(The Hill)   Idiocy on masks and vaccines may result in summer being canceled   (thehill.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's better than wearing a piece of cloth on your face which is extremely burdensome.

/s
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You won't see me playing out for indoor gigs this summer, even if I'm vaccinated.
I'll play outdoors, distanced.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proving that the inability to ever learn any lessons at all really is the #1 American skill these days
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


depends on what the bikini looks like
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, hundreds of thousands more may die, but that is just the price we have to pay for The Economy.

Do not taunt Happy Fun Economy
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About time. Summer is pretty racist and offensive. I hope they cancel Fall next. Have you seen some of its tweets?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is obvious tag?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but this time it will be the President's fault.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again.

Vaccine or no, we will be masking up and social distancing for the rest of our lives.  This is the new normal.  We will never go back to the old normal.  Ever.
 
G. Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just don't get it. States could literally, especially as vaccination really gets done, open up nearly 100% if they'd just ask that masks stay on while the remaining pockets of the virus wind down.

I *get* why states want to reopen everything. I don't get the absolute intransigence on the mask issue (except that Trump was anti-mask, therefore they HAVE to be).
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Again.

Vaccine or no, we will be masking up and social distancing for the rest of our lives.  This is the new normal.  We will never go back to the old normal.  Ever.


I don't believe you're correct, the J&J phase 3 trial saw 0 hospitalizations and 0 deaths, if folks aren't dying and ending up in the hospital in huge amounts there is a zero percent chance that people will accept what you are proposing. Heck, large swaths haven't accepted it even when it WAS large numbers dying!
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 828x936]

depends on what the bikini looks like


Suddenly I want the masks to be taken off.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I take no responsibility for that"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious question: What is it like where you other farkers live? Is everything still shut down?

Beaches in the southeast have been open since last summer. The idea of them being closed this summer, regardless of what the COVID situation is, is laughable.

I'm not saying that this is right or a good idea. I'm just saying that here in objective reality, there is nothing imaginable that will get red state governors to go back to any kind of restrictions once they're lifted.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "I take no responsibility for that"
[Fark user image 850x478]


That is rather unfair. Abbott needs a distraction from killing everyone with the cold and lack of power, so we need to open up everything and remove mask wearing mandates... It not like it will result in a large increase in death.... well sob.

I can only guess that he defected from Khorne and now worships Grandfather Nurgle.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Again.

Vaccine or no, we will be masking up and social distancing for the rest of our lives.  This is the new normal.  We will never go back to the old normal.  Ever.


No shiat.  It will be a long, long time before you can get on a plane or public transportation without seeing at least some people wearing a mask.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Again.

Vaccine or no, we will be masking up and social distancing for the rest of our lives.  This is the new normal.  We will never go back to the old normal.  Ever.


Bollocks. The UK has lost 120,000 to COVID-19. The signs are that vaccination will reduce mortality by a factor of about 20, so that would have been 6,000, which is well under the average annual flu deaths. Of course we have been taking precautions, but vaccination will also reduce transmission. Long term it's probably going to be like the flu, with an annual shot for those at risk.

Hysterical scaremongering is a great fark tradition, but pointless.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

G. Tarrant: I just don't get it. States could literally, especially as vaccination really gets done, open up nearly 100% if they'd just ask that masks stay on while the remaining pockets of the virus wind down.


Masks have a useful additional benefit if effective social distancing is in place. Without effective social distancing they have at best a marginal effect. The notion that all you have to do is get everyone to wear masks and it will all be lovely is a fairy tale for children.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

havocmike: Serious question: What is it like where you other farkers live? Is everything still shut down?

Beaches in the southeast have been open since last summer. The idea of them being closed this summer, regardless of what the COVID situation is, is laughable.

I'm not saying that this is right or a good idea. I'm just saying that here in objective reality, there is nothing imaginable that will get red state governors to go back to any kind of restrictions once they're lifted.


