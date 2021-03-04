 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   🎶 Don't push too far your dreams are China in your ass. Don't wish too hard because they may come true...China in your ass 🎶   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
21
21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always knew anal probes were the next step for airport security.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the REAL difference between an oral thermometer and a rectal thermometer? The taste, of course.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, you'll pay extra for it and you'll like it.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Million to one shot Doc, million to one?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beverley Knight & Carol Decker - Satisfaction
Youtube q9fO_Ym6z_w
 
tuxq
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Will the term ass bandits finally make a comeback? I miss it.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well.

I hadn't planned on going to China, butt....
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Shaggy It Wasn't Me (Official Music Video) (uncensored)
Youtube T_x6QmuJdms
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is a drive-up thing, right?  Do you press ham for identification?
 
Famishus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nice reference, subby! Nobody quotes T'Pau.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"See, I tried to warn you."


media12.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Will they at least have the decency to give me a reach-around?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It "feels good, man" but in thirty minutes you will want to be swabbed again?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: "I think President Xi is working very, very hard. I spoke to him. He's working very hard. I think he's doing a very good job. It's a big problem. But President Xi loves his country. He's working very hard to solve the problem, and he will solve the problem. OK?"


[media12.s-nbcnews.com image 760x428]
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Brace yourself
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

koder: I always knew anal probes were the next step for airport security.


TSA: Tenderly Swab Asses
 
moike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd put a cake pop in the sample return container just to fark with the lab techs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is South Park still a thing?  This sounds like it's right up their alley.

/up their alley, hehe
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

