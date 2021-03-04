 Skip to content
(BBC)   Nominative determinism in action: teacher Anu Tester is banned from teaching for having sex with a student   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    More: Sick, School, Anu Tester, Teacher, Education, philosophy teacher, Ceremonial counties of England, security settings, Human sexual behavior  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How am I suppose to feel about this without a picture?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the Anu hits the...student?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sex act with a pupil? Are they blind now?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What was he testing for?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Results show nothing remarkable about the Anu.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
what what
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nomen est omen.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I can't even tell if this is a man or a woman and if it is a woman, if she is attractive.  Stupid British judicial system!
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm actually impressed that this guy is hit with a charge of sex with a student and doesn't have his face plastered all over the interwebs.  Wonder which touchy political subject they're dancing around here.
 
70Ford
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In other words, A Tester failed.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I can't even tell if this is a man or a woman and if it is a woman, if she is attractive.  Stupid British judicial system!


The pejorative "he" was used in the article. So, and evil rapist.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: I'm actually impressed that this guy is hit with a charge of sex with a student and doesn't have his face plastered all over the interwebs.  Wonder which touchy political subject they're dancing around here.


The UK has some pretty strict rules about that.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Merltech: How am I suppose to feel about this without a picture?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The philosophy teacher...celebrating A-Level results with pupils and got drunk with them

This don't sound like no American teacher I ever heard of, I tell you whut.


"limited evidence of regret or remorse". Must have been a nice bit o' crumpet
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Shared a bed and asked the student to shower together.

What was their first clue this was concerning?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wait... It's a male teacher?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
+1 for Subby. Clever...
 
scalpod
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image 425x259]
Wait... It's a male teacher?
[Fark user image 425x318]


Not unlike most conservative objections to homosexuality.

"Boooo!"

"But it's two women."

"That's hot."
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But is a philosophy teacher actually teaching?
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I work in QA an "anu tester" has been on of our fake accounts when we run automation.

This story's a joke, right?
 
steklo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Salmon: But is a philosophy teacher actually teaching?


I may be accused
Of bein' confused
But I'm average weight for my height
My phil-o-so-phy
Like colour TV
Is all there in black and white


--Neil Innes, The Protest Song
 
