!

Huh.

/Put the kettle on, would'ya
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hmm, how can I get some exposure to get my modeling career going?  I know, I'll get a mundane job and have the tabloid run a story about the "sexy _____ist".

Coming soon:  Britain's sexiest plumber and security guard
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I thought it was Pete what's his name from Dead or Alive.

/like a record, baby
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Bus Driver Pretty"
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wonder how she got those tears in the knees of her pants?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Did she submit this pic for the article or did they just take it from her insta? She's far better looking in the other pic of her in her bus driver clothes.

[Fark user image image 425x698]

Yuck.


At least her boobs are real.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Destructor: She needs new pants. The one she has has two large tears in it.


The Derelicte look returns...
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can't we all put aside her looks and focus on the fact that she's living her dream? She's 24 and has already achieved her highest aspirations. She's out there every day - helping people - moving everyone forward in life.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Grand_Theft_Audio: British hot or other countries standards hot?

*clicks*

Ah.  British hot.

Stay Calm. Carry on.


If you look at the picture of her in regular clothes with normal lips, she's pretty cute.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What a sexy bus driver might look like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IamAwake
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: Ugh.

Strike 1: Tats - I hate tats marring any woman's beautiful body.
Strike 2: The 90s called, they want their oh-so-un-sexy Duck Lips back.
Strike 3: You can cut glass with those knees (obligatory)


FU1: it's their body, they can do what they want.
FU2: while over the course of the last few thousand years people have probably made that face a time or two, it didn't become a popular pose until less than 10 years ago.  No one was doing that in the 90s.  If anything screams a decade past, it's the jeans (but it would be the 80s, not 90s).
FU3: she's just puckering up her lips in the whatever pose, and has on 50lbs too much makeup, but yeah she's more attractive when she isn't trying to look like that.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

orbister: Tailspin Tommy: She certainly has the "skanky attention whore" look perfected.

We call it "Essex".


Not just Essex. Brentwood. That's TOWIE territory...

Chris Pratt Absolutely Nails TOWIE Accent - The Graham Norton Show
Youtube Af7UD-IxzZI
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I do not find the picture of her on the right attractive, and question the mental ability of anyone who does.

/also knees too sharp
 
