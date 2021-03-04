 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Durango Herald)   Don't bring a knife to a gun fight, no problem. How about a flamethrower to a gas station?   (durangoherald.com) divider line
14
    More: Strange, Assault, Farmington police, San Juan County, New Mexico, Tito Roberson, Crime, Criminal law, Farmington, New Mexico, English-language films  
•       •       •

225 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2021 at 4:26 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A torch is really not the same as a "flamethrower." One propels gas, the other propels liquid fuel. At very short distances, either one would be pretty awful to face. The guy in TFA had a blowtorch, like you can buy at any hardware store.

Anyway, journalists will sensationalize whenever they get the chance, I suppose.
 
steklo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I get a kick out of people who pump their cars full of gas with a lighted cigarette in their mouths.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Homeless man with flamethrower..." ???


WTF- thanks, Obama - I thought they were katanas, FFS.
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: I get a kick out of people who pump their cars full of gas with a lighted cigarette in their mouths.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: I get a kick out of people who pump their cars full of gas with a lighted cigarette in their mouths.


And that's why I only pump half a tank when I have a lit cigarette.
 
JesseL
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Do you know how a firearm works?
Youtube -QUMX2Y4I20
 
steklo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

guestguy: steklo: I get a kick out of people who pump their cars full of gas with a lighted cigarette in their mouths.

[i.imgur.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Funny...what's that from?

Whenever I pull up and see someone smoking around a gas pump, I leave and find a different gas station. Seriously.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: guestguy: steklo: I get a kick out of people who pump their cars full of gas with a lighted cigarette in their mouths.

[i.imgur.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

Funny...what's that from?

Whenever I pull up and see someone smoking around a gas pump, I leave and find a different gas station. Seriously.


Zoolander.
 
guestguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Geotpf: steklo: guestguy: steklo: I get a kick out of people who pump their cars full of gas with a lighted cigarette in their mouths.

[i.imgur.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

Funny...what's that from?

Whenever I pull up and see someone smoking around a gas pump, I leave and find a different gas station. Seriously.

Zoolander.


What he said...here is what preceded that moment:

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Zoolander.


guestguy: What he said...here is what preceded that moment:



wow..only saw that movie once. Don't remember that scene. Thanks!
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Durango Herald????

Reads TFA....

Ah, happened in Farmington.  I comprehend now.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: Geotpf: Zoolander.

guestguy: What he said...here is what preceded that moment:


wow..only saw that movie once. Don't remember that scene. Thanks!


watch it again
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.