Going to the beach should be one of the safer activities, as long as people stay socially distant. Cramming into bars and restaurants, on the other had...
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Priapetic: Pants full of macaroni!!: Again.

Vaccine or no, we will be masking up and social distancing for the rest of our lives.  This is the new normal.  We will never go back to the old normal.  Ever.

No shiat.  It will be a long, long time before you can get on a plane or public transportation without seeing at least some people wearing a mask.


That would be a good thing, surgical masks during flu season has been a thing in SE Asia for quite some time, but they've got a strong core of responsibility to the community that we obviously lack here in the west.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, so Texas is like an extra large South Dakota. Got it.

/'cept we can deal with cold
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Again.

Vaccine or no, we will be masking up and social distancing for the rest of our lives.  This is the new normal.  We will never go back to the old normal.  Ever.


I don't think it necessarily will be, or needs to be, that drastic. I can see wearing a mask for airline travel or on public transport. Social distancing in those settings would actually be heavenly, so I'm all for it.
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Where is obvious tag?


On vacation in New Zealand
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey TX and FL: FARRRRRK YOOOOOOOUUUUUU

/moving from one to the other, definitely a lateral :p
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abbott on CNBC this morning:
We did nothing and it didn't work, then we did something and it kind of worked, but we didn't have any way to enforce it, so we're going back to doing nothing and making the businesses decide, I'm sure they will make the right choice and there will be no problems encountered while doing so. By the way, the real issue here is what the current administration is doing to us, releasing droves of illegal immigrants into Texas, busing them in from the detention centers and setting them free wily nily. Those people are all infected with COVID and are infecting our pure Texas hearts and lungs, any further surge will be those people's fault, and by extension the current administration's fault. God bless Texas, greedy big wind caused the power outages and probably blew that storm our way, I'm a cowboy, hardy har har.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Heeeeyyyy AAABBBBIIIT!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Again.

Vaccine or no, we will be masking up and social distancing for the rest of our lives.  This is the new normal.  We will never go back to the old normal.  Ever.


Some people will live that way, the vast majority will not.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

robodog: Pants full of macaroni!!: Again.

Vaccine or no, we will be masking up and social distancing for the rest of our lives.  This is the new normal.  We will never go back to the old normal.  Ever.

I don't believe you're correct, the J&J phase 3 trial saw 0 hospitalizations and 0 deaths, if folks aren't dying and ending up in the hospital in huge amounts there is a zero percent chance that people will accept what you are proposing. Heck, large swaths haven't accepted it even when it WAS large numbers dying!


There are STILL large number of people dying.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

havocmike: Serious question: What is it like where you other farkers live? Is everything still shut down?

Beaches in the southeast have been open since last summer. The idea of them being closed this summer, regardless of what the COVID situation is, is laughable.

I'm not saying that this is right or a good idea. I'm just saying that here in objective reality, there is nothing imaginable that will get red state governors to go back to any kind of restrictions once they're lifted.


So much this. When people talk about a lockdown in the US I usually wonder what the hell they're talking about. There hasn't been a lockdown at all here since the beginning.
 
gerrychampoux
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Doesn't affect us here in Michigan.
We only have 2 seasons: Winter & August
 
valenumr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gerrychampoux: Doesn't affect us here in Michigan.
We only have 2 seasons: Winter & August


I thought it was winter and road construction.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gerrychampoux: Doesn't affect us here in Michigan.
We only have 2 seasons: Winter & August


Oh come on, May through September is all pretty damn nice, most of October too most years.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

valenumr: gerrychampoux: Doesn't affect us here in Michigan.
We only have 2 seasons: Winter & August

I thought it was winter and road construction.


In Michigan? Have you driven on their roads? Nope, road construction is definitely not something they do any more.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

someonelse: I can see wearing a mask for airline travel or on public transport. Social distancing in those settings would actually be heavenly, so I'm all for it.


Difficulty: average body radius of an American airline passenger.
 
