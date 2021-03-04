 Skip to content
(KTVB Boise)   Idaho tots with mental issues have not been coping well with the pandemic.
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Make sure to gouge out their eyes before you serve them.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Last year he was an angel, you would not know that he had any behavioral issues at all

$1 says he wasn't and I'd know.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jaimie Pierson's 6-year-old son had to switch to online learning for most of last year. She says social isolation made her young son suicidal.

Oh please. Stop the dramatics.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Poor little podlings, homeschooled by Skeksis.

TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

koder: "Last year he was an angel, you would not know that he had any behavioral issues at all

$1 says he wasn't and I'd know.


'I was forced to spend time around my child and I'm starting to believe those parent/teacher meetings we kept having'
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's still amazing to me how many people hear "pandemic" and expect it to be all unicorns and rainbows rather than crappy tradeoffs to mitigate suffering and death.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mucnhausen by proxy?
 
billstewart
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: It's still amazing to me how many people hear "pandemic" and expect it to be all unicorns and rainbows rather than crappy tradeoffs to mitigate suffering and death.


And the party that says everybody should be homeschooling instead of using gummint schools as babysitters wants the schools to reopen Right Now.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Or however that's spelled
 
guestguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Redirect that energy. Let the kid stream Saw or Hostel movies 24/7 for a few weeks and self-harm will no longer be an issue.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Make sure to gouge out their eyes before you serve them.


And add some angel dust.
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Idaho (AKA Utah-Lite) is the deepest of red, and very much one of the "Randy Marsh" like anti-mask states. I very much believe that her child is suffering from depression and that is legitimately heartbreaking for such a young age. However, I think attributing this to social isolation from the pandemic is nothing more than a convenient thing to blame that aligns with personal ideology. Not saying that it isn't possible because I don't know, but it seems too convenient (and my children of that age are also similarly isolated and they don't try and kill themselves).

I worry that someone is abusing this child and they are letting the convenient answer get in the way of the real answer.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
PvtStash
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

koder: "Last year he was an angel, you would not know that he had any behavioral issues at all

$1 says he wasn't and I'd know.


nah that's not it.
it's the parent really.

last year the parent was not acting all weird and stressed out and freak'n out bout shiat the kid can't understand.
And now that the kid has been exposed to a freak'n out parent as the only thing around to copy as children do, now the kid is acting out what they think is them copying the parent/reacting to the parents behaviors.


I see this one a lot, parents blame the bigger picture shiat going on, that really plenty of the kids hardly notice, but what they do notice is the behavior of their parents in reaction to the stuff they maybe didn't notice themselves.

That's a biggie lots forget about child POV, they don't actually have a "normal" that's getting disrupted.
Whatever is going on is what is normal cause they ain't got the 20+ years of xp to compare to and say, hey this ain't what i'm used to.

Cause normal is just whatever your';e sued to, and kids basiaclly ain't used to shiat yet, they don't have pile mof repeat xp like that to see the world through the lenses of "normal" yet.
Kids are generally reacting to parents behaviors way more than then are reacting to what's going on out in the bigger world.

If the parent acts like the nuke war armageddon is just the normal thing to be in, the kids will generally then  act like it too.
 
kindms
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
no snark if the kid is trying to throw himself in front of vehicles that is sad AF
 
guestguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: [ctl.s6img.com image 700x700]


Prickly AND starchy!
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Area Woman Uses Unknowing Son as an Excuse for Her Grudges
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Look at that picture, he's just missing his princess!
 
Pinner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PvtStash: koder: "Last year he was an angel, you would not know that he had any behavioral issues at all

$1 says he wasn't and I'd know.

nah that's not it.
it's the parent really.

last year the parent was not acting all weird and stressed out and freak'n out bout shiat the kid can't understand.
And now that the kid has been exposed to a freak'n out parent as the only thing around to copy as children do, now the kid is acting out what they think is them copying the parent/reacting to the parents behaviors.


I see this one a lot, parents blame the bigger picture shiat going on, that really plenty of the kids hardly notice, but what they do notice is the behavior of their parents in reaction to the stuff they maybe didn't notice themselves.

That's a biggie lots forget about child POV, they don't actually have a "normal" that's getting disrupted.
Whatever is going on is what is normal cause they ain't got the 20+ years of xp to compare to and say, hey this ain't what i'm used to.

Cause normal is just whatever your';e sued to, and kids basiaclly ain't used to shiat yet, they don't have pile mof repeat xp like that to see the world through the lenses of "normal" yet.
Kids are generally reacting to parents behaviors way more than then are reacting to what's going on out in the bigger world.

If the parent acts like the nuke war armageddon is just the normal thing to be in, the kids will generally then  act like it too.


Was going to say something similar.
The article should be: My inability to cope with the pandemic has freaked out my little kids. Now they're mental.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In May he tried jumping out of a moving vehicle," she said.

And that's the moment little Johnny realized he lived in Idaho.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: koder: "Last year he was an angel, you would not know that he had any behavioral issues at all

$1 says he wasn't and I'd know.

'I was forced to spend time around my child and I'm starting to believe those parent/teacher meetings we kept having'


lennavan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's not only the pandemic.  These are kids with social stressors and anxiety/depression where school was their only out - their only relief.  And then it got taken away.  There are kids whose main source of food is school meals.

Seems like a lotta people in this thread grew up with silver spoons on their mouths and can't even imagine how life might not be super easy for everyone.
 
grouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The eyes have it.
 
guestguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

grouser: The eyes have it.


No need to wedge bad puns into this thread...
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: [ctl.s6img.com image 700x700]

Prickly AND starchy!


Good enough to fool the experts...

UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kindms: no snark if the kid is trying to throw himself in front of vehicles that is sad AF


I've witnessed kids straight up dash towards busy traffic. It's a miracle any of us make it to adulthood.
 
