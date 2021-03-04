 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   President Donald Trump's 2nd inauguration. Coverage begins at 11AM ET   (youtube.com)
posted to Main » and Politics » on 04 Mar 2021 at 10:45 AM



blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm halfway surprised that our ex-president isn't holding a rally/ fundraiser in D.C. today. Seems like easy money and a lot of attention, and he likes both of those things.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Twice-impeached former president and sorest loser Dump's klan rally and grift operation" you mean
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No thanks.  I'll be doing something more enjoyable, like punching myself in the balls.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well played subby. You finally got me. All these years, I've managed to elude that little pitfall until just now.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: [Fark user image 376x499]


Need to change the slogan to "He's never gonna give you up!"
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: thatguyoverthere70: [Fark user image 376x499]

Need to change the slogan to "He's never gonna give you up!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gonz: I'm halfway surprised that our ex-president isn't holding a rally/ fundraiser in D.C. today. Seems like easy money and a lot of attention, and he likes both of those things.


Lawyers probably to him that he could be served with something if he even thinks of setting foot in DC
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm reading the YouTube comments on the US Capitol live cam. It's like Trumpers are offering themselves up to be trolled.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it goalpost moving day already?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donald Trump is the three children stacked up on top of each other in a trench coat of US presidents.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: "Twice-impeached former president and sorest loser Dump's klan rally and grift operation" you mean


"Twice impeached, former social media influencer..."
 
Scruffynerf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also known as QAnon goalpost moving day.
 
Electriclectic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA! USA!
 
victrin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gonz: I'm halfway surprised that our ex-president isn't holding a rally/ fundraiser in D.C. today. Seems like easy money and a lot of attention, and he likes both of those things.


