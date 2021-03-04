 Skip to content
(Lansing State Journal) 'I don't give a sh-- if I get fired, I don't give a sh-- if I get arrested for drunk driving.' OK, Police Captain
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Headline reminded me of the drunken sailor song, but what do you do with a drunken policeman?
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: O'Brien has not been charged with a crime

That's some good police work there, Lou.
 
efefvoC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cut the poor lady some slack; who hasn't said something they regretted when drunk?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right there is Lansing's finest.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O'Brien has not been charged with a crime

[Closes article, turns off computer, unplugs router, cancels ISP ...]
 
Paper-Pusher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks more human resources than police officer.
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The officer went full Lahey. Pic related.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a 0.25 blood alcohol level taken later at a hospital, I think she should be commended for retaining the cognitive ability to threaten the officer, demand an attorney, and understand she'd be fired. At that level, just being conscious is an accomplishment.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ishh okay, thish is jus' rehearshal ferr a scene in Super Troopers 3!"
"No it isn't."
"Well it could be!"
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Karen doesn't need to call the police... because she is the police.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 360x270]


Wow I thought that was a judge dredd line...
 
steklo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There are a ton of youtube videos out there where police arrest other police officers for DUI. This is not new at all.

I love it...a lot of times the working police officer pulls over his boss..."yeah ya know, I got the camera rolling and there's really nothing we can do but arrest you now"


and I laugh.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She had previously been on suspension for undisclosed reasons, so I'm guessing she definitely was a boozer.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Geotpf: She had previously been on suspension for undisclosed reasons, so I'm guessing she definitely was a boozer.


Along with her husband who was a detective but not allowed to return to work. What kind of shenanigans did those two get up to?
 
6655321
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fire the District Attorney for not charging her. Respect for government and law is earned when all people are treated equally.
 
Snort
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It was a hard day at work at Michigan State.
 
donotdoit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

T Baggins: With a 0.25 blood alcohol level taken later at a hospital, I think she should be commended for retaining the cognitive ability to threaten the officer, demand an attorney, and understand she'd be fired. At that level, just being conscious is an accomplishment.


Not really. It's all about tolerance and their ability to operate while in a blackout.

To start off with you build up tolerance and I'm telling you huge amounts mean nothing to their ability to interact with you. You would think they were just fine until that moment of absolute insanity and then you realize just how drunk they are.

And then the next day they have no idea. I've had a couple blackouts in my life and it is one of the scariest things in the world. Lost time is nothing to laugh about. But people who drink like that and black out like that, it's just a way of life. They don't care and they're used to it. And that scares the s*** out of me.
 
patrick767
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
O'Brien is a former assistant chief of MSU's police department who was demoted after spending more than a year on paid administrative leave.

wtf? Near the end, TFA says she was suspended because of a pending investigation. For more than a year. Paid. Her husband was "on leave" during the same period. What a sweet deal. JFC.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

6655321: Fire the District Attorney for not charging her. Respect for government and law is earned when all people are treated equally.


The county DA's office recused themselves because they have had a close working relationship with the MSU police captain (who was the assistant chief of the MSU police until she got suspended and demoted earlier for something else she did) who was drunk driving, and the Michigan Attorney General's office is handling the case now, so the drunk piggie might still get charged.
 
