Q: How many of the 53 Pennsylvania waterways sampled have microplastics? A: Yes
13
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But the state legislature is bought and paid for so enjoy your plastic, think of it as fiber
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One again the free hand of the market reached up inside our anus and yanks hard.

Thanks everyone!
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I like the idea of banning single-use plastic bags.

/ until it's time to walk the dog
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: But the state legislature is bought and paid for so enjoy your plastic, think of it as fiber


At a Federal level, give Joe Manchin all the Federal funds for West Virginia, end the filibuster, and let's get these a-holes out of influence.  And I mean all lobbyists.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gunsmack: I like the idea of banning single-use plastic bags.

/ until it's time to walk the dog


Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meh, you're going to die from pthalates and PFAS and Republicans.  It's the new asbestos.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They've found plastic at the bottom of the Mariana Trench.

You think they wouldn't find it in every single waterway in America?

Psh
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I sometimes wonder if microplastics is the current "making ourselves sick and stupid" version of leaded paint and gasoline.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tires are a significant source of microplastics in our water, and you know we aint givin up our cars...
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

parasol: I sometimes wonder if microplastics is the current "making ourselves sick and stupid" version of leaded paint and gasoline.


groverpm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"in every waterway you say?" *takes huge breathe of microplastic laden air* "nah, that can't be true."
 
eagles95
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Dupont family thanks you for your support
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: parasol: I sometimes wonder if microplastics is the current "making ourselves sick and stupid" version of leaded paint and gasoline.

[Fark user image 585x427]


So glad neither of us pay for fark.
 