He can't hide behind the protections of being a sitting President. Harder (but not hard enough) to get away with it now.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I admit, I miss constantly making fun of 45**.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So then the insurrection begins around what? 12:30?
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE WORLD WILL END 
66-70 SIMON BAR GIORA
365 HILARY OF POITIERS
375-400 MARTIN OF TOURS
MAY 27, 482 HYDATIUS
500 HIPPOLYTUS OF ROME
500 SEXTUS JULIUS AFRICANUS
500 IRENAEUS
APR 6,793 BEATUS OF LIEBANA
800 SEXTUS JULIUS AFRICANUS
799-806 GREGORY OF TOURS
847 THIOTA
992-995 VARIOUS CHRISTIANS
1000 POPE SYLVESTER (AMONG OTHERS)
1033 VARIOUS CHRISTIANS 
1200-1260 JOACHIM OF FIORE
1284 POPE INNOCENT III
1290 AND 1335 JOACHIMITES
1346-1351 VARIOUS EUROPEANS
1368-1370 JEAN DE ROQUETAILLADE
1378 ARNALDUS DE VILLA NOVA
1504 SANDRO BOTTICELLI
FEB 1, 1524 LONDON ASTROLOGERS
FEB 20, 1524 JOHANNES STOFFER
1524-1526 THOMAS MUNTZER
MAY 27, 1528 HANS HUT
1528 JOHANNES STOFFER
OCT 19, 1533 MICHAEL STIFEL
1533 MELCHIOR HOFFMAN
APR 5, 1534 JAN MATTHYS
1555 PIERRE D'AILLY
1585 MICHAEL SERVETUS
1588 REGIOMONTANUS
1600 MARTIN LUTHER
FEB 1, 1624 LONDON ASTROLOGERS
1648 SABBATAI ZEVI
1651 UNKNOWN FROM LUBECK, GERMANY
1654 HELISAEUS ROESLIN
1656 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS
1655-1657 FIFTH MONARCHIST
1658 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS
1660 JOSEPH MEDE
1666 SABBATAI ZEVI
1666 FIFTH MONARCHIST
1673 WILLIAM ASPINWALL
1688 JOHN NAPIER
1689 PIERRE JURIEU
1694 JOHN MASON
1694 JOHANN HEINRICH ALSTED
1694 JOHANN JACOB ZIMMERMANN
1697 COTTON MATHER
1700 JOHN NAPIER
1700 HENRY ARCHER
1705-1708 CAMISARDS
1716 COTTON MATHER
APR 15, 1719 JACOB BERNOULLI
1700-1734 NICHOLAS OF CUSA
OCT 16, 1736 WILLIAM WHISTON
1736 COTTON MATHER
1757 EMANUEL SWEDENBORG
MAY 19, 1780 CONNECTICUT GEN ASSB/ NEW ENGLANDERS
1789 PIERRE D'AILLY
1792 AND 1794 SHAKERS
NOV 19, 1795 NATHANIEL BRASSEY HALHED
1793-1795 RICHARD BROTHERS
1805 CHRISTOPHER LOVE
1806 MARY BATEMAN
OCT 19, 1814 JOANNA SOUTHCOTT
1836 JOHANN ALBRECHT BENGEL
1836 JOHN WESLEY
APR 28, 1843  AND DEC 31, 1843 MILLERITES
1843 HARRIETT LIVERMORE
MAR 21, 1844 WILLIAM MILLER
OCT 22, 1844 MILLERITES
AUG 7, 1847 GEORGE RAPP
1847 HARRIETT LIVERMORE
1862 JOHN CUMMING
1874 JOSEPH MORRIS
1881 MOTHER SHIPTON
1890 WOVOKA
1901 CATHOLIC APOSTOLIC CHURCH
1910 CAMILLE FLAMMARION
1911 CHARLES PIAZZI SMYTH
1914 CHARLES TAZE RUSSELL
1915 JOHN CHILEMBWE
1918 INTERNATIONAL BIBLE STUDENTS ASSC
1920 INTERNATIONAL BIBLE STUDENTS ASSC
FEB 13, 1925 MARGARET ROWEN
1926 SPENCER PERCEVAL
1934 WALTER MARKS
SEP 1935 WILBER GLENN VOLIVA
1936 HERBERT W ARMSTRONG
1941 JEHOVAH'S WITNESSES
1943 HERBERT W ARMSTRONG
1947 JOHN BALLOU NEWBROUGH
DEC 21, 1954 DOROTHY MARTIN
APR 22, 1959 FLORENCE HOUTEFF
1951-1960 JOHANN GOTTFRIED BISCHOFF
FEB 4, 1962 JEAN DIXON
AUG 20, 1967 GEORGE VAN TASSEL
1967 JIM JONES
AUG 9, 1969 GEORGE WILLIAMS
1969 CHARLES MANSON
1972 HERBERT W ARMSTRONG
JAN 1974 DAVID BERG
1975 HERBERT W ARMSTRONG
1975 JEHOVAH'S WITNESSES
1976 BRAHMA KUMARIS
1977 JOHN WROE
1977 WILLIAM M BRANHAM
FEB 17, 1979 ROCH THERIAULT
1980 LELAND JENSEN
1981 CHUCK SMITH
MAR 10, 1982 JOHN GRIBBIN
JUN 21, 1982 BENJAMIN CREME
1982 PAT ROBINSON
1985 LESTER SUMRALL
APR 29, 1986 LELAND JENSEN
AUG 17, 1987 JOSE ARGUELLES
SEP 11-13, 1988 EDGAR C WHISENANT
OCT 3 1988 EDGAR C WHISENANT
SEP 30, 1989 EDGAR C WHISENANT
APR 23, 1990 ELIZABETH CLARE PROPHET
SEP 9, 1991 MENACHEM MENDEL SCHNEERSON
1991 LOUIS FARRAKHAN
SEP 28, 1992 ROLLEN STEWART
OCT 28, 1992 LEE JANG RIM
1993 DAVID BERG
MAY 2, 1994 NEAL CHASE
SEP 6, 1994 HAROLD CAMPING
SEP 29, 1994 HAROLD CAMPING
OCT 2, 1994 HAROLD CAMPING
MAR 31, 1995 HAROLD CAMPING
MAR 26, 1997 MARSHALL APPLEWHITE
AUG 10, 1997 AGGAI
OCT 23, 1997 JAMES USSHER
MAR 31, 1998 HON-MING CHEN
JUL 1999 NOSTRADAMUS
AUG 18, 1999 THE AMAZING CRISWELL
SEP 11, 1999 PHILIP BERG
1999 CHARLES BERLITZ
1999 HON-MING CHEN
1999 JAMES GORDON LINDSAY
1999 TIMOTHY DWIGHT IV
1999 NAZIM AL-HAQQANI
JAN 1, 2000 MOVMNT RESTORATION OF TEN COMMANDMENTS
JAN 1, 2000 JERRY FALWELL
JAN 1, 2000 TIM LAHAYE, JERRY B JENKINS
JAN 1, 2000 VARIOUS Y2KERS
APR 6, 2000 JAMES HARMSTON
MAY 5, 2000 NUWAUBIAN NATION
2000 PETER OLIVI
2000 RUTH MONTGOMERY
2000 EDGAR CAYCE
2000 SUN MYUNG MOON
2000 ED DOBSON
2000 LESTER SUMRALL
2000 JOHNATHON EDWARDS
2001 TYNNETTA MUHAMMAD
MAY 27, 2003 NANCY LIEDER
OCT 30-NOV 29, 2003 AUM SHINRIKYO
SEP 12, 2006 HOUSE OF YAHWEH
APR 29, 2007 PAT ROBINSON
MAY 2008 PYOTR KUZNETSOV
2010 HERMETIC ORDER OF THE GOLDEN DAWN
MAY 21,2011 HAROLD CAMPING
SEP 21, 2011 RONALD WEINLAND
OCT 21, 2011 HAROLD CAMPING
AUG-OCT 2011 COMET ELENINERS 
MAY 27, 2012 RONALD WEINLAND
JUN 30, 2012 JOSE LUIS DE JESUS
DEC 21, 2012 NIBIRU, MAYA, ET AL
AUG 23,2013 GRIGORI RASPUTIN
APR 2014-SEP 2015 JOHN HAGEE, MARK BLITZ
SEP 23-OCT 15, 2017 DAVID MEADE
APR 23, 2018 DAVID MEADE
JUN 9, 2019 RONALD WEINLAND
2020 JEANE DIXON
2021 F KENTON BESHORE
MAR 4, 2021 TRUMP'S Q ANUTS
 
