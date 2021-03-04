 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Rando sets fires to homes of city officials, police chief, two other cops, two relatives, two doctors, and neighbor. **Correction** "rando" is former police chief and former Major in Prince George's PD. Never change, PG county. Never change   (cnn.com) divider line
21
    More: Scary, Prince George's County, Maryland, Maryland, Montgomery County, Maryland, former Maryland police chief, Prince George's County Fire, David M. Crawford, murder charges, former City of Laurel official  
•       •       •

464 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2021 at 1:17 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet his neighbors are thrilled.  And by thrilled, I mean terrified.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sick burn, bro...
 
steklo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So CNN ran this story?  Are they actually reporting news or is it because the perp was a registered Republican?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i grew up in Laurel.  Mr Crawford is the father of a friend.  this is crazy, even for Pretty Ghetto county.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: So CNN ran this story?  Are they actually reporting news or is it because the perp was a registered Republican?


Butthurt cream will help that...
 
algman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: So CNN ran this story?  Are they actually reporting news or is it because the perp was a registered Republican?


Yeah, BSAB.  CNN passed on about 15 stories of Democrats burning down their enemies' homes yesterday.
 
steklo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Butthurt cream will help that...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Marlon Rando?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
On the plus side, it's a short ride to Jessup.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What's worse is that this degenerate even torched old lady semple's pension check!

/Cibola!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

asciibaron: i grew up in Laurel.  Mr Crawford is the father of a friend.  this is crazy, even for Pretty Ghetto county.


I live in MOCO, and I have never heard of PG being called this.....insert (the.more.you.know.jpg)here.
.
.
Montgomery County, Maryland's motto: "At least we're not PG county!"
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He must've been carrying a torch for some of his former friends.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


Classic Rando!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mad repsect for real-life supervillains. However, these days, could be merely Incel, so gotta wait and see.

steklo: So CNN ran this story?  Are they actually reporting news or is it because the perp was a registered Republican?


If he is a registered Republican, I've got no respect for his crimes, which are probably motvated by Nazi ideology and nothing deeper or complexer than white supremacist garbage.
 
jimjays
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We all know these sorts of attitude problems are out there. And that they often go into law enforcement that they can express their emotional dysfunction. But I'm always amazed by how people that should know a little bit about MO and investigative technique think they aren't going to be connected to the arsons at their enemies' places where they're remembered for their emotional outbursts and threats.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Amazing Rando only uses his powers for good!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Rando Carlissian?
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - COPS: In Springfield (Bad Cops)
Youtube 20mBi8-QsSc
 
Thenixon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: The Amazing Rando only uses his powers for good!


It was the home of East Man he sought!
 
PunGent
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: So CNN ran this story?  Are they actually reporting news or is it because the perp was a registered Republican?


I'm just pleasantly surprised CNN is running ANY news, instead of literally pointing their camera at the internet and filming anonymous comments.

/we've got Fark for that, ffs
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: Jeff5: Butthurt cream will help that...

[Fark user image 500x374]


is that.....ewwww
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.