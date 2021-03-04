 Skip to content
 
(CBS Pittsburgh)   The Great Horned Owl strikes again   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, that's amazing! Nature red in tooth and claw, and apparently talon.
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a Great Horned Owl sitting at the base of a tree in our yard one day. I was excited to see it because we've got a rodent issue in our yard, and the snakes can only do so much to address them.

I was worried it was sick though because it wasn't moving around, but after about 30 min we noticed it poking at something in the ground. Then eventually it pulled a huge black snake out of the ground and walked it across the yard into the woods. So much for helping to control the rodent population.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kevlar51: We had a Great Horned Owl sitting at the base of a tree in our yard one day. I was excited to see it because we've got a rodent issue in our yard, and the snakes can only do so much to address them.

I was worried it was sick though because it wasn't moving around, but after about 30 min we noticed it poking at something in the ground. Then eventually it pulled a huge black snake out of the ground and walked it across the yard into the woods. So much for helping to control the rodent population.


There's an absolutely massive owl that lives right next to my bedroom window. She's been going to town on the mice.

/ I hope she hangs out and doesn't eat my elderly neighbor's cats. Even though her (the elderly neighbor's) cats are assholes.
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Must be some small baldies in PA, unless it was a young parent.  They get farking huge in Oregon.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I got attacked by an owl at night, it was scary!
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That happened to the Steelers too. When the Browns showed up.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Owls are awesome.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Eagles are cool but they are overrated. Owls are top tier apex.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That owl be trollin!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

farkinlovit: Must be some small baldies in PA, unless it was a young parent.  They get farking huge in Oregon.


Not sure their exact size, but my understanding is that Bald Eagles get generally larger the closer you get to Alaska.

This pair has been around for at least five years and have had several viable offspring.

The fact that we have any bald eagles within the city limits, given our history of industrial pollution, is impressive.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Eagles like, "Knock it off Gary!"
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: kevlar51: We had a Great Horned Owl sitting at the base of a tree in our yard one day. I was excited to see it because we've got a rodent issue in our yard, and the snakes can only do so much to address them.

I was worried it was sick though because it wasn't moving around, but after about 30 min we noticed it poking at something in the ground. Then eventually it pulled a huge black snake out of the ground and walked it across the yard into the woods. So much for helping to control the rodent population.

There's an absolutely massive owl that lives right next to my bedroom window. She's been going to town on the mice.

/ I hope she hangs out and doesn't eat my elderly neighbor's cats. Even though her (the elderly neighbor's) cats are assholes.


Maybe it will eat the neighbor.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Great horned owls are predators.

Bald eagles are scavengers.

Just sayin'.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Noxious1: Great horned owls are predators.

Bald eagles are scavengers.

Just sayin'.


Bald eagles are opportunist predators and mainly eat fish. They only scavenge where there is no food.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I came across my first Great Horned in the wild while backcountry hiking (early morning) in Southern Utah a few months ago. Freaking huge.

My favorite fact about owls is how their special feathers on the leading edge of their wings allow them to be almost dead silent until it's too late. With most raptors, the prey can sometimes hear them coming.
 
