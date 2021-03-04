 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Train delayed over two hours after cat climbs on the roof and refuses to leave   (metro.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Silly, Cat, Train station, Train, Network Rail, London cat, Railway platform, West Coast Main Line, Network Rail station manager  
•       •       •

506 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2021 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know one way the could have got the cat off the roof...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donald Sutherland approves.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mitt Romney's cat?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Train cat is making you mostly late.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 hours of "Here kitty kitty"

Why isn't she listening?

Come on kitty...
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I know one way the could have got the cat off the roof...


Put a dog on the roof?
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well...I suppose its better than having Tom Cruise on top of the train....


img.women.comView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody thought to grab a hose or a vacuum cleaner for 2 hours?!?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: UberDave: I know one way the could have got the cat off the roof...

Put a dog on the roof?


But then how do you get the dog down?
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...was it a tin roof?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowybunting: ...was it a tin roof?


RUSTED!

Cat on a hot train roof?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knowing British Rail they'll just blame the wrong type of cat for the delay.

/Years ago they blamed delays in winter on "the wrong type" of snow.
//And yes, I know it's not British Rail any more.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.ibb.co
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

UberDave: I know one way the could have got the cat off the roof...


i.gifer.comView Full Size

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jtown: TheGreatGazoo: UberDave: I know one way the could have got the cat off the roof...

Put a dog on the roof?

But then how do you get the dog down?


It's winter, it will freeze.
 
time is tight
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
water gun or hose would've knocked that right out.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in India....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
GODDAMMIT SKIMBLESHANKS!
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There's something encouraging about knowing we live in a world where a rail company is will to inconvenience hundreds of people and bring another train into service, all to avoid the chance of injuring one small stray cat.   maybe humanity isn't completely worthless
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That wouldn't have happened at Huddersfield Station. They have staff to deal with that lot.

i2-prod.examinerlive.co.ukView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You can't train a cat, but you can cat a train.
 
Vern
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Magorn: There's something encouraging about knowing we live in a world where a rail company is will to inconvenience hundreds of people and bring another train into service, all to avoid the chance of injuring one small stray cat.   maybe humanity isn't completely worthless


If someone would've recorded themselves notifying them of a cat, and then train starting with the cat still on it, they would've had to deal with the social media outrage/backlash.

/I'd like to think it was done through the kindness of the human heart.

//But if there's one thing you can say about mankind...

///There's nothing kind about man.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No one had a laser pointer handy?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.