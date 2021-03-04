 Skip to content
(ABC 6 Providence) Video Doorbell camera catches Amazon delivery driver peeing on grocery order   (abc6.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yello Fresh?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazon Go Whenever You Want
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
1.) Why?

2.) How does anyone not know about cameras these days?
 
groverpm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So Amazon caught an Amazon driver peeing on the groceries.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"At that point, I realized that he had urinated all over my food," said the customer.
affotd.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not my zipcode.  You can't order Amazon Melted Yellow Snow here for delivery.
 
EL EM
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I didn't know a piss thread was a thing.🤢
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I usually pay extra for that kind of service. I didn't know Amazon offered it for free
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Time have really gotten bad for R. Kelly...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"It's complementary, sir, you won't be charged for the piss. That's the Amazon Promise™"
 
steklo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: 1.) Why?

2.) How does anyone not know about cameras these days?


I'm with you on this...what on earth would make the driver pee on the delivery?  What the hell was going through his mind?  "Gee, Seltzer sucks. I think I'll pee all over it to show them!"

and then there's the camera deal....Cameras are everywhere these days. Everywhere.

well, I assume so...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's because he forgot to bring ...


...the peas.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe he thought the customer wanted to try the Amazon streaming service?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I thought there was a jellyfish in there
 
K-jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: 1.) Why?

2.) How does anyone not know about cameras these days?


I'm guessing he's some R.I. hick that saw case of seltzer water from Whole Foods, made some assumptions about the recipient, and decided to make a "political" statement.
 
