(Daily Mail)   NY Public Library says they will continue to lend the six censored Dr. Seuss books until they are no longer in acceptable condition or stolen and sold for a small fortune on eBay, whichever comes first   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How is it censorship when the private foundation that owns the right to publish its own  books decides it doesn't want to publish those books anymore after literally decades and decades?  Is every publisher who decides to drop a backlist title now a censor? Do you see how stupid you sound?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
six censored Dr. Seuss books

Oh for poop's sake.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have two of them in pristine condition.  I guess I had better move them to the safety deposit box.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Minimum effort, subby.  You could have done so much more with your day.  Maybe even eat a banana.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yea guys I missed the book burning. When is that coming around so I can be a part of it? This is a real thing that is really happening.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Somacandra: How is it censorship when the private foundation that owns the right to publish its own  books decides it doesn't want to publish those books anymore after literally decades and decades?  Is every publisher who decides to drop a backlist title now a censor? Do you see how stupid you sound?


That pretty much sums it up
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Por que tan serioso: I have two of them in pristine condition.  I guess I had better move them to the safety deposit box.


Sell them on eBay NOW.  In a week, this crowd will be on to the next outrage.  They'll never be this valuable again.
 
