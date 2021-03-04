 Skip to content
(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   Yep, that's the face of a woman wanted in a nationwide manhunt for murder   (myfox8.com) divider line
40
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wow, if someone were trying to put together a look that would let them blend in at any Walmart, Cracker Barrel or Dollywood, she nailed it.

Stake out the hairspray aisles of grocery stores in towns around the Smoky Mountains...she'll appear, shortly.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


you sure that's not a matt lucas character?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Tangela Parker, 49

Is that stone or years?
 
VelcroFez [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cool - Both the face and the name of a hybrid citrus fruit
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I look at her picture and my brain says "aberrant or dangerous behavior is not out of the question here".  After it stops screaming, I mean.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder if Tangela likes tangelos.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I just KNEW Chris Farley wasn't really dead!
 
Mukster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Aah, she seems nice.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bye Phelifia.
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gah!

Imagine her in the sack.
 
steklo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One of those is a man?
 
Orallo [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Screw cap Champaign bottles. Classy!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
otakujournalist.comView Full Size


Girugamesh Guy, nooooo
 
alltim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 628x353]
[Fark user image 622x349]

you sure that's not a matt lucas character?


If Matt Lucas played Liza Minelli...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
godxam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
a lot of innocent clowns are going to be picked up in that dragnet.  although to be honest are there really any innocent clowns.
 
steklo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They can't run and hide forever. Knowing them, they kept their cell phones and are using their good credit cards for cheep motels and food, gas, etc.

They will eventually get caught.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


TIL that they still sell these.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 628x353]
[Fark user image 622x349]

you sure that's not a matt lucas character?


Holy crap I thought the same thing.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'll just finish off this pie here...
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Woman missed her calling. She would have made a great Dolores Umbridge.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's a large asylum level of crazy in that picture.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 628x353]
[Fark user image 622x349]

you sure that's not a matt lucas character?


That face is saying...The moment you turn around I'm going to totally eat the rest of this pumpkin pie with my fingers.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

alltim: Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 628x353]
[Fark user image 622x349]

you sure that's not a matt lucas character?

If Matt Lucas played Liza Minelli...


Oh shiat hahaha
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What do you get when you mix generations of inbreeding with screw-on cap sparkling drink?

You get MURDER!
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
She put on a new wig, but im pretty sure they'll find her in two weeks. Two weeks.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: Wow, if someone were trying to put together a look that would let them blend in at any Walmart, Cracker Barrel or Dollywood, she nailed it.

Stake out the hairspray aisles of grocery stores in towns around the Smoky Mountains...she'll appear, shortly.


Nailed it.

The two were last seen driving a beige 2019 Honda CRV. That would be Costco but after seeing screw cap sparkling wine on the table I'll agree on Walmart.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Tangela Parker? shot Phelifia Marlow? in Hickory?

Isn't this just an excerpt from a Terry Pratchett book?
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: One of those is a man?


I'm guessing the one on the left.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Our European visitors are important to us..."

If she escapes to Europe, no one will know what she looks like. Genius.
 
valenumr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: They can't run and hide forever. Knowing them, they kept their cell phones and are using their good credit cards for cheep motels and food, gas, etc.

They will eventually get caught.


Actually, the TFA says they ditched their phones and haven't used any cards.
 
Flincher
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did she eat the victim?
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Is not amused
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If I ran into trouble with the law I would never allow my spouse to ruin their life as well to help me escape justice.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Her husband is an unwilling hostage. He's lived with her for a long time and realizes staying with her is how he stays alive for now.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tangela Parker

Fark user imageView Full Size
?
 
steklo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I like crime stories like this one. So she killed a co-worker while at work?  I would've loved to know what they were arguing about that made her "snapped" to kill the co-worker. I bet the co-worker made fun of her clothes or make up or something.

Also it wasn't mentioned how she was killed.

Details people, I want details when I read a crime story...

motive and weapon are important here....
 
