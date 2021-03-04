 Skip to content
 
(WSOCTV)   It's proper etiquette to ask before jumping on the neighbor's trampoline. It's even more proper to be clothed   (wsoctv.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Gonzalez-Bradway, Sheriff, The Residents, According to Jim, sheriff's office, woman, television station, minutes  
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Florida man is accused of jumping on a neighbor's trampoline while naked and later breaking into her home while still unclothed,"

As one does. AKA any given Tuesday morning in Tampa.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They used to be called jumpolines until Subby's mom got on one.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Nude trampoline jumping - one of many crafts that can gather an appreciative audience or land you in jail. It all depends who's watching and what they're into.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Simpsons reference dot gif
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A similar incident nearly ended Raymond Burr's career.
 
steklo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What if your neighbor is Jackie Treehorn?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: What if your neighbor is Jackie Treehorn?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chevello
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have a couple neighbors I'd let jump on my trampoline unclothed IYKWIMAITYD
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No...no, I'm pretty sure that there were a few high school parties that I attended where naked guys were on a neighbour's trampoline, as well as some slightly more adventurous girls. I assume that college students do it too. Just like hopping a fence because there's a pool next door to this party.

If you don't want naked strangers whooping it up in your yard, don't get a tampoline.

/There's a certain expression on a homeowner's face when they look at an airborne teenager, then look at his pants, then decide the distance between the two is not worth the effort and both will be gone by sunrise anyhow.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This could be the start of a whole naked theme park.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Riche: They used to be called jumpolines until Subby's mom got on one.



Fark is devolving into its old self.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: Riche: They used to be called jumpolines until Subby's mom got on one.


Fark is devolving into its old self.


Nature is healing

/first kiss was on a trampoline
//"girls jumping on trampolines" was the only reason The Man Show was any good
//csb
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is it just me or does it seem like there's an odd prevalence of naked thievery of late? Have people been watching too many reruns of CSI during lock down and are worried about leaving trace evidence like clothing fiber behind?

Just ... odd.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

exqqqme: BrerRobot: Riche: They used to be called jumpolines until Subby's mom got on one.


Fark is devolving into its old self.

Nature is healing

/first kiss was on a trampoline
//"girls jumping on trampolines" was the only reason The Man Show was any good
//csb



//Don't jump naked alone.
///boinked on a trampoline.
 
steklo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Have people been watching too many reruns of CSI during lock down and are worried about leaving trace evidence like clothing fiber behind?

Just ... odd.


nope. they can still get caught by leaving their DNA behind. Hair, sweat, etc...
 
OwnTheRide
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: Riche: They used to be called jumpolines until Subby's mom got on one.


Fark is devolving into its old self.


I'll take Subby's mom jokes over triggered snowflake smug any day of the week.
 
