(Euro Weekly News)   Dead man comes back to life on the autopsy table. A stake through the heart and decapitation would have taken care of that. Don't doctors watch horror films?   (euroweeklynews.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This took place in Autopsy Room Four, I presume. I hope any nurse involved was wearing rubber gloves.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'E was just restin'.
 
M-G
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Motorcycle crash that puts you in the hospital on a ventilator.  What would be the point of an autopsy?
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Didn't that happen to Mike Franks' son on NCIS?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He kept telling me he was alive but you know how those (motorcyclists) lie.

Lay still!  I don't get paid for partial autopsies
 
Helmut Glanze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Gunga...gunga galunga
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
His plan doesn't cover secondary surgery like that.  Some things are best just left alone.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Decapitation stops a lot of things.  You'd be surprised.
 