Xaxor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well today won't make you cry, I hope.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: No thanks.  I'll be doing something more enjoyable, like punching myself in the balls.


Now THAT'S a youtube video I'd watch!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right before I clicked my Rick Astley radar started pinging wildly. You can't fool me subby!
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean that all former presidents get an extra term. Three term Obama has a nice ring to it.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: No thanks.  I'll be doing something more enjoyable, like punching myself in the balls.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He will be only the 18th President you know, as all the ones past Grant have been illegal Presidents. Wait, doesn't that mean Trump was an illegal President too? QAnon head spinning ensues.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saywhonow: So then the insurrection begins around what? 12:30?


No permits have been issued for parades or demonstrations today so expect meh.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I click on the link wondering what nonsense it'll be, but I called it a second before the clip started. It feels weird to want to nominate this for HOTY. Not for its humour but for being so well done.
 
ArcadianRefugee
Poor Harold....
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its_happening.gif
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xaxor: Well today won't make you cry, I hope.


but I really want to say
Fark user imageView Full Size


(Not you, of course, to the orange guy who's wearing a giant caterpillar for a wig.)

/that's how that song goes, right?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: saywhonow: So then the insurrection begins around what? 12:30?

No permits have been issued for parades or demonstrations today so expect meh.


Sovereign parades?
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as "Covfefe begins at 11AM"
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's some ear bleach.

「ＲＩＣＫＹ☆ＳＴＡＲ」もってけ!リックロール (Motteke! Rikku Rōru)
Youtube moZtoMP7HAA
 
Lord_Moldypants
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: I admit, I miss constantly making fun of 45**.


I don't.  I don't miss waking up every day wondering how many people he's going to kill with his policies and tweets.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vacation Bible School: no1curr: "Twice-impeached former president and sorest loser Dump's klan rally and grift operation" you mean

"Twice impeached, former social media influencer..."


Twice popular vote losing too*
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: THE WORLD WILL END 
66-70 SIMON BAR GIORA
365 HILARY OF POITIERS
375-400 MARTIN OF TOURS
MAY 27, 482 HYDATIUS
500 HIPPOLYTUS OF ROME
500 SEXTUS JULIUS AFRICANUS
500 IRENAEUS
APR 6,793 BEATUS OF LIEBANA
800 SEXTUS JULIUS AFRICANUS
799-806 GREGORY OF TOURS
847 THIOTA
992-995 VARIOUS CHRISTIANS
1000 POPE SYLVESTER (AMONG OTHERS)
1033 VARIOUS CHRISTIANS 
1200-1260 JOACHIM OF FIORE
1284 POPE INNOCENT III
1290 AND 1335 JOACHIMITES
1346-1351 VARIOUS EUROPEANS
1368-1370 JEAN DE ROQUETAILLADE
1378 ARNALDUS DE VILLA NOVA
1504 SANDRO BOTTICELLI
FEB 1, 1524 LONDON ASTROLOGERS
FEB 20, 1524 JOHANNES STOFFER
1524-1526 THOMAS MUNTZER
MAY 27, 1528 HANS HUT
1528 JOHANNES STOFFER
OCT 19, 1533 MICHAEL STIFEL
1533 MELCHIOR HOFFMAN
APR 5, 1534 JAN MATTHYS
1555 PIERRE D'AILLY
1585 MICHAEL SERVETUS
1588 REGIOMONTANUS
1600 MARTIN LUTHER
FEB 1, 1624 LONDON ASTROLOGERS
1648 SABBATAI ZEVI
1651 UNKNOWN FROM LUBECK, GERMANY
1654 HELISAEUS ROESLIN
1656 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS
1655-1657 FIFTH MONARCHIST
1658 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS
1660 JOSEPH MEDE
1666 SABBATAI ZEVI
1666 FIFTH MONARCHIST
1673 WILLIAM ASPINWALL
1688 JOHN NAPIER
1689 PIERRE JURIEU
1694 JOHN MASON
1694 JOHANN HEINRICH ALSTED
1694 JOHANN JACOB ZIMMERMANN
1697 COTTON MATHER
1700 JOHN NAPIER
1700 HENRY ARCHER
1705-1708 CAMISARDS
1716 COTTON MATHER
APR 15, 1719 JACOB BERNOULLI
1700-1734 NICHOLAS OF CUSA
OCT 16, 1736 WILLIAM WHISTON
1736 COTTON MATHER
1757 EMANUEL SWEDENBORG
MAY 19, 1780 CONNECTICUT GEN ASSB/ NEW ENGLANDERS
1789 PIERRE D'AILLY
1792 AND 1794 SHAKERS
NOV 19, 1795 NATHANIEL BRASSEY HALHED
1793-1795 RICHARD BROTHERS
1805 CHRISTOPHER LOVE
1806 MARY BATEMAN
OCT 19, 1814 JOANNA SOUTHCOTT
1836 JOHANN ALBRECHT BENGEL
1836 JOHN WESLEY
APR 28, 1843  AND DEC 31, 1843 MILLERITES
1843 HARRIETT LIVERMORE
MAR 21, 1844 WILLIAM MILLER
OCT 22, 1844 MILLERITES
AUG 7, 1847 GEORGE RAPP
1847 HARRIETT LIVERMORE
1862 JOHN CUMMING
1874 JOSEPH MORRIS
1881 MOTHER SHIPTON
1890 WOVOKA
1901 CATHOLIC APOSTOLIC CHURCH
1910 CAMILLE FLAMMARION
Yeah, but THIS time I'm sure it's right.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor subby, foiled by the mobile site preview!
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I looked for a freeper thread about this but couldn't find one... shame, it would be hilarious.
 
WastrelWay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Well played subby. You finally got me. All these years, I've managed to elude that little pitfall until just now.


Got me, too. So I passed it on!
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: THE WORLD WILL END


Saved for future reverence. I mean, I need something to do with all my free time after the world has ended.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, back in what gets passed off as reality from inside the beltway....


In an earlier security bulletin obtained by CBS News, House Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett issued guidance stating that his office is working closely with USC) to monitor potential protests and demonstrations related to what some have called the "true Inauguration Day" - however, the threat had appeared to decline since the insurrection on January 6.

"The significance of this date has reportedly declined amongst various groups in recent days," Blodgett said in a statement Tuesday. "At this time, the USCP has no indication that groups will travel to Washington, D.C. to protest or commit acts of violence."

Maybe it's finally sinking in to the losers that they're a bunch of losers?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gonz: I'm halfway surprised that our ex-president isn't holding a rally/ fundraiser in D.C. today. Seems like easy money and a lot of attention, and he likes both of those things.


The Trump DC Hotel *did* triple its rates for the next three days or so...
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So can someone explain how this current conspiracy theory is supposed to pan out?
It seems even nuttier than the last ones.
 
Gestalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, these are the same people who said that anyone who supported Obama was in a "cult."
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saywhonow: So then the insurrection begins around what? 12:30?


AFAIK there are no publicly acknowledged events planned.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

turbocucumber: Here's some ear bleach.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/moZtoMP7​HAA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


anddddd you've ruined Lucky Star for me forever......
 
Bazolar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: I admit, I miss constantly making fun of 45**.


I don't.  His toxic orange ass can shuffle off this mortal coil anytime now, hopefully taking as many of his rancid family members with him as possible.  When the future historians look back at this period, there should just be a big old "shrug" emoji from 2017 to 2020.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Nocrash: saywhonow: So then the insurrection begins around what? 12:30?

No permits have been issued for parades or demonstrations today so expect meh.

Sovereign parades?


It's funny to me that we think that people that attempted a coup would be stopped by something as paltry as a parade permit.


Plus, if donald is getting sworn in, wouldn't they want that military parade with the tanks and the big mobile missile launchers?
 
Generation_D
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my Admiralty Fringe Flag ready, let's do this
 